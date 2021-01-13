Acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen addressed last week’s riot at the Capitol on video for the first time early Wednesday, vowing in a recorded message to hold rioters accountable and to show “no tolerance” for those who threaten to violently disrupt Biden’s inauguration.

Rosen and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray have faced significant criticism for being absent from the Justice Department’s public response to the riot. Although the Justice Department has held briefings on people arrested and charged, those events have been led by the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia and the head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Rosen’s message is not likely to dampen the criticism, especially given the hour of his video’s release, just after midnight. The top U.S. law enforcement official also did not go beyond what lower-level officials already have said publicly about the riot or threats surrounding the upcoming inauguration.

Rosen said that more than 500 law enforcement officers and agents from the FBI, Marshals Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to the Capitol to respond to the riot, and that he spoke with those on-site and coordinated with other government agencies.

So far, he said, more than 70 people have been charged criminally, more than 170 investigations have been opened, and agents were combing through more than 100,000 digital tips.

“The storming of the Capitol was an intolerable, shocking and tragic episode in our nation’s history,” Rosen said.

Rosen said the Justice Department was aware of planned protests surrounding the upcoming inauguration and would respect demonstrators’ right to peacefully assemble.