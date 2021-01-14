Pop stars Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will be part of the program next week when Biden is sworn in at the Capitol, the committee coordinating the president-elect’s inaugural activities announced Thursday.

Lady Gaga has been booked to sing the national anthem on Wednesday, while Lopez will deliver a musical performance toward the end of the proceedings, according to a lineup released by the committee. Both singers were involved with Biden’s campaign.

According to the committee, Biden’s ceremony will also include an invocation from Leo J. O’Donovan, a former president of Georgetown University and longtime friend of the Biden family, as well as a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman, who was named the first national youth poet laureate in the United States in 2017.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 3920 in Georgia, who was the first African American woman in the City of South Fulton Fire Department’s history to be promoted to the rank of fire captain.

The IAFF was the first union to endorse Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

The swearing-in ceremony will also include a benediction delivered by Silvester Beaman, a longtime Biden family friend and pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del. Beaman was also close to Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, who served as Delaware’s attorney general before his death in 2015.