A microphone stands near the West Wing of the White House after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday in Washington. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Following an attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington last week by his supporters, President Trump is impeached a second time — this time on the charge of incitement of insurrection.