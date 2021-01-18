Harris says she hopes not to have to break many ties in the Senate as vice president
The Senate will soon be evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, but Harris said she hope she won’t have to frequently exercise her power to break ties.
“Since our nation’s founding, only 268 tie-breaking votes have been cast by a Vice President,” Harris wrote in an op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle. “I intend to work tirelessly as your Vice President, including, if necessary, fulfilling this Constitutional duty. At the same time, it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”
In the op-ed, published on the day Harris plans to resign her seat in the U.S. Senate from California, Harris thanked her constituents and pledged “this is not goodbye.”
“Serving as your senator has been an honor,” Harris wrote, saying the four years she served “tested us as a nation.”
“This month, we witnessed something I thought I would never see in the United States: A mob breached the U.S. Capitol, trying to thwart the certification of the 2020 election results,” Harris said. “The violence made clear that we have two systems of justice — one that failed to restrain the rioters on January 6 and another that released tear gas on non-violent demonstrators last summer.”
Future of gig workers likely to emerge as Biden’s most explosive labor issue
The future of gig workers — including Uber drivers, DoorDash couriers and other app workers — is likely to emerge as the most explosive labor issue for the incoming administration, threatening to aggravate the tensions between the centrist and more corporate-friendly wing of the Democratic Party and the fired-up progressives on the left.
Although Biden’s campaign platform called for gig workers to be classified as employees, narrow Democratic majorities in the House and the Senate and those intraparty philosophical rifts could block Democrats from reaching agreement on gig worker rights.
Similar divisions played out in 2019 in California, where legislators passed a law to define many app workers and other contractors as employees — only to have app workers’ reclassification defeated in a statewide ballot, called Proposition 22, after gig companies spent tens of millions of dollars to fight the legislation.
FBI alleges woman intended to sell Pelosi’s computer ‘to a friend in Russia’
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in the Jan. 6 raid of the U.S. Capitol and named by the FBI in connection with the possible theft of a hard drive or computer from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Riley June Williams was charged Sunday after her mother told police in Harrisburg, Pa., that she had packed a bag and fled without disclosing her whereabouts, FBI Special Agent John Lund said in a court affidavit.
The agent said a former romantic partner of Williams’s, identified only as W1 in court filings, told the FBI that friends of Williams’s played a video of her stealing the drive or computer from Pelosi’s office, and that Williams “intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”
According to the witness, however, the plan fell through for unknown reasons, and the matter remains under investigation, the FBI said.
Williams can be seen in a YouTube video, taken from inside the Capitol, wearing a green T-shirt and brown trench coat with a zebra-print bag, directing rioters toward Pelosi’s office, the FBI said. She was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.
The FBI agent said police in Harrisburg confirmed with Williams’s father, of Camp Hill, Pa., that the pair drove to Washington for the Jan. 6 demonstration and then back home, but did not stay together during the event. Williams’s mother told police that she recognized her daughter in the video footage inside the Capitol and that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump’s politics and “far-right message boards.”
Since the riot, Williams has changed her phone number, the agent said, and deleted her social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram and Parler.
On the other side of Trump’s presidency, the lawyers are waiting
On the other side of Trump’s turbulent presidency, the lawyers are waiting.
Leaving aside his Senate impeachment trial, mounting government investigations include a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a federal inquiry by acting U.S. attorney for D.C. Michael Sherwin that may include Trump’s role in the catastrophic storming of the U.S. Capitol this month.
But already pending for the soon-to-be South Florida retiree is a trio of lawsuits that allege defamation, fraud and more fraud — all of which are helmed by one attorney.
Roberta Kaplan’s clients include writer E. Jean Carroll, who filed a defamation case after Trump claimed she was “totally lying” about her allegation that he raped her a quarter-century ago in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, and niece Mary L. Trump, who claims that Trump and two of his siblings deprived her of an inheritance worth millions.
Analysis: Attack on U.S. Capitol hangs over Biden’s inauguration
Biden will be inaugurated this week in a fortified and anxious Washington, surrounded by more than 20,000 National Guard troops as law enforcement officials work to prevent a repeat of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Authorities are on heightened alert for possible right-wing violence: An “armed march” in the Capitol did not transpire as planned Sunday, but defense officials told the Associated Press that “they fear a possible inside attack at [the] inauguration” and will have “National Guard troops vetted.”
There’s at least one person in the White House who has agreed to cooperate with the peaceful transfer of power: Vice President Pence, who called Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris to congratulate her and will attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony even as Trump continues to lick his wounds while cocooned in the White House.
Biden names Gary Gensler to lead the SEC, Rohit Chopra to head the CFPB
Biden unveiled his picks Monday of Gary Gensler for chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Rohit Chopra as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as he continued to fill out the upper ranks of his administration ahead of his swearing-in Wednesday.
Gensler, pushed by liberals for the post, is viewed as a Wall Street critic and would probably be opposed by the banking industry if selected. Although a former Goldman Sachs banker, Gensler aggressively cracked down on certain forms of risky trading while he was chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration. He also gained a reputation as a tough regulator by issuing hefty fines over the Libor currency manipulation scandal.
Rohit Chopra sits on the Federal Trade Commission, which has been a major player in a crackdown on the technology industry. He previously served as assistant director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where he had a heavy focus on student loans.
FBI conducts insider-threat screening on National Guard troops ahead of inauguration
U.S. defense officials say the federal government is conducting insider-threat screening on the 25,000 National Guard troops who have begun flowing into the nation’s capital to secure the inauguration, as concerns intensify about extremism in the ranks.
The extra precaution comes after a number of pro-Trump rioters involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 turned out to have military ties, raising questions about extremist sentiment within the armed forces. Dozens of people on a terrorist watch list were in Washington as the deadly riot unfolded.
A U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive preparations, said the Army is working with the FBI to vet all service members supporting the inauguration. The Army maintains awareness of threats but does not collect domestic intelligence itself, the official said. It was not immediately clear how extensive the FBI vetting of the military personnel would be.
Biden’s Catholicism is all about healing. Now, he will lead a suffering America.
Pitching himself to be president, Biden promised to heal America’s hurting soul. His experiences with suffering and healing were well known, including the deaths of his wife and two of his children, his struggle against stuttering and many political losses. On a bigger stage than ever, Biden was trying to show the country how he did it.
Through his Catholic faith.
“For me, faith, it’s all about hope and purpose and strength,” Biden said in a February video ad. “Faith sees best in the dark.”
“Weeping may endure for the night, but joy cometh in the morning,” he quoted from the Book of Psalms in October.
Now, Biden will lead a nation deeply in need of healing — with soaring coronavirus cases, thousands dying daily and millions out of work and hunkered down in isolation. But he is facing not one America but two, each claiming with new religious fervor that God and righteousness are on its side.
Biden to volunteer at Philadelphia hunger relief organization
Biden plans to volunteer at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia, as part of his inaugural committee’s declaration that Monday is a national day of service.
The committee has urged Americans to participate in volunteer opportunities that are virtual or with “very limited in-person components" due to the pandemic.
Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, who is resigning her Senate seat on Monday, plans to volunteer in Washington, according to her office.
Neither Trump nor Vice President Pence have advertised any public events on Monday, their second to last full day in office.
The White House issued the same limited guidance for how Trump will spend his day that it has for the past couple of weeks: “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”
Biden to name five women as deputy secretaries
Biden on Monday plans to nominate five women to serve in the No. 2 spots at key Cabinet agencies, moving to fill out vital day-to-day operations roles in the government he will take over on Wednesday.
The moves, which will install deputies with hands-on experience in critical departments, reflect Biden’s push to elevate women and his desire to quickly tackle the nation’s crises and repair agencies suffering from morale and other problems.
The nominees, who must be confirmed by the Senate, include Jewel H. Bronaugh at Agriculture, Polly Trottenberg at Transportation, Andrea Palm at Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Klein at Interior and Cindy Marten at Education.
Four of the women — Bronaugh, Trottenberg, Palm and Klein — held jobs in the same departments during the Obama administration, part of Biden’s strategy of turning to a familiar team so his administration will face less of a learning curve.
NSA is ‘moving forward’ to install former GOP operative as its top lawyer, the agency said
The National Security Agency is “moving forward” to install Michael Ellis, a former GOP political operative and White House official, as its top lawyer, the agency said Sunday.
The announcement came a day after acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller ordered the NSA director, Gen. Paul Nakasone, to immediately place Ellis in position as the agency’s general counsel.
Ellis had been selected for the job in November by the Pentagon general counsel after a civil service competition. But Nakasone was not in favor of Ellis’s selection and sought to delay his installation, according to several people familiar with the issue, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.
Republicans call for unity but won’t acknowledge Biden won fairly
The call for unity came from one of Trump’s most loyal supporters in Congress, nearly a week after a pro-Trump mob rampaged the U.S. Capitol in a riot that left five people dead, including a police officer.
“What happened at the Capitol on January 6 was as wrong as wrong can be,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told colleagues during a virtual committee meeting about Democrats’ demands that Trump be removed from office. Now was the time for “healing,” he said, and in Jordan’s opinion, that meant allowing the president to finish out his term.
The committee chairman, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), pressed him on one point. Hadn’t Jordan and more than 140 other Republicans given oxygen to the false conspiracy theory pushed by Trump that motivated the Capitol rioters — that the election had somehow been stolen — when they had voted to object to certifying the electoral college results?
When Trump was silent after the Capitol riots, D.C.’s mayor stepped up
Workers had just fenced off all of Capitol Hill — not just the congressional complex, but Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s Capitol Hill: the wide plaza that locals bike across on sunny days and the gentle hill where they take their children to sled in the snow.
Bowser (D) looked at her city’s geographical and symbolic heart, transformed into a militarized zone. Then she laced her hands together, pivoted toward a group of 50 National Guard troops in her high-heeled boots — and made a pitch, of all things, for their tourism.
“I know you probably won’t have a lot of time to enjoy our beautiful city,” she said to the volunteers from Virginia who had left their homes and families to protect the nation’s capital from insurrectionists, catching snatches of sleep on the Capitol’s cold marble floors. “When you come back, please be sure to do exactly that.”