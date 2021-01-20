President Trump will depart the White House and leave for Florida before Biden is inaugurated — making him the first president to skip his successor‘s swearing-in since Andrew Johnson 152 years ago. However, Vice President Pence will attend the inauguration instead of Trump’s departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.
Biden to reverse Trump policies with flurry of executive actions
Several of the 17 directives that Biden plans to sign Wednesday from the Oval Office will reverse high-profile Trump policies, including a ban on travel from several majority-Muslim nations and the declaration of a national emergency that Trump used as a way to circumvent Congress to obtain funding for his long-promised border wall.
The list of actions formally released early Wednesday by his transition team also includes a directive to rejoin the World Health Organization. Biden will dispatch Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, to speak at the international group’s executive board meeting on Thursday.
On immigration, Biden will also nullify the Trump administration’s directive that attempted to exclude the counting of noncitizens from the U.S. census.
On climate change, Biden plans to sign an order revoking the permit, issued by the Trump administration, that allowed for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. He will also issue an order to rejoin the Paris climate accord, and the United States will officially be part of the 189-country climate agreement in 30 days.
On racial equity issues, Biden plans to rescind the “1776 Commission” established by the Trump administration, which the outgoing president framed last year as a “pro-American curriculum that celebrates the truth” about U.S. history but which the incoming administration says tries to erase the racial scars of America’s past.
Other directives Biden plans to sign Wednesday signal his priorities, including an order that will require masks on all federal grounds, one of several measures aimed at stemming the pandemic.
Biden takes over @POTUS Twitter account, inheriting a blank slate
Biden becomes @POTUS on Twitter. But unlike four years ago, when Trump took over the handle, Biden won’t keep the account’s current followers.
Instead, those followers will get a notification about the transfer with the option to follow Biden’s POTUS account if they wish. Twitter users who follow his transition account, @PresElectBiden, will automatically follow the new POTUS account.
Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty called Twitter’s transition plan “profoundly insufficient” in a tweet of his own.
Trump’s surgeon general will be asked to resign
Biden is expected to ask for the resignation of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams after being sworn in Wednesday, ousting the nation’s top doctor in a symbolic break with his predecessor’s covid-19 response, said two people with knowledge of the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.
Adams, who was nominated by Trump, was sworn in as surgeon general on Sept. 5, 2017, to serve the office’s standard four-year term, which expires this September. The anesthesiologist and former Indiana health commissioner — a political independent who crafted a close relationship with then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — had emerged as a key spokesman for Trump’s coronavirus response, regularly appearing on national TV and using social media to advocate for public health measures like social distancing. However, Adams’ visibility also made him a target last spring for Democrats, who accused him of defending Trump’s statements.
Biden has nominated Vivek H. Murthy, surgeon general under President Obama and a close adviser of the president-elect, to be the nation’s new surgeon general, but Murthy first needs to undergo Senate confirmation hearings, which have yet to be scheduled. The people with knowledge of the decision said the incoming Biden administration would choose an acting surgeon general as soon as Wednesday, bypassing Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz, a career civil servant.
The classy letters left in the Oval Office, from one president to another
One of the key characteristics of the Trump administration, especially in the last few months, has been the president’s ability to show how presidential norms are not laws, and traditions — particularly ones involving social graces — can and will be shirked.
Concede the election in a congratulatory phone call to the victor? Nope.
Welcome the president-elect and the incoming first lady to the White House? Unlikely.
Attend your successor’s inauguration? Not happening.
As the final hours of Trump’s term come to close, there’s one tradition left for him to embrace or ignore: leaving a handwritten note in the Oval Office for the next president.
The tradition started three decades ago with a silly illustration from a children’s book author. It was Jan. 20, 1989, and Ronald Reagan was passing the presidential baton to his vice president, George H.W. Bush. Before leaving the Oval Office, he wrote a note on some stationery illustrated by Sandra K. Boynton, showing a cartoon elephant covered in turkeys, with the caption “Don’t let the turkeys get you down.”
A pet-loving family is on its way to the White House
In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden made a visit to the Syracuse, N.Y., elementary school where his late first wife, Neilia, once taught. Amid a crowd of enthusiastic fifth-graders, one had an important question for the vice president: Have you ever petted a dog?
Biden grew animated, reported the local paper, the Post-Standard. “Have I ever petted a dog?” he said. “Oh, yeah! And guess what! I got one that lives with me! The smartest, coolest dog in the world. His name is Champ, and he’s a German shepherd, and he is the neatest dog!”
He went on to tell the kids about another dog he had while living in Syracuse, where he attended law school, in the 1960s: “He was a German shepherd, and I trained him, I used to show him in dog shows — obedience trials — and you know what his name was?”
Children shouted their guesses at him.
“Senator. I named him Senator. Truly,” said Biden.
Celebrities, who avoided Trump and D.C. for years, are flooding back
As a reality-TV-star president leaves the White House, celebrities are headed back to Washington.
Hollywood A-listers, who made no secret of their disdain for Trump, have been largely absent from the city and its cultural scene over the past four years. Now, they are returning in droves: Superstars Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks will perform at Biden’s inauguration, while a host of other stars — Tom Hanks, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda among them — will appear on a prime-time inaugural special, “Celebrating America.”
But even after this week’s events are over, the stage is set for a return to the pre-Trump era, as artists from all areas are far more likely to resume events and White House visits, as well as advocate for various causes. While a few stars did make the attempt (Kim Kardashian West, notably, lobbied for prison reform), most stayed away — and it was a two-way street. Trump skipped events such as the White House correspondents’ dinner and Kennedy Center Honors. (Before Trump had a chance to decline his invitation to the latter, multiple honorees said they would skip any events with the president.)
Lincoln’s first inauguration was met with threats of kidnapping, killing and militias
Abraham Lincoln rose from his chair and walked to the speaker’s table on the East Portico of the Capitol. He pulled his cut-and-paste address from the breast pocket of his coat, and slowly put on his metal-rimmed glasses.
As he stood bareheaded, a throng of 30,000 people spread before him — the largest inauguration crowd the city had ever seen and one that included many African Americans, who were legally banned from the grounds unless on “menial” duty.
But below the platform the Army had deployed artillery. Snipers watched from rooftops and windows, and Lincoln had been guarded by infantry and cavalry on his carriage ride through the streets to the Capitol.
Many people wanted him dead.
“There goes that Illinois ape, the cursed Abolitionist,” a woman in the crowd was heard to say. “But he will never come back alive.”
This impeached, one-term president also refused to go to his successor’s inauguration
The peeved president decided to skip his successor’s inauguration ceremony.
The year was 1869, and the president was Andrew Johnson, who detested incoming President Ulysses S. Grant. The feeling was mutual. Grant refused to ride in the same carriage with Johnson to the Capitol.
Now the country faces a much uglier transfer of power between Trump, who maintains the election was stolen from him, and Biden.
On Jan. 7, as calls grew for his removal from office in the wake of a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, Trump finally acknowledged there will be a new president and pledged a “smooth, orderly, seamless transition of power.”
