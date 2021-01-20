Hollywood A-listers, who made no secret of their disdain for Trump, have been largely absent from the city and its cultural scene over the past four years. Now, they are returning in droves: Superstars Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks will perform at Biden’s inauguration , while a host of other stars — Tom Hanks, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda among them — will appear on a prime-time inaugural special, “Celebrating America.”

But even after this week’s events are over, the stage is set for a return to the pre-Trump era, as artists from all areas are far more likely to resume events and White House visits, as well as advocate for various causes. While a few stars did make the attempt (Kim Kardashian West, notably, lobbied for prison reform), most stayed away — and it was a two-way street. Trump skipped events such as the White House correspondents’ dinner and Kennedy Center Honors. (Before Trump had a chance to decline his invitation to the latter, multiple honorees said they would skip any events with the president.)