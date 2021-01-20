President Trump, who has refused to concede his Nov. 3 loss and never congratulated Biden on his win, departed the White House shortly before 8:15 and will soon leave for Florida — making him the first president to skip his successor‘s swearing-in since 1869. Vice President Pence will attend the inauguration instead of Trump’s departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.
Few buyers for T-shirts in the Green Zone
Gi Chung’s family has been selling souvenirs in downtown D.C. for 40 years.
On a typical Inauguration Day, Chung said her family makes $200,000 selling T-shirts, mugs, pins and other memorabilia. This year, Chung was unloading boxes of T-shirts from a grocery cart shortly after 7 a.m., before the sun had fully risen.
But he wasn’t expecting much business.
“We are finished,” said Chung, who started working at 4 a.m. in front of the McPherson Square Metro station blocks from the White House.
On a typical year, the area would be packed, he said. This year, it is 100 yards from two security checkpoints with cement barricades, fences and police screening the people heading through. The streets are mostly empty, aside from journalists and a few joggers.
Chung said he spent $70,000 on merchandise for the Biden-Harris inauguration — all purchased two months ago. But staring at the empty streets, he knew there would be few buyers.
“I’m sad,” Chung said.
Shortly after 7 a.m., a first potential customer arrived: Dominic Gatti.
The 21-year-old politics and government student at American University wanted to witness history.
“Do you have anything with today’s date on it?” he asked Chung. Chung pointed out a few options. “59th presidential Inauguration,” read the ribbon Gatti settled on, with a smiling Biden at the top. “Jan. 20, 2021.”
Holding swearing-in outside sends important message, Biden officials say
Biden officials expressed confidence that his swearing-in at the Capitol on Wednesday would be secure and argued that holding it outside just two weeks after the building was taken over by a pro-Trump mob sends an important message.
“I can tell you personally we were more resolute to make sure that we could show the strength and resilience of the country,” Tony Allen, the chief executive officer of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said during an interview on CNN.
“We know this is now a national security special event led by the U.S. Secret Service, and we do have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals at the federal, state and local level,” Allen said. “I’m going to be able to show my four kids that democracy still matters and is worth fighting for, so being able to see the president and the vice president-elect sworn in on the west front of the Capitol is incredibly important.”
Jen Psaki, the incoming White House press secretary, echoed those comments during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show.
“It sends an incredibly powerful message to the country and the world to see the president of the United States being sworn in outside,” she said. “Today is … about sending a message that this is a country that has resolve.”
Biden has had no direct contact with Trump, Biden spokeswoman says
With his swearing-in just a few hours away, Biden has had no direct contact with Trump, a Biden spokeswoman said in a morning television interview.
Trump, who has continued to claim the election was stolen from him, is eschewing many of the traditions of a peaceful transition. He plans to skip Biden’s inaugural ceremony.
During an appearance Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s incoming communications director, was asked whether Biden has had any direct contact at all with Trump during the transition.
“He has not. No,” Bedingfield said.
During an interview broadcast Tuesday, Ashley Biden, daughter of the president-elect, said first lady Melania Trump had not reached out to incoming first lady Jill Biden. That is another breach in protocol, as outgoing first ladies typically invite their successors to the White House for a tour.
Incoming press secretary says Biden will leave it to Senate to determine how to hold Trump accountable
Incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden would leave it up to the Senate to determine how to hold Trump accountable for his impeachment, saying Biden’s priority is to focus on pushing a coronavirus relief package through Congress.
Appearing on NBC’s “Today” show, Psaki was pressed about whether the Senate should move forward with a trial, now that Trump is leaving the White House, and seek to bar him from holding federal office again. Trump was impeached last week on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 takeover of the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob.
“He’s going to leave it up to the Senate, to Mitch McConnell, to Chuck Schumer, to other leaders to determine what steps should be taken to hold the outgoing president accountable,” Psaki said, referring to the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate.
Biden’s focus, she said, “is going to be on bringing relief to the American people.”
“His role I think at this point in time is leading the country and addressing the problems they’re facing and doing that in a forward looking way,” Psaki said. “There’s an urgency here. The urgency is getting a package passed, to get relief to the American people, to get vaccine money out there, to ensure people are getting checks in their mailboxes. That’s where he’s going to spend his political capital.”
Biden to reverse Trump policies with flurry of executive actions
Several of the 17 directives that Biden plans to sign Wednesday from the Oval Office will reverse high-profile Trump policies, including a ban on travel from several majority-Muslim nations and the declaration of a national emergency that Trump used as a way to circumvent Congress to obtain funding for his long-promised border wall.
The list of actions formally released early Wednesday by his transition team also includes a directive to rejoin the World Health Organization. Biden will dispatch Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, to speak at the international group’s executive board meeting on Thursday.
On immigration, Biden will also nullify the Trump administration’s directive that attempted to exclude the counting of noncitizens from the U.S. census.
On climate change, Biden plans to sign an order revoking the permit, issued by the Trump administration, that allowed for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. He will also issue an order to rejoin the Paris climate accord, and the United States will officially be part of the 189-country climate agreement in 30 days.
On racial equity issues, Biden plans to rescind the “1776 Commission” established by the Trump administration, which the outgoing president framed last year as a “pro-American curriculum that celebrates the truth” about U.S. history but which the incoming administration says tries to erase the racial scars of America’s past.
Other directives Biden plans to sign Wednesday signal his priorities, including an order that will require masks on all federal grounds, one of several measures aimed at stemming the pandemic.
Biden takes over @POTUS Twitter account, inheriting a blank slate
Biden becomes @POTUS on Twitter. But unlike four years ago, when Trump took over the handle, Biden won’t keep the account’s current followers.
Instead, those followers will get a notification about the transfer with the option to follow Biden’s POTUS account if they wish. Twitter users who follow his transition account, @PresElectBiden, will automatically follow the new POTUS account.
Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty called Twitter’s transition plan “profoundly insufficient” in a tweet of his own.
Trump’s surgeon general will be asked to resign
Biden is expected to ask for the resignation of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams after being sworn in Wednesday, ousting the nation’s top doctor in a symbolic break with his predecessor’s covid-19 response, said two people with knowledge of the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.
Adams, who was nominated by Trump, was sworn in as surgeon general on Sept. 5, 2017, to serve the office’s standard four-year term, which expires this September. The anesthesiologist and former Indiana health commissioner — a political independent who crafted a close relationship with then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — had emerged as a key spokesman for Trump’s coronavirus response, regularly appearing on national TV and using social media to advocate for public health measures like social distancing. However, Adams’ visibility also made him a target last spring for Democrats, who accused him of defending Trump’s statements.
Biden has nominated Vivek H. Murthy, surgeon general under President Obama and a close adviser of the president-elect, to be the nation’s new surgeon general, but Murthy first needs to undergo Senate confirmation hearings, which have yet to be scheduled. The people with knowledge of the decision said the incoming Biden administration would choose an acting surgeon general as soon as Wednesday, bypassing Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz, a career civil servant.
The classy letters left in the Oval Office, from one president to another
One of the key characteristics of the Trump administration, especially in the last few months, has been the president’s ability to show how presidential norms are not laws, and traditions — particularly ones involving social graces — can and will be shirked.
Concede the election in a congratulatory phone call to the victor? Nope.
Welcome the president-elect and the incoming first lady to the White House? Unlikely.
Attend your successor’s inauguration? Not happening.
As the final hours of Trump’s term come to close, there’s one tradition left for him to embrace or ignore: leaving a handwritten note in the Oval Office for the next president.
The tradition started three decades ago with a silly illustration from a children’s book author. It was Jan. 20, 1989, and Ronald Reagan was passing the presidential baton to his vice president, George H.W. Bush. Before leaving the Oval Office, he wrote a note on some stationery illustrated by Sandra K. Boynton, showing a cartoon elephant covered in turkeys, with the caption “Don’t let the turkeys get you down.”
A pet-loving family is on its way to the White House
In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden made a visit to the Syracuse, N.Y., elementary school where his late first wife, Neilia, once taught. Amid a crowd of enthusiastic fifth-graders, one had an important question for the vice president: Have you ever petted a dog?
Biden grew animated, reported the local paper, the Post-Standard. “Have I ever petted a dog?” he said. “Oh, yeah! And guess what! I got one that lives with me! The smartest, coolest dog in the world. His name is Champ, and he’s a German shepherd, and he is the neatest dog!”
He went on to tell the kids about another dog he had while living in Syracuse, where he attended law school, in the 1960s: “He was a German shepherd, and I trained him, I used to show him in dog shows — obedience trials — and you know what his name was?”
Children shouted their guesses at him.
“Senator. I named him Senator. Truly,” said Biden.
Celebrities, who avoided Trump and D.C. for years, are flooding back
As a reality-TV-star president leaves the White House, celebrities are headed back to Washington.
Hollywood A-listers, who made no secret of their disdain for Trump, have been largely absent from the city and its cultural scene over the past four years. Now, they are returning in droves: Superstars Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks will perform at Biden’s inauguration, while a host of other stars — Tom Hanks, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda among them — will appear on a prime-time inaugural special, “Celebrating America.”
But even after this week’s events are over, the stage is set for a return to the pre-Trump era, as artists from all areas are far more likely to resume events and White House visits, as well as advocate for various causes. While a few stars did make the attempt (Kim Kardashian West, notably, lobbied for prison reform), most stayed away — and it was a two-way street. Trump skipped events such as the White House correspondents’ dinner and Kennedy Center Honors. (Before Trump had a chance to decline his invitation to the latter, multiple honorees said they would skip any events with the president.)
Lincoln’s first inauguration was met with threats of kidnapping, killing and militias
Abraham Lincoln rose from his chair and walked to the speaker’s table on the East Portico of the Capitol. He pulled his cut-and-paste address from the breast pocket of his coat, and slowly put on his metal-rimmed glasses.
As he stood bareheaded, a throng of 30,000 people spread before him — the largest inauguration crowd the city had ever seen and one that included many African Americans, who were legally banned from the grounds unless on “menial” duty.
But below the platform the Army had deployed artillery. Snipers watched from rooftops and windows, and Lincoln had been guarded by infantry and cavalry on his carriage ride through the streets to the Capitol.
Many people wanted him dead.
“There goes that Illinois ape, the cursed Abolitionist,” a woman in the crowd was heard to say. “But he will never come back alive.”
This impeached, one-term president also refused to go to his successor’s inauguration
The peeved president decided to skip his successor’s inauguration ceremony.
The year was 1869, and the president was Andrew Johnson, who detested incoming President Ulysses S. Grant. The feeling was mutual. Grant refused to ride in the same carriage with Johnson to the Capitol.
Now the country faces a much uglier transfer of power between Trump, who maintains the election was stolen from him, and Biden.
On Jan. 7, as calls grew for his removal from office in the wake of a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, Trump finally acknowledged there will be a new president and pledged a “smooth, orderly, seamless transition of power.”
But the next morning, Trump tweeted that he would not attend Biden’s inauguration, which would make him the first president to skip his successor‘s swearing-in since Johnson 152 years ago.