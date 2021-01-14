Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez on the program for Biden’s swearing-in
Pop stars Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will be part of the program next week when Biden is sworn in at the Capitol, the committee coordinating the president-elect’s inaugural activities announced Thursday.
Lady Gaga has been booked to sing the national anthem on Wednesday, while Lopez will deliver a musical performance toward the end of the proceedings, according to a lineup released by the committee. Both singers were involved with Biden’s campaign.
According to the committee, Biden’s ceremony will also include an invocation from Leo J. O’Donovan, a former president of Georgetown University and longtime friend of the Biden family, as well as a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman, who was named the first national youth poet laureate in the United States in 2017.
The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 3920 in Georgia, who was the first African American woman in the City of South Fulton Fire Department’s history to be promoted to the rank of fire captain.
The IAFF was the first union to endorse Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
The swearing-in ceremony will also include a benediction delivered by Silvester Beaman, a longtime Biden family friend and pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del. Beaman was also close to Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, who served as Delaware’s attorney general before his death in 2015.
“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies,” Presidential Inaugural Committee chief executive officer Tony Allen said in a statement. “They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration.”
Biden to unveil vaccination and economic relief package
Biden on Thursday night plans to unveil a vaccination and economic relief legislative package that is expected to include the expansion of an existing tax credit for children as well as $2,000 stimulus payments, unemployment benefits and other assistance.
The announcement, scheduled in an address from Wilmington, Del., comes as Biden seeks to maintain a focus on combating the coronavirus and pursuing other priorities amid the fallout from Trump’s second impeachment.
“This nation also remains in the grip of a deadly virus and a reeling economy,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday after the House voted to impeach Trump and preparations began for a Senate trial. “I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation.”
Biden’s office said the package he will unveil Thursday seeks to “fund vaccinations and provide immediate, direct relief to working families and communities bearing the brunt of this crisis and call on both parties in Congress to move his proposals quickly.”
Transition officials have not disclosed the overall price tag of the package, but it is expected to be more than $1 trillion.
The inclusion of an expansion of a child tax credit might draw opposition from Republican lawmakers, who have balked at the trillions of dollars already authorized by Congress in response to the economic downturn caused by coronavirus pandemic.
Trump advertises no public appearances; Pence to receive briefing on inaugural security
In the wake of his second impeachment, Trump has advertised no public appearances on Thursday.
In the hours after the House vote on Wednesday, Trump released a video in which he condemned violence without mentioning his indictment on a charge of inciting the attack at the Capitol.
“Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement,” Trump said in the video statement. He warned his supporters that upcoming demonstrations in Washington and at state capitols should remain peaceful.
The White House offered only limited guidance on what Trump plans to do Thursday, repeating its mantra of recent days when his schedule is empty: “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”
Vice President Pence, meanwhile, plans to participate in a briefing on inauguration security, according to his office.
Unlike Trump, Pence plans to attend Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
Trump is isolated and angry at aides for failing to defend him as he is impeached again
When Trump on Wednesday became the first president ever impeached twice, he did so as a leader increasingly isolated, sullen and vengeful.
With less than seven days remaining in his presidency, Trump’s inner circle is shrinking, offices in his White House are emptying, and the president is lashing out at some of those who remain. He is angry that his allies have not mounted a more forceful defense of his incitement of the mob that stormed the Capitol last week, advisers and associates said.
Although Trump has been exceptionally furious with Vice President Pence, his relationship with lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, one of his most steadfast defenders, is also fracturing, according to people with knowledge of the dynamics between the men.
Nation’s governors prepare for worst, warn of long-term dangers to their capitols
MINNEAPOLIS — The nation’s governors, facing increasing threats to their capitols and little support or information from the federal government, said Wednesday that they are bracing for long-term danger from extremist groups that already have breached government buildings, damaged property and been linked to threats against state leaders and their families.
“It’s going to take quite a while to turn back what’s been started here,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who has participated in joint calls in recent days with other Midwestern governors about the possibility of fresh violence in the aftermath of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol and an FBI warning about armed far-right extremists gathering across the country this weekend.
The weekly calls began last spring among the governors — mostly Democrats, but some of them Republicans — as a way to informally coordinate and trade ideas about how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic amid a perceived leadership vacuum by the Trump administration.
Democrats demand investigation of whether Republicans in Congress aided Capitol rioters
Even as Democrats on Wednesday impeached Trump, they turned their attention to allegations that Republican members of Congress encouraged last week’s attempted insurrection, possibly helping to enable the mob that stormed the Capitol.
“Their accomplices in this House will be held responsible,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a speech during the impeachment debate, without mentioning specific members or allegations.
In the days since the Jan. 6 attack, immediately preceded by Trump’s remarks at a rally, a number of Democrats have pointed to speeches, tweets and videos that they have said raised questions about whether the attackers may have been inspired or helped by Republican members of Congress.
Trump faces a torrent of retribution over his role in the U.S. Capitol siege
He has been banned on social media, shunned by foreign leaders, impeached (again) in the House, threatened with censure by Republicans, deserted by Cabinet members, turned on by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), canceled by his hometown of New York City, dropped by the PGA golf tour and snubbed by New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick.
And that’s just in the past few days for Trump, who, after ruling Washington for nearly four years through a mix of bullying, intimidation, patronage and a sense that his willingness to spread falsehoods and misinformation would have no consequences, is suddenly facing a torrent of retribution from those who long excused his behavior or were too scared or powerless to confront it.
The fallout on Trump for his role in riling up thousands of supporters in a speech ahead of their deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last week has intensified quickly — leaving the world’s most powerful leader as a pariah in many quarters, more isolated than ever.