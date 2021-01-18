“Trump met Sunday with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka Trump and other aides for a significant amount of the day to review a long list of pardon requests and discuss lingering questions about their appeals, according to the multiple people briefed on the meeting. The president was personally engaged with the details of specific cases, one person said," our colleague Leonnig, Josh Dawsey and Rosalind Helderman report.

The transition

CAPITOL LOCKDOWN: President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated this week in a fortified and anxious Washington, surrounded by more than 20,000 National Guard troops as law enforcement works to prevent a repeat of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities are in a heightened state of alert for possible right-wing violence: an “armed march” in the Capitol did not transpire as planned on Sunday but defense officials last night told the Associated Press “they fear a possible inside attack at [the] inauguration” and will have “National Guard troops vetted.”

There's at least one person in the White House who has agreed to cooperate with the peaceful transfer of power: Vice President Pence, who called Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris to congratulate her, will attend Biden's swearing-in ceremony even as President Trump continues to lick his wounds cocooned in the White House. Trump will be the first president to "skip his successor’s swearing-in ceremony in 152 years."

Trump will leave the White House for Florida at a low point after violent extremists seized on his calls to overturn the results of the election as their battle cry before storming the Capitol. Just 38 percent of Americans approve of his job performance and his second Senate impeachment trial is set to start imminently.

Trump has taken little accountability for his role in the attack even as a clearer picture of the day's events has emerged. The rioters coordinated their attacks on Capitol Hill in plain sight — and with some help from establishment organizations who planned and promoted the rallies preceding the riot.

The messages show the group repeatedly invoking President Trump’s rhetoric in the weeks leading to the Jan. 6 protest as they built momentum toward what became a violent showdown,” the “The Wall Street Journal reviewed thousands of posts from the Proud Boys and their members across Parler, Telegram and Gab, the social-media platforms where they rallied supporters online after mostly being banned from Facebook and Twitter.the Wall Street Journal's Georgia Wells, Rebecca Ballhaus, and Keach Hagey.

The two days of rallies were staged not by white nationalists and other extremists, but by well-funded nonprofit groups and individuals that figure prominently in the machinery of conservative activism in Washington ,” The Post ,” The Post 's Robert O'Harrow Jr. reports. “Organizing warm-up events is not the same thing as plotting to invade the Capitol. But before the rallies, some used extreme rhetoric, including references to the American Revolution, and made false claims about the election to rouse supporters to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.”

In his words: “ … one group of people has already come forward and directly implicated Mr. Trump in the riot at the Capitol: some of his own supporters who were arrested while taking part in it. In court papers and interviews, at least four pro-Trump rioters have said they joined the march that spiraled into violence in part because the president encouraged them to do so,” report the “ … one group of people has already come forward and directly implicated Mr. Trump in the riot at the Capitol: some of his own supporters who were arrested while taking part in it. In court papers and interviews, at least four pro-Trump rioters have said they joined the march that spiraled into violence in part because the president encouraged them to do so,” report the New York Times's Alan Feuer and Nicole Hong.

Leonnig reports. “Three days before thousands of rioters converged on the U.S. Capitol, an internal Capitol Police intelligence report warned of a violent scenario in which 'Congress itself' could be the target of angry supporters of President Trump on Jan. 6, laying out a stark alert that deepens questions about the security failures that day,” The Post 's Carol D

“In a 12-page report on Jan. 3, the intelligence unit of the congressional police force described how thousands of enraged protesters, egged on by Trump and flanked by white supremacists and extreme militia groups, were likely to stream into Washington armed for battle,” per Carol.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the Associated Press's Lolita Baldor that while they've seen no evidence of any such threats, he's “warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches.”

“ We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy told Baldor “after he and other military leaders went through an exhaustive, three-hour security drill in preparation for Wednesday’s inauguration. He said Guard members are also getting training on how to identify potential insider threats.”

Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told Baldor: “If there’s any indication that any of our soldiers or airmen are expressing things that are extremist views, it’s either handed over to law enforcement or dealt with the chain of command immediately,” he said.

“The extra precaution comes after a number of pro-Trump rioters involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 turned out to have military ties, raising questions about extremist sentiment within the armed forces. Dozens of people on a terrorist watch list were in Washington as the deadly riot unfolded,” according to our colleagues Dozens of people on a terrorist watch list were in Washington as the deadly riot unfolded,” according to our colleagues Paul Sonne, Dan Lamothe, and Missy Ryan.

It remains unclear just how far Trump's corrosive rhetoric has seeped from the far-right fringe into the establishment. But House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson told Politico's Natasha Bertrand and Kyle Cheney that “any Trump official who may have participated in ‘the attack on the Capitol’ should be barred from any aspect of Inauguration security.”

Power Up confirmed that a high-ranking political appointee at the Federal Emergency Management Agency attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, which sparked alarm within the agency.

A a top official at FEMA, Chris Grisafe, told colleagues he attended the Jan. 6 rally, two sources confirmed. Grisafe states he did not move with the crowd to storm the Capitol, according to a U.S. official. However, staffers sounded the alarms about his activities and Power Up confirmed Grisafe's rally attendance was reported to the Department of Homeland Security inspector general and the FBI.

After the Politico story broke on Friday, Grisafe, who was on personal leave Jan. 6, remained “part of the leadership team that received and gave guidance during the classified inaugural threat and preparation meeting,” according to a source with knowledge. “This was the brief that included with the full [United States Secret Service] run of show, Defense Department force lay down and Intelligence Community threat update.”

“We cannot confirm who was in attendance at this senior level meeting,” per a FEMA spokesperson.

Tinderbox: Trump's dangerous incitement of his supporters ahead of their Capitol Hill attack might have national security consequences for months – if not years – our colleagues Shane Harris, Souad Mekhennet, and Razzan Nakhlawi report.

“Law enforcement authorities have said extremists might use firearms and explosives and are monitoring online calls to rally in cities nationwide beginning Sunday. Security at the inaugural ceremony in Washington on Wednesday probably will be the most intense ever,” per Shane, Souad and Razzan.

“It remains unclear when and where groups might launch follow-up attacks, but even if they do pull back in the days to come — and experts say there is some reason to think they might — the threat from Trump-inspired extremism is likely to remain and grow.”

“The violence that Americans witnessed—and that might recur in the coming days—is not a protest gone awry or the work of ‘a few bad apples,'” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) writes in searing criticism in The Atlantic of members of his party who have entertained far-right forces.

“It is the blossoming of a rotten seed that took root in the Republican Party some time ago and has been nourished by treachery, poor political judgment, and cowardice. When Trump leaves office, my party faces a choice: We can dedicate ourselves to defending the Constitution and perpetuating our best American institutions and traditions, or we can be a party of conspiracy theories, cable-news fantasies, and the ruin that comes with them. We can be the party of Eisenhower, or the party of the conspiracist Alex Jones. We can applaud Officer Goodman or side with the mob he outwitted. We cannot do both.”

Hence all the fencing: “The Capitol is surrounded by fencing and, in an unprecedented move, the National Park Service has decided to temporarily close the Mall for nearly a week,” our colleagues Emily Davies, Justin Jouvenal, Teddy Amenabar, and Matt Viser preview this week's events.

“ The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) is responsible for planning the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol on Jan. 20. The theme of the swearing-in ceremony will be 'Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union.'"

Maybe some fun will be had. Read our colleague Read our colleague Fritz Hahn on the remote programming.

On the Hill

FULL TEAM AHEAD: After much delay, key members of Biden’s Cabinet are scheduled to appear before the Senate on Tuesday — just one day before Biden’s inauguration.

Biden's nominees heading to the Hill on Tuesday are:

Janet L. Yellen , secretary of the Treasury-designate

Avril Haines , nominated for director of national intelligence

Alejandro N. Mayorkas , Biden’s pick for secretary of Homeland Security

Antony J. Blinken , of New York, nominated to be secretary of State

Lloyd J. Austin III, Biden’s pick to be secretary of Defense

On Thursday, Peter Buttigieg, Biden's pick for secretary of Transportation is scheduled to be confirmed, followed by the nomination of Denis R. McDonough, to be secretary of Veterans Affairs later this month.

The latest setback came last week when Haines's confirmation hearing was postponed “after objections that it be held on an expedited basis," Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima and John Wagner report.

The session was "to be conducted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic and heightened security at the Capitol after last week’s attack by a pro-Trump mob seeking to overturn the results of the November presidential election.”

“Despite the unusual circumstances on Capitol Hill, the committee is working in good faith to move this nominee as fast as possible and ensure the committee’s members have an opportunity to question the nominee in both open and closed settings,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the acting intelligence committee chairman, and Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), the vice chairman, said in a statement.

Biden’s Cabinet is shaping up to be more racially diverse than Trump or Obama’s Cabinets.

THE RETURN OF SCIENCE: On Saturday, Biden continued to introduce key members of his White House science team, including his nominee for director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Eric Lander, “a mathematician and geneticist who helped map the human genome and founded the Broad Institute, a Boston-based biomedical research center famous for work on the gene-editing technology CRISPR-Cas9,” Sarah Kaplan reports.

KEY QUOTE: “For the first time in history, I'm going to be elevating the presidential science adviser to a Cabinet rank, because we think it's that important,” Biden said, according to CNN’s Kate Sullivan.

The people

400,000 AMERICANS DEAD: “Four hundred thousand Americans have now died of covid-19,” Marc Fisher, Lori Rozsa, Mark Kreidler and Annie Gowen report.

The pace of death has never been faster: “It took 12 weeks for the death toll to rise from 200,000 to 300,000. The death toll has leaped from 300,000 to 400,000 in less than five weeks.”

More than 1 of every 1,000 Americans have died from the virus. A University of Washington model predicted the current totals forecasts 567,000 U.S. deaths by April 1, a number that could jump above 700,000 if mask mandates are eased in the interim.

ADDING INSULT TO THE AFTERLIFE: “Beyond death, covid’s casualties suffer further indignities: Storage in refrigerator trucks parked outside overwhelmed funeral homes, funerals that must be closed to mourners, lonely burials, cremations delayed by weeks or months because of the backlog,” our colleagues report.

IT WILL GET WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER: Ron Klain, Biden's incoming White House chief of staff warned of the escalating death toll and criticized Trump’s handling of the pandemic. Klain said his team was “inheriting a huge mess” in terms of vaccine production and distribution, Chris Cameron at the New York Times reports.

KEY QUOTE: “The virus is going to get worse before it gets better,” Klain said in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “People who are contracting the virus today will start to get sick next month, will add to the death toll in late February, even March, so it’s going to take a while to turn this around.”

Klain stressed that the Biden administration has “a plan to fix it,” alluding to the sprawling $1.9 trillion rescue package that Biden announced last Thursday.

NEW VARIANT CONTINUES TO MARCH ACROSS THE NATION: A new strain of coronavirus, first identified in the United Kingdom, has been circulating throughout the United States and is spreading in California as the state’s coronavirus infections approach 3 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

NO HELP ON THE WAY: “When Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced this week that the federal government would begin releasing coronavirus vaccine doses that had been held in reserve for second shots, no such reserve existed, according to state and federal officials briefed on distribution plans,” Isaac Stanley-Becker and Lena H. Sun reported.

“Now, health officials across the country who had anticipated their extremely limited vaccine supply as much as doubling beginning next week are confronting the reality that their allocations will remain largely flat, dashing hopes of dramatically expanding access for millions of elderly people and those with high-risk medical conditions.”

The policies

IMMIGRATION REFORM: “During his first days in office, President-elect Biden plans to send a groundbreaking legislative package to Congress to address the long-elusive goal of immigration reform, including what’s certain to be a controversial centerpiece: a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants who are in the country without legal status, according to immigrant rights activists in communication with the Biden-Harris transition team,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“This really does represent a historic shift from Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda that recognizes that all of the undocumented immigrants that are currently in the United States should be placed on a path to citizenship,” Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, who was briefed on the bill, told the Associated Press.

Biden has also said he will rescind Trump's ban travel from mostly Muslim countries through executive action, pause deportations, and end Trump’s “Reman in Mexico” policy.

But, notably, Biden has not said he will end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus-related emergency order , which has let officials almost immediately expel nearly 60,000 migrants at the border, Axios reports .

DON’T COME NOW: The incoming administration also made clear the border situation will not change overnight, dissuading thousands of migrants from making their way to the U.S. Border. The administration’s message: Don’t come now, NBC News reports.

Viral