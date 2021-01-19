America will “show up again, day-in, day out,” under the Biden administration, Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, plans to tell lawmakers at his confirmation hearing Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ll engage the world not as it was, but as it is,” Blinken says in opening remarks prepared for delivery to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “A world of rising nationalism, receding democracy, growing rivalry with China, Russia and other authoritarian states, mounting threats to a stable and open international system, and a technological revolution that is reshaping every aspect of our lives, especially in cyberspace.”

Blinken is well known to the committee, where he served as staff director for six years, including when Biden, then a senator, was chairman. He followed Biden to the White House in 2009, becoming the then-vice president’s national security adviser, and he was deputy secretary of state during the second Obama-Biden term. Both his father and uncle were U.S. ambassadors overseas, and his wife, Evan Ryan, was an assistant secretary of state under Obama.

Without mentioning the Trump administration, Blinken listed priorities that spoke directly to Biden’s criticism of U.S. foreign policy over the past four years. In addition to “showing up” at international venues that Trump deemed useless or corrupt, from the Paris climate accord to the World Health Organization, Blinken pledged to “reinvigorate” the State Department with new respect and investment in its career staff of foreign and civil service officers.

Praising American leadership, he said that “when we don’t lead, then one of two things happen: either some other country tries to take our place, probably not in a way that advances our interests or values. Or no one does, and then you get chaos.”

But the flip sides of leadership, Blinken said, are “humility, because we have a great deal of work to do to enhance our standing abroad,” and “confidence that America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to mobilize others for the greater good.”

In his statement, he pledged to restore what he said has become Congress’s “diluted and diminished” voice in foreign policy across administrations of both parties in recent years.