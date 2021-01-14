The people

PLEADING THE FIFTH: President Trump's Twitter account is neutered, and he's been blocked by mainstream social media platforms. His White House staff is formally off-boarding, and doesn't want “to touch [impeachment] with a 10 foot pole.” Much of corporate America is halting donations to Republicans who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win. And now, some of the Republican Party's top leaders are turning against him.

Once the article of impeachment passed by the House with 10 Republicans supporting it is transmitted to the Senate, the first twice impeached president in American history won't have the robust cadre of defenders arguing his case.

Trump does still has Alan Dershowitz, however. The Harvard law school professor emeritus who was a part of Trump's legal team during the first impeachment trial is reportedly being considered by Trump to defend him a second time around. And Dershowitz, who tells us he has not spoken with Trump recently, seems somewhat open to the prospect – at least in an unofficial capacity.

Dershowitz told Power Up while he views Trump's speech before and response to last week's riot as “inappropriate” and “upsetting,” he “would defend [Trump] in the court of public opinion.” He does not believe Trump committed an impeachable offense nor does he think it's constitutional to impeach a private citizen (which Trump will be starting next Wednesday at noon).

His legal advice for a prospective client? “Refuse to participate," he told us last night. “And bring the case to the Supreme Court.”

“I think that would be the best tactic to take – if [Trump] refuses to recognize Congress's authority over him…Just say that you have no jurisdiction over me, I'm an ordinary citizen, and I refuse to participate,” Dershowitz told us.

Dershowitz says Trump has not appealed to him for a defense and the two haven't spoken about impeachment. He added he does not believe there is a role for a lawyer to play in this process: “I don't think there is room for a lawyer here; this is theater. I'm a lawyer — not an actor.”

Rudy Giuliani and “ “ a law professor who spoke at his rally before the riot at the U.S. Capitol to help defend him,” Reuters Karen Freifeld reports. John Eastman , who joined Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on stage at the Jan. 6 rally, is being considered for a role on Trump’s defense team, the people said.” Trump is also reportedly considering bringing onand “, who joined Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on stage at the Jan. 6 rally, is being considered for a role on Trump’s defense team, the people said.”

Maybe? The president, The president, according to my colleagues Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey, is also mad at Rudy, who was one of his staunchest defenders in the baseless election fraud claims.

Key quote: “ Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani’s moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election,” they reported.

While he repeatedly declined to engage in hypotheticals, Dershowitz argued Congress cannot “put a private citizen on trial at the Senate" – even if the trial started in the final days of Trump's presidency. If the Senate does begin a trial, which appears likely to happen after Trump's departure, then he "could bring the case to the Supreme Court and say that he has no authority over him because he's a private citizen,” according to Dershowitz.

“The Constitution says you can only have impeachment to remove some from office, and once they're removed, there is no jurisdiction,” Dershowitz argued. “Does anybody really think we can impeach former President Obama or President Bush or Carter?"

“There's a lot of litigation that may be happening in the future,” Dershowitz commented.

Trump “clearly could run in 2024 unless he is impeached within the time he is president, which I don't think is possible," Dershowitz argued of a scenario in which the president is convicted in a Senate impeachment trial, and lawmakers then vote to bar him from running for office again.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signed the engrossment of the article of impeachment of President Trump on Jan. 13. (The Washington Post)

Dershowitz accused Democrats of trying to “stretch the constitution” and proposed the drafting of a new amendment instead that would “permit removal in situations like this.”

“It would be very hard to draft,” Dershowitz said before outlining what that amendment might look like. “But it [would] cover situations like this: where Trump is very competent and hasn't committed a crime but is acting in violation of his oath of office and against the interest of the U.S. But that's not in the constitution right now. Right now, there's a gaping hole in the constitution."

This might not go over well: The lawyer Trump is considering to represent him also called Pence “the hero of this whole thing" as he “resisted Trump's inappropriate pressure as the President of the Senate and also resisted the improper efforts of the House to get him to invoke the 25th amendment.”

“He's the one who emerges as a hero,” Dershowitz added. “He was right both times.”

House Democrats, meanwhile, have also started mapping out these potential legal scenarios as they craft their case against Trump, according to a source present at a meeting on Wednesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House impeachment managers.

Key to the case, according to the source, will be testimony from or interviews with anyone who has knowledge of how the president responded to the riot as it played out – and details regarding his resistance to deploying the National Guard, as several news outlets have reported.

The source added the team will be investigating whether Trump, his family members or anyone in Trump's orbit might have had conversations with organizers leading up to Trump's speech ahead of the Capitol attack.

There's also concern that because Trump is leaving office next week, it might complicate attempts to subpoena the White House for documents for the trial.

When a president leaves office, a crew from the U.S. National Records and Archives Administration (NARA) “will take one final trip through the White House to gather whatever documents and gifts from foreign leaders have been left behind. At noon, hundreds of thousands of historical records and artifacts from the Obama White House will become the legal custody of NARA," according to the Smithsonian Magazine's Jackie Mansky.

Unclear: The sweeping Presidential Records Act allows special access to records by either house of Congress or in response to a court court. Biden's team could play a pivotal role, thanks to an early Obama-era executive order.

That order reversed President George W. Bush's controversial changes making it much easier for former presidents to keep their records secet. Under Obama's order, a former president's claim of executive privilege is evaluated by the archivist, a Senate-confirmed position currently held by an Obama appointee, who confers with the current incumbent president's team when making a final determination. This could lead to a scenario where the 45th and 46th president disagree over whether some records should be released.

On the Hill

AN UNCERTAIN PATH IN THE SENATE: “The bipartisan impeachment vote set up a politically explosive reckoning for Senate Republicans, who spent four years enabling Trump’s behavior but in the wake of last week’s Capitol riot are grappling with how — or whether — to punish him with just seven days left in office,” Seung Min Kim and Paul Kane report.

Mitch McConnell remains open to convicting Trump: The Senate majority leader's statement “is also a dramatic shift from his position during Trump’s first impeachment a year ago, when he publicly stressed that he was ‘not an impartial juror’ and privately worked in concert with White House officials to map out the president’s eventual acquittal in the Senate.”

What this means: “With no apparent effort on McConnell’s part as of now to actively persuade or dissuade his colleagues on an impeachment vote, it was unclear how much political cover his position would provide — particularly as various Republican senators navigate their own personal home-state political dynamics as they weigh a Trump conviction.”

McConnell made it clear a trial won't occur Trump's is out of office and Biden is sworn in.

THE MATH: “To convict Trump, 17 of the 50 Republicans in the new Senate would have to join the chamber’s 50 Democrats to meet the necessary two-thirds threshold … Twenty GOP-held seats are on the ballot in 2022.”

A conviction opens the door to baring Trump from ever running again. A simple majority vote would only be needed for that step.

Judge not?: “It's also unclear who would preside during a Senate impeachment trial of a former president.” The Supreme Court declined to comment on what, if any, communications Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has had. Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris could possibly preside over a trial in her role as Senate president.

Here are some of the most impassioned moments made on the House floor on Jan. 13 as members of Congress attempted to impeach President Trump for a second time. (The Washington Post)

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING:

Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) quickly came out against the process.

Cotton, who unlike other 2024 hopefuls opposed efforts to overturn Biden's election, said “the Senate lacks constitutional authority to conduct impeachment proceedings against a former president.”

Graham, a loyal ally of the president, said a post-presidential impeachment “would incite more violence”:

Many rank-and-file Republicans are angry about the riot: Case in point, Sen. Mike Rounds (S.D.) who told the Forum News Service that Trump could be criminally prosecuted.

“If there are (impeachment) proceedings brought against him," Rounds said, “and even if the article of impeachment is not followed through in the Senate, if the article of impeachment to incitement of a riot or incitement of an insurrection are followed through in a criminal proceeding, that by itself would … stop him for running for election to a public office again.”

TEN REPUBLICANS BROKE WITH TRUMP: Their act of defiance made the 232-to-197 tally the most bipartisan impeachment vote in history.

The group includes members from the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (Mich.), whose vote was just 17th he's ever taken in the chamber. (Cheney is facing efforts to oust her from her leadership post.)

There's also Rep. Tom Rice (S.C.), a five-term incumbent, who summed up his decision , "I have backed this President through thick and thin for four years. I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But, this utter failure is inexcusable."

The dam did not break: “Despite the emotions stirred by the Capitol assault, the great majority of Republicans stood by the president, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He argued on the House floor that while Trump bears responsibility for the attack on the Capitol, the snap impeachment would only ‘further fan the flames of partisan division,’” Mike DeBonis and Paul Kane report.

Just hours after the vote, McCarthy tried to do some damage control: “McCarthy told the donors that he called Biden on Tuesday and ‘pledged to work together' … He tried to reassure the wealthy contributors that he rejected the conspiracy theory that antifa was responsible for last week’s violence and said Trump deserved ‘some of the responsibility’ for the attacks. ”

At the White House

TRUMP IS FURIOUS AND ALONE: “He is angry that his allies have not mounted a more forceful defense of his incitement of the mob that stormed the Capitol last week, advisers and associates said,” Phil, Josh and Ashley report.

Key quote: “The president is pretty wound up,” said the senior administration official, who, like some others interviewed, spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. “No one is out there.”

Ironic: One of the last friend's standing is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who traveled on Air Force one with Trump to Texas on Tuesday despite voting to certify Biden's win and said One of the last friend's standing is(R-S.C.), who traveled on Air Force one with Trump to Texas on Tuesday despite voting to certify Biden's win and said “count me out” after the riots.

“Trump asked Graham to lobby fellow senators to acquit him in his eventual impeachment trial, which Graham did from Air Force One as he worked through a list of colleagues to phone,” my colleagues report.

Several aides say Meadows shares some of the blame: “He is the one who kept bringing kook after kook after kook in there to talk to him,” one adviser said.

“Other than family members, the president is mainly talking to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Scavino, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller and personnel director Johnny McEntee. Hope Hicks, counselor to the president and long one of his closest confidantes, has been checked out for some time, according to people familiar with her status.”

Trump had to be pressured into a releasing a video condemning further violence: “The president offered no note of humility, regret or self-reflection about his two months of false claims that the election was stolen from him. But it was also a broader condemnation of the violence than he has offered so far,” the New York Times's Maggie Haberman and Michael S. Schmidt report.

He also had to be talked out of a bizarre appearance: “Advisers said that Trump had to be dissuaded from going to the House floor to try to defend himself during Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings, something he wanted to do during his first impeachment in December 2019, advisers said.”

Trump did squeeze in something else:

At the Pentagon

OUR CAPITAL IS A WAR ZONE: Soon there will be roughly triple the number of troops in D.C. than those deployed in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Somalia combined, the Times's Eric Schmitt, Helene Cooper and David E. Sanger report.

The numbers could grow even higher: “A defense official said it was too soon to say how many guardsmen would ultimately be on hand in D.C. but did not dispute a statement earlier in the day from the city’s acting police chief, Robert J. Contee III, who said the number would be ‘beyond 20,000,’” “A defense official said it was too soon to say how many guardsmen would ultimately be on hand in D.C. but did not dispute a statement earlier in the day from the city’s acting police chief, Robert J. Contee III, who said the number would be ‘beyond 20,000,’” our colleagues Missy Ryan, Alex Horton, Matt Zapotosky and Dan Lamothe report

Thirteen Metro stations will be closed for a week starting Friday: “The closures will start Friday at 11 Metro stations near the Capitol and Mall. Two more will close Saturday, and all will remain closed until Jan. 21, Metro said in a statement,” Justin George reports. “Metro plans to detour 26 bus routes around the Capitol’s expanded security perimeter.”

Keep in mind: “Stations closing Saturday are Metro Center and Gallery Place, two of the largest transfer stations.”

For the first time since the Civil War, troops are staying at the Capitol, Meryl Kornfield and Felicia Sonmez report.

There are some indications the outlook is better for the District: “The consensus seemed to be that while the risk of violence may be lower in Washington in coming days, state capitals remain vulnerable … Many state officials stressed they are dealing with only vague threats but said the attack in Washington last week left them little choice but to bolster security around their capitol buildings."

Biden and some his aides have been briefed: “Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns,” “Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns,” the Associated Press's Alexandra Jaffe and Zeke Miller report

In the media

FINAL THOUGHTS: “Over the nearly six-year span encompassing Trump’s entry into politics and the life of his presidency, the country has been changed dramatically, but never as much as in the time between the two impeachment votes. When Trump’s term ends, he will leave behind a country not just divided and in disrepair but one that has been seeded with combustible obstacles in the path of Biden,” Dan Balz writes.

Has Teflon Don finally met something he can't squeeze out of?: “Trump has never seemed so weak. Because of the events of the past few months but in particular just this past harrowing week—his fair-and-square reelection loss; his looming financial troubles; his mounting legal jeopardy; his social media muzzling, his approval rating plunging to new lows, even among Republicans, and corporate America censuring him and even abandoning him—Trump’s never been this close to comeuppance,” “Trump has never seemed so weak. Because of the events of the past few months but in particular just this past harrowing week—his fair-and-square reelection loss; his looming financial troubles; his mounting legal jeopardy; his social media muzzling, his approval rating plunging to new lows, even among Republicans, and corporate America censuring him and even abandoning him—Trump’s never been this close to comeuppance,” resident Trumpologist Politico's Michael Kruse writes

Front pages through history:

