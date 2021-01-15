House Oversight Committee seeks assistance of hotel, bus and car rental companies in identifying ‘inciters and attackers’
The House Oversight Committee is seeking the assistance of more than two dozen hotel, bus and car rental companies in identifying those who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and in preventing other politically motivated violence in Washington and elsewhere.
In letters dated Thursday, the committee asks the companies to develop screening measures “to ensure that your services are not being used to facilitate violence or domestic terrorism.”
“While the inciters and attackers bear direct responsibility for the siege on the Capitol and will be held fully accountable, they relied on a range of companies and services to get them there and house them once they arrived — companies that law-abiding Americans use every day, but whose services were hijacked to further the January 6 attacks,” says the letters, signed by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman.
The committee also asks the companies to retain records for requests for their services during the month of January to aid law enforcement and to share with Congress the preventive measures they are putting in place.
Analysis: Biden’s new hires show West Wing will be center of gravity on climate push
Days before he is set to take office, Biden is setting up a bigger White House climate team than any president before him.
The president-elect announced the planned hiring of more than a half-dozen new climate staffers to join his West Wing. The crew is drawn from the ranks of green groups, environmental justice advocates and former Democratic administration officials to grow an inner circle that will help him try to slash the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.
And outside the White House, Biden plans to add to the Environmental Protection Agency one of the architects of President Barack Obama’s plan for cutting power-sector emissions, a sign of more environmental regulation to come.
Analysis: Trump-Pence relationship may set lowest bar yet
The relationship between Trump and Vice President Pence would have hit the history books as one of the tightest bonds between the highest-ranking members of American government.
Until the events of Jan. 6, that is.
What happened: Pence had been known for his fealty to a mercurial boss whose behavior was deemed impossible to defend by many Republicans. But Trump was enraged by his veep’s decision to certify the electoral college vote confirming Biden as winner of a presidential race he baselessly insists was stolen.
Biden to deliver remarks on administration of coronavirus vaccines
Biden is seeking to keep a focus Friday on his plans to combat the coronavirus with remarks from Wilmington, Del., on speeding up the administration of vaccines.
Biden has pledged to deliver 100 million vaccine shots by the end of his first 100 days in office. In a speech Thursday night, he called the early rollout of vaccines by the Trump administration “a dismal failure.”
According to his office, Biden also plans Friday to receive an intelligence briefing and participate in a fundraiser for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the group steering his inaugural activities.
Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Foo Fighters added to prime-time special following Biden swearing-in
Musical acts Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Foo Fighters were announced as additional performers in a prime-time special that will air after Biden is sworn in next week, and actresses Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also participate in the program, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday.
The additional star power was added to a “Celebrating America” special that will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks. Other previously announced musical performers include Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi.
The program will be carried live Wednesday night by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS, according to the inaugural committee.
Biden to appoint David S. Cohen as deputy director of CIA
Biden will announce Friday that he is appointing David S. Cohen as deputy director of the CIA, according to a transition official. It would be the second time that Cohen serves as No. 2 of the spy agency.
Cohen’s selection adds another senior official who served in the Obama administration to the ranks of Biden’s senior national security advisers.
The transition official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a nomination that has not yet been formally announced.
Cohen became the deputy director in 2015, replacing Avril D. Haines, who went to the White House as deputy national security adviser. Biden has nominated Haines as the next director of national intelligence, overseeing all intelligence agencies. Her nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.
Senate hearing delayed for Biden’s director of national intelligence nominee
A hearing scheduled for Biden’s nominee to serve as the nation’s top intelligence official, Avril D. Haines, has been postponed until next week, according to leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA, would have been the first of Biden’s nominees to receive a Senate hearing in advance of Biden’s arrival in the White House next week.
But the hearing was delayed after objections that it be held on an expedited basis. It was to be conducted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic and heightened security at the U.S. Capitol after last week’s attack by a pro-Trump mob seeking to overturn the results of the November presidential election.
“Despite the unusual circumstances on Capitol Hill, the committee is working in good faith to move this nominee as fast as possible and ensure the committee’s members have an opportunity to question the nominee in both open and closed settings,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the acting committee chairman, and Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), the vice chairman, said in a statement.
Biden transition spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Thursday night that Haines “was looking forward to appearing before the Committee tomorrow.”
“We are disappointed the hearing was delayed, particularly given the urgency to have national security leaders in place in this time of crisis,” Price said. “Nevertheless, DNI-designate Haines eagerly awaits the opportunity to answer the Committee’s questions next week.”
Post-ABC poll: Overwhelming opposition to Capitol attacks, majority support for preventing Trump from serving again
The vast majority of Americans say they oppose the actions of the rioters who stormed and ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, while smaller majorities say Trump bears responsibility for the attack and that he should be removed from office and disqualified from serving again, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Even as the findings are sharply partisan, over half of Americans — and 1 in 8 Republicans — say Trump should be criminally charged for his role in the attacks.
The president also comes in for broad criticism over his repeated and baseless assertions that the November election was rigged and tainted by widespread fraud. By a margin of more than 2 to 1, Americans say the president has acted irresponsibly in his statements and actions since the election.
As Democrats push for probe of GOP ties to riots, Rep. Lauren Boebert denies involvement, says she’s getting ‘death threats’
Democrats this week demanded a full investigation into whether Republican House members assisted rioters in the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, fueled in part by claims that at least one GOP lawmaker gave “reconnaissance” tours to groups the day before the attack.
On Thursday, a Republican lawmaker came out swinging to deny any involvement in that incident, although no Democrat has publicly named her. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a gun rights advocate with ties to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, said the allegations have been falsely linked to her, leading to “death threats and hundreds of vile phone calls and emails.”
Far-right groups make plans for protests and assaults before and after Inauguration Day
Trump’s incitement of his supporters before their attack Jan. 6 on the U.S. Capitol has galvanized a nationwide extremist movement and fueled those determined to disrupt the transfer of power to Biden and violently challenge the legitimacy of the election for months — and possibly years, according to U.S. officials and independent experts.
U.S. officials have warned authorities nationwide to be on alert for potential acts of violence at state capitols, as well as a possible second attack on the Capitol or on the White House. Law enforcement authorities have said extremists might use firearms and explosives and are monitoring online calls to rally in cities nationwide beginning Sunday. Security at the inaugural ceremony in Washington on Wednesday probably will be the most intense ever.