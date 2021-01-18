More than 150 people — including Kelli Ward, the staunchly pro-Trump chair of the Arizona GOP — were sent cease-and-desist notices and warnings to preserve documents in a recent wave of letters to those who provided affidavits in election lawsuits, according to Hamilton Place Strategies, a communications firm representing Dominion that shared copies of letters and a list of recipients on Monday. Dominion also sent a follow-up retraction demand to Rudolph W. Giuliani, the Trump lawyer at the forefront of the president’s fruitless efforts to overturn the election in court.

Lindell, a major Republican donor who has touted his relationship with the president, has promoted baseless claims — rejected by court after court — of a rigged election in frequent appearances on right-wing media. Last week, The Washington Post’s Jabin Botsford photographed parts of Lindell’s notes as he went to meet with Trump, capturing phrases such as “election issues” and “martial law if necessary.”

AD

AD

Lindell did not immediately respond to a request for comment to a media email for MyPillow. Ward also did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

In a Jan. 8 letter to Lindell shared with The Post, lawyers for Dominion wrote to emphasize their December demand for retraction of falsehoods, accusing Lindell of conducting a “smear campaign” and “leverag[ing] your significant social media following to inflict the maximum amount of damage to Dominion’s good name and business operations.”

“Despite your repeated promises — not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion — you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” the letter states. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists.”

AD

AD

The letter noted Dominion’s newly-filed defamation lawsuit against attorney Sidney Powell seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages for spreading “wild” allegations of a fantastical scheme to steal the 2020 election from Trump. For weeks, Powell had claimed that Dominion was established with communist money in Venezuela to enable ballot-stuffing and other vote manipulation, and that those abilities were harnessed to rig the election for President-elect Joe Biden.

“We are sending you hardcopies of the complaint and exhibits under separate cover so that there is absolutely no doubt at a future date about what was known to you at this juncture,” Dominion’s counsel wrote in their recent letter to Lindell, after referencing the Powell lawsuit. “Conduct yourself accordingly.”