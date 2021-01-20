Biden officials expressed confidence that his swearing-in at the Capitol on Wednesday would be secure and argued that holding it outside just two weeks after the building was taken over by a pro-Trump mob sends an important message.

“I can tell you personally we were more resolute to make sure that we could show the strength and resilience of the country,” Tony Allen, the chief executive officer of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said during an interview on CNN.

“We know this is now a national security special event led by the U.S. Secret Service, and we do have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals at the federal, state and local level,” Allen said. “I’m going to be able to show my four kids that democracy still matters and is worth fighting for, so being able to see the president and the vice president-elect sworn in on the west front of the Capitol is incredibly important.”

Jen Psaki, the incoming White House press secretary, echoed those comments during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show.