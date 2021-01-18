Biden to volunteer at Philadelphia hunger relief organization
Biden plans to volunteer at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia, as part of his inaugural committee’s declaration that Monday is a national day of service.
The committee has urged Americans to participate in volunteer opportunities that are virtual or with “very limited in-person components" due to the pandemic.
Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, who is resigning her Senate seat on Monday, plans to volunteer in Washington, according to her office.
Neither Trump nor Vice President Pence have advertised any public events on Monday, their second to last full day in office.
The White House issued the same limited guidance for how Trump will spend his day that it has for the past couple of weeks: “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”
Biden to name five women as deputy secretaries
Biden on Monday plans to nominate five women to serve in the No. 2 spots at key Cabinet agencies, moving to fill out vital day-to-day operations roles in the government he will take over on Wednesday.
The moves, which will install deputies with hands-on experience in critical departments, reflect Biden’s push to elevate women and his desire to quickly tackle the nation’s crises and repair agencies suffering from morale and other problems.
The nominees, who must be confirmed by the Senate, include Jewel H. Bronaugh at Agriculture, Polly Trottenberg at Transportation, Andrea Palm at Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Klein at Interior and Cindy Marten at Education.
Four of the women — Bronaugh, Trottenberg, Palm and Klein — held jobs in the same departments during the Obama administration, part of Biden’s strategy of turning to a familiar team so his administration will face less of a learning curve.
FBI conducts insider-threat screening on National Guard troops ahead of inauguration
U.S. defense officials say the federal government is conducting insider-threat screening on the 25,000 National Guard troops who have begun flowing into the nation’s capital to secure the inauguration, as concerns intensify about extremism in the ranks.
The extra precaution comes after a number of pro-Trump rioters involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 turned out to have military ties, raising questions about extremist sentiment within the armed forces. Dozens of people on a terrorist watch list were in Washington as the deadly riot unfolded.
A U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive preparations, said the Army is working with the FBI to vet all service members supporting the inauguration. The Army maintains awareness of threats but does not collect domestic intelligence itself, the official said. It was not immediately clear how extensive the FBI vetting of the military personnel would be.
Biden’s Catholicism is all about healing. Now, he will lead a suffering America.
Pitching himself to be president, Biden promised to heal America’s hurting soul. His experiences with suffering and healing were well known, including the deaths of his wife and two of his children, his struggle against stuttering and many political losses. On a bigger stage than ever, Biden was trying to show the country how he did it.
Through his Catholic faith.
“For me, faith, it’s all about hope and purpose and strength,” Biden said in a February video ad. “Faith sees best in the dark.”
“Weeping may endure for the night, but joy cometh in the morning,” he quoted from the Book of Psalms in October.
Now, Biden will lead a nation deeply in need of healing — with soaring coronavirus cases, thousands dying daily and millions out of work and hunkered down in isolation. But he is facing not one America but two, each claiming with new religious fervor that God and righteousness are on its side.
NSA is ‘moving forward’ to install former GOP operative as its top lawyer, the agency said
The National Security Agency is “moving forward” to install Michael Ellis, a former GOP political operative and White House official, as its top lawyer, the agency said Sunday.
The announcement came a day after acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller ordered the NSA director, Gen. Paul Nakasone, to immediately place Ellis in position as the agency’s general counsel.
Ellis had been selected for the job in November by the Pentagon general counsel after a civil service competition. But Nakasone was not in favor of Ellis’s selection and sought to delay his installation, according to several people familiar with the issue, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.
Republicans call for unity but won’t acknowledge Biden won fairly
The call for unity came from one of Trump’s most loyal supporters in Congress, nearly a week after a pro-Trump mob rampaged the U.S. Capitol in a riot that left five people dead, including a police officer.
“What happened at the Capitol on January 6 was as wrong as wrong can be,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told colleagues during a virtual committee meeting about Democrats’ demands that Trump be removed from office. Now was the time for “healing,” he said, and in Jordan’s opinion, that meant allowing the president to finish out his term.
The committee chairman, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), pressed him on one point. Hadn’t Jordan and more than 140 other Republicans given oxygen to the false conspiracy theory pushed by Trump that motivated the Capitol rioters — that the election had somehow been stolen — when they had voted to object to certifying the electoral college results?
When Trump was silent after the Capitol riots, D.C.’s mayor stepped up
Workers had just fenced off all of Capitol Hill — not just the congressional complex, but Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s Capitol Hill: the wide plaza that locals bike across on sunny days and the gentle hill where they take their children to sled in the snow.
Bowser (D) looked at her city’s geographical and symbolic heart, transformed into a militarized zone. Then she laced her hands together, pivoted toward a group of 50 National Guard troops in her high-heeled boots — and made a pitch, of all things, for their tourism.
“I know you probably won’t have a lot of time to enjoy our beautiful city,” she said to the volunteers from Virginia who had left their homes and families to protect the nation’s capital from insurrectionists, catching snatches of sleep on the Capitol’s cold marble floors. “When you come back, please be sure to do exactly that.”