Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), one of the impeachment managers for the upcoming Senate trial of Trump, said she and her colleagues plan to present video of the violent takeover of the Capitol and will consider in coming days whether to call witnesses.

Appearing on CNN, DeGette said the House managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), met for the first time Wednesday and plan to gather again Thursday and through the weekend to strategize about the scope of their presentation.

“This is a situation where the president committed his offense right there on national TV,” DeGette said. “We’re going to be getting footage. We’re going to be telling the story to the senators.”

Among the witnesses under consideration are victims of the deadly attack, as well as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), whom Trump lobbied days before the takeover to “find” enough votes for him to surpass Biden in Georgia.

“He could talk about his conversation with the president, how the president tried to pressure him to change the legal result of the election,” DeGette said of Raffensperger.

Trump’s Jan. 2 phone call to Raffensperger is referenced in the impeachment resolution passed by the House that charges Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”

During the interview, DeGette also sought to push back on those, including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who have argued that an impeachment trial should not be held after Trump leaves office.