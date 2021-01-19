Biden invites congressional leadership to church on Wednesday
Biden has invited the four top congressional leaders from both parties to attend church with him Wednesday morning before his swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, in a bid to set a new tone in an acrimonious Washington.
Invitations have been extended to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), according to a person familiar with the invitations.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have yet to be publicly announced.
Biden, a practicing Catholic, is planning to attend Mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in downtown Washington.
Separately, the committee steering Biden’s inauguration said Tuesday that Biden would join a virtual interfaith prayer service on Thursday hosted by Washington National Cathedral.
“The National Prayer Service is an important tradition for our nation and for President Biden, who has always been a man guided deeply by his faith,” Tony Allen, chief executive officer of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said in a statement. “The program announced today will honor the role of faith in our country, and provide a moment to reflect on the unprecedented challenges we face, as we enter this new American chapter of healing to beat the pandemic, build back our economy better, and unify our country.”
Yellen to urge lawmakers to ‘act big’ on economic stimulus relief at Senate confirmation hearing
Yellen, Biden’s nominee for treasury secretary, will urge lawmakers to “act big” on economic relief for the coronavirus pandemic as she appears before a Senate committee Tuesday morning for her confirmation hearing.
“I think there is a consensus now: Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later,” Yellen says in written testimony submitted to the Senate Finance Committee ahead of the 10 a.m. hearing, and obtained by The Washington Post.
Yellen, 74, spent years as a professor before entering politics as head of President Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers in the late 1990s. She chaired the Federal Reserve from 2014-2018, playing a key role in the economic recovery from the Great Recession, with a studied approach that helped push down the unemployment rate over time.
President Trump broke with tradition when he opted not to reappoint her to the top Fed job. She was the first woman to chair the Fed, and will become the first female treasury secretary if confirmed by the Senate. She would replace Trump’s treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin.
Her immediate challenge will be helping to shepherd Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion relief package through a narrowly divided Congress.
Ashley Biden says Melania Trump has not reached out to her mother
First lady Melania Trump has not reached out to Jill Biden, her soon-to-be successor, about a White House tour and other traditional protocols associated with the transfer of presidential power, according to Ashley Biden, daughter of Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden.
“No. I don’t think they’re doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate, but I think we’re all okay with it,” Ashley Biden said in an interview broadcast Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show.
She was interviewed by Jenna Bush Hager, a daughter of former president George W. Bush.
President Trump is also dispensing with traditions, with no plans to attend Joe Biden’s swearing-in at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Impeachment trial threatens Biden’s already-delayed Cabinet picks amid mounting challenges
The forthcoming Senate impeachment trial of Trump, set to begin as early as this week, threatens to delay hearings for Biden’s top political appointees, further upsetting a transition already beset by extraordinary delays and facing generational challenges.
Even the Trump administration, which took longer than usual to get its Cabinet in place, had its defense and homeland security secretaries confirmed on Inauguration Day. And Trump’s five immediate predecessors had at least five Cabinet heads in place within a week of inauguration.
Inauguration Day forecast: Cold and windy
Biden will take the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at noon on Wednesday, braving the elements like most of his predecessors. Unlike practically every other aspect of presidential inaugurations, the weather during the swearing-in ceremony cannot be planned in advance.
No precipitation is anticipated for Inauguration Day, but it will be cold and windy.
A cold frontal passage will bring a mixed sky cover and stronger winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph that will make the highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s feel like the upper 20s and low 30s. There is even a chance for a stray snow flurry, especially north and west of the city.
At midday, when Biden is sworn in, temperatures are expected to be around 40 to 42 degrees with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds.
Biden selects transgender doctor as nominee for assistant health secretary
Biden announced Tuesday that he will nominate Pennsylvania’s top health official, Rachel Levine, to be his assistant secretary of health. Levine, a pediatrician, would become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement. “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”
Levine serves as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health and has been leading the state’s public health response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s transition team noted that Levine was confirmed three times by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania state Senate to serve as secretary of health and the state’s physician general.
Trump expected to release farewell video, could issue scores of pardons
On the final full day of his presidency, Trump is expected to release a video touting his administration’s success over the past four years and could announce scores of pardons.
Trump taped a farewell address at the White House on Monday, according to a senior administration official.
Aides say Trump has been preparing to pardon or commute the sentences of more than 100 people in his final hours in office.
The official schedule released by the White House on Monday night offered no details on what Trump has in store Tuesday.
“President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening,” the schedule reads, as it has on most days in recent weeks. “He will make many calls and have many meetings.”
Vice President Pence, meanwhile, plans to lead a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force on his final full day in office.
Biden coming to Washington on the eve of his presidency
Biden plans Tuesday to depart Wilmington, Del., where he has been conducting his transition, and head to Washington, where he is set to be sworn in as president on Wednesday.
Before leaving Wilmington, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a send-off event, according to his office.
The first inaugural activity that Biden is scheduled to join upon arrival in Washington is one to honor the lives lost in the United States to the coronavirus pandemic. Staged at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, it will feature 400 lights, each representing 1,000 people who have died of covid-19, organizers say. Other lighting events are being held at the same time around the country.
Both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris are expected to speak at the event in Washington.
Biden plans to spend the night at Blair House, the official residence for guests of the president, which sits across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.
Blinken, during confirmation hearing, to pledge America will ‘show up again’
America will “show up again, day-in, day out,” under the Biden administration, Antony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, plans to tell lawmakers at his confirmation hearing Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ll engage the world not as it was, but as it is,” Blinken says in opening remarks prepared for delivery to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “A world of rising nationalism, receding democracy, growing rivalry with China, Russia and other authoritarian states, mounting threats to a stable and open international system, and a technological revolution that is reshaping every aspect of our lives, especially in cyberspace.”
Blinken is well known to the committee, where he served as staff director for six years, including when Biden, then a senator, was chairman. He followed Biden to the White House in 2009, becoming the then-vice president’s national security adviser, and he was deputy secretary of state during the second Obama-Biden term. Both his father and uncle were U.S. ambassadors overseas, and his wife, Evan Ryan, was an assistant secretary of state under Obama.
Without mentioning the Trump administration, Blinken listed priorities that spoke directly to Biden’s criticism of U.S. foreign policy over the past four years. In addition to “showing up” at international venues that Trump deemed useless or corrupt, from the Paris climate accord to the World Health Organization, Blinken pledged to “reinvigorate” the State Department with new respect and investment in its career staff of foreign and civil service officers.
Praising American leadership, he said that “when we don’t lead, then one of two things happen: either some other country tries to take our place, probably not in a way that advances our interests or values. Or no one does, and then you get chaos.”
But the flip sides of leadership, Blinken said, are “humility, because we have a great deal of work to do to enhance our standing abroad,” and “confidence that America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to mobilize others for the greater good.”
In his statement, he pledged to restore what he said has become Congress’s “diluted and diminished” voice in foreign policy across administrations of both parties in recent years.
While Blinken is expected to be easily confirmed, senators plan to grill him on some of the more controversial aspects of Obama’s policy in which he played a significant role — including the Iran nuclear deal, troop withdrawal from Iraq and the rise of the Islamic State — as well as WestExec Advisors, the high-powered strategic advisory firm he co-founded in 2017 that became the out-of-office home to numerous Obama veterans now named to senior positions in the incoming Biden administration.
Biden’s Homeland Security pick to tell senators he’ll do everything possible to prevent another attack similar to Jan. 6
Mayorkas, Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, will tell senators Tuesday that he will do everything he can to protect them from the kind of “terror” they experienced during the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Mayorkas is scheduled to appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee for a 10 a.m. confirmation hearing. His opening statement will directly address the Jan. 6 “insurrection” attempt, according to excerpts provided to The Washington Post.
“If I should have the honor of being confirmed, I will do everything I can to ensure that the tragic loss of life, the assault on law enforcement, the desecration of the building that stands as one of the three pillars of our democracy, and the terror felt by you, your colleagues, staff, and everyone present, will not happen again,” the statement reads.
Republicans are likely to question Mayorkas’s record as a top DHS official during the Obama administration, including a 2015 inspector general report that found his management of a visa program created the perception of favorable treatment for well-connected Democrats.
Senators will also probe his views on border enforcement and immigration. On Monday, The Post published details of a sweeping immigration bill that the Biden team is preparing to release as soon as he is sworn into office.
Born in Havana to Cuban Jewish parents, Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and first Latino in charge of DHS. He served as the department’s second-in-command during Obama’s second term, and he has also been director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and a U.S. attorney in Los Angeles.
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert gave Capitol tour to ‘large’ group before the riots, Democratic lawmaker says
Amid a push to investigate whether any GOP lawmakers aided rioters at the Capitol, several Democrats last week accused an unnamed House Republican of leading groups on “reconnaissance” tours of the building before the Jan. 6 attack.
Now, two Democratic lawmakers say they personally saw one Republican — Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado — with a “large” group in a tunnel connected to the Capitol days before the attempted insurrection that left four rioters and one police officer dead.
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said Monday that he and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) both saw Boebert in the tunnel outside the Cannon House Office Building with a group sometime in the three days before the riots. He said he did not know who was in the group or whether anyone with Boebert later participated in the attack.
Biden to ban special bonuses for appointees, expand lobbying prohibitions in new ethics rules
Biden will ban his senior presidential appointees from accepting special bonuses akin to “golden parachutes” from former employers for joining the government, while putting in place other expanded revolving-door restrictions in his first days in office.
The new ethics rules, which were described by transition officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the draft executive order is not public, will in some ways go beyond the guidelines for senior appointees that were put in place by the Trump and Obama administrations.
The biggest shift is the new rule that will ban incoming officials from receiving compensation from their previous employer for taking a government job, a practice that has been a flash point for government reform advocates and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Under the Biden program, appointees would still be able to accelerate vesting for compensation they have already earned.
House security chief said lawmaker wariness of military at Capitol drove his resistance to early request for National Guard
After nearly a decade working for the House of Representatives, the chamber’s top security official thought he knew how its political leadership would react if asked to station troops at the Capitol during a major rally supporting President Trump.
That’s why House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving balked when the chief of the Capitol Police suggested activating the National Guard two days before the Jan. 6 event, he later told a friend.
“There’s a reality there — the leaders of the House and the Senate don’t want the military up there. They don’t want to show they can’t control their own turf,” said Bill Pickle, who served as the Senate sergeant-at-arms from 2003 to 2007 and spoke to The Washington Post at Irving’s request.
QAnon adherents discussed posing as National Guard to try to infiltrate inauguration, according to FBI intelligence briefing
The FBI privately warned law enforcement agencies Monday that far-right extremists have discussed posing as National Guard members in Washington and others have reviewed maps of vulnerable spots in the city — signs of potential efforts to disrupt Wednesday’s inauguration, according to an intelligence report obtained by The Washington Post.
The document, a summary of threats that the FBI identified in a Monday intelligence briefing, warned that both “lone wolves” and adherents of the QAnon extremist ideology, some of whom joined the violent siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6, have indicated they plan to come to Washington for Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.
The FBI also said it has observed people downloading and sharing maps of sensitive locations in Washington and discussing how those facilities could be used to interfere with security during the inauguration.