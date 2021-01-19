Trump expected to release farewell video, could issue scores of pardons
On the final full day of his presidency, Trump is expected to release a video touting his administration’s success over the past four years and could announce scores of pardons.
Trump taped a farewell address at the White House on Monday, according to a senior administration official.
Aides say Trump has been preparing to pardon or commute the sentences of more than 100 people in his final hours in office.
The official schedule released by the White House on Monday night offered no details on what Trump has in store Monday.
“President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening,” the schedule reads, as it has on most days in recent weeks. “He will make many calls and have many meetings.”
Vice President Pence, meanwhile, plans to lead a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force on his final full day in office.
Biden coming to Washington on the eve of his presidency
Biden plans Tuesday to depart Wilmington, Del., where he has been conducting his transition, and head to Washington, where he is set to be sworn in as president on Wednesday.
Before leaving Wilmington, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a send-off event, according to his office.
The first inaugural activity that Biden is scheduled to join upon arrival in Washington is one to honor the lives lost in the United States to the coronavirus pandemic. Staged at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, it will feature 400 lights, each representing 1,000 people who have died of covid-19, organizers say. Other lighting events are being held at the same time around the country.
Both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris are expected to speak at the event in Washington.
Biden plans to spend the night at Blair House, the official residence for guests of the president, which sits across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.
Blinken, during confirmation hearing, to plege America will ‘show up again’
America will “show up again, day-in, day out,” under the Biden administration, Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, plans to tell lawmakers at his confirmation hearing Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ll engage the world not as it was, but as it is,” Blinken says in opening remarks prepared for delivery to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “A world of rising nationalism, receding democracy, growing rivalry with China, Russia and other authoritarian states, mounting threats to a stable and open international system, and a technological revolution that is reshaping every aspect of our lives, especially in cyberspace.”
Blinken is well known to the committee, where he served as staff director for six years, including when Biden, then a senator, was chairman. He followed Biden to the White House in 2009, becoming the then-vice president’s national security adviser, and he was deputy secretary of state during the second Obama-Biden term. Both his father and uncle were U.S. ambassadors overseas, and his wife, Evan Ryan, was an assistant secretary of state under Obama.
Without mentioning the Trump administration, Blinken listed priorities that spoke directly to Biden’s criticism of U.S. foreign policy over the past four years. In addition to “showing up” at international venues that Trump deemed useless or corrupt, from the Paris climate accord to the World Health Organization, Blinken pledged to “reinvigorate” the State Department with new respect and investment in its career staff of foreign and civil service officers.
Praising American leadership, he said that “when we don’t lead, then one of two things happen: either some other country tries to take our place, probably not in a way that advances our interests or values. Or no one does, and then you get chaos.”
But the flip sides of leadership, Blinken said, are “humility, because we have a great deal of work to do to enhance our standing abroad,” and “confidence that America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to mobilize others for the greater good.”
In his statement, he pledged to restore what he said has become Congress’s “diluted and diminished” voice in foreign policy across administrations of both parties in recent years.
While Blinken is expected to be easily confirmed, senators plan to grill him on some of the more controversial aspects of Obama’s policy in which he played a significant role — including the Iran nuclear deal, troop withdrawal from Iraq and the rise of the Islamic State — as well as WestExec Advisors, the high-powered strategic advisory firm he co-founded in 2017 that became the out-of-office home to numerous Obama veterans now named to senior positions in the incoming Biden administration.
Biden’s Homeland Security pick to tell senators he’ll do everything possible to prevent another attack similar to Jan. 6
Mayorkas, Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, will tell senators Tuesday he’ll do everything he can to protect them from the kind of “terror” they experienced during the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Mayorkas is scheduled to appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee for a 10 a.m. confirmation hearing. His opening statement will directly address the Jan. 6 “insurrection” attempt, according to excerpts provided to The Washington Post.
“If I should have the honor of being confirmed, I will do everything I can to ensure that the tragic loss of life, the assault on law enforcement, the desecration of the building that stands as one of the three pillars of our democracy, and the terror felt by you, your colleagues, staff, and everyone present, will not happen again,” the statement reads.
Republicans are likely to question Mayorkas’s record as a top DHS official during the Obama administration, including a 2015 inspector general report that found his management of a visa program created the perception of favorable treatment for well-connected Democrats.
Senators will also probe his views on border enforcement and immigration. On Monday The Post published details of a sweeping immigration bill the Biden team is preparing to release as soon as he’s sworn into office.
Born in Havana to Cuban Jewish parents, Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and first Latino in charge of DHS. He served as the department’s second-in-command during Obama’s second term, and has also been director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and a U.S. attorney in Los Angeles.
Biden to ban special bonuses for appointees, expand lobbying prohibitions in new ethics rules
Biden will ban his senior presidential appointees from accepting special bonuses akin to “golden parachutes” from former employers for joining the government, while putting in place other expanded revolving-door restrictions in his first days in office.
The new ethics rules, which were described by transition officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the draft executive order is not public, will in some ways go beyond the guidelines for senior appointees that were put in place by the Trump and Obama administrations.
The biggest shift is the new rule that will ban incoming officials from receiving compensation from their previous employer for taking a government job, a practice that has been a flash point for government reform advocates and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Under the Biden program, appointees would still be able to accelerate vesting for compensation they have already earned.
House security chief said lawmaker wariness of military at Capitol drove his resistance to early request for National Guard
After nearly a decade working for the House of Representatives, the chamber’s top security official thought he knew how its political leadership would react if asked to station troops at the Capitol during a major rally supporting President Trump.
That’s why House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving balked when the chief of the Capitol Police suggested activating the National Guard two days before the Jan. 6 event, he later told a friend.
“There’s a reality there — the leaders of the House and the Senate don’t want the military up there. They don’t want to show they can’t control their own turf,” said Bill Pickle, who served as the Senate sergeant-at-arms from 2003 to 2007 and spoke to The Washington Post at Irving’s request.
QAnon adherents discussed posing as National Guard to try to infiltrate inauguration, according to FBI intelligence briefing
The FBI privately warned law enforcement agencies Monday that far-right extremists have discussed posing as National Guard members in Washington and others have reviewed maps of vulnerable spots in the city — signs of potential efforts to disrupt Wednesday’s inauguration, according to an intelligence report obtained by The Washington Post.
The document, a summary of threats that the FBI identified in a Monday intelligence briefing, warned that both “lone wolves” and adherents of the QAnon extremist ideology, some of whom joined the violent siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6, have indicated they plan to come to Washington for Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.
The FBI also said it has observed people downloading and sharing maps of sensitive locations in Washington and discussing how those facilities could be used to interfere in security during the inauguration.
Trump’s 11th-hour assault on the civil service by stripping job protections runs out of time
Trump’s last-ditch effort to remove civil service protections from tens of thousands of career federal employees appears to have lost steam, facing time constraints and legal hurdles as the administration prepares to leave office, officials said.
As a result, Biden will become president Wednesday with an executive order in place to carry out the biggest change to the civil service in a generation — but no completed paperwork to reclassify the affected employees so they can be fired without cause. Allies of Biden say he’s likely to reverse Trump’s order.
In their final weeks, outgoing Trump administration officials took steps to fast-track the sweeping directive the president issued in October at one department, the powerful Office of Management and Budget. The agency closest to the White House identified hundreds of jobs and sent the list to federal personnel officials for final sign-off.