A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in the Jan. 6 raid of the U.S. Capitol and named by the FBI in connection with the possible theft of a hard drive or computer from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Riley June Williams was charged Sunday after her mother told police in Harrisburg, Pa., that she had packed a bag and fled without disclosing her whereabouts, FBI Special Agent John Lund said in a court affidavit.

The agent said a former romantic partner of Williams’s, identified only as W1 in court filings, told the FBI that friends of Williams’s played a video of her stealing the drive or computer from Pelosi’s office, and that Williams “intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”

According to the witness, however, the plan fell through for unknown reasons, and the matter remains under investigation, the FBI said.

Williams can be seen in a YouTube video, taken from inside the Capitol, wearing a green T-shirt and brown trench coat with a zebra-print bag, directing rioters toward Pelosi’s office, the FBI said. She was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

The FBI agent said police in Harrisburg confirmed with Williams’s father, of Camp Hill, Pa., that the pair drove to Washington for the Jan. 6 demonstration and then back home, but did not stay together during the event. Williams’s mother told police that she recognized her daughter in the video footage inside the Capitol and that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump’s politics and “far-right message boards.”