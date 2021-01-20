WORDS PRESIDENT BIDEN SAID FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ANY INAUGURAL ADDRESS

A story that might sound something like a song that means a lot to me. It's called American Anthem. There's one verse that stands out, at least for me, and it goes like this:

I understand they worry about their jobs. I understand, like my dad, they lay in bed at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering, can I keep my health care?

Here we stand, where 108 years ago, at another inaugural, thousands of protesters tried to block brave women marching for the right to vote.

And this is certain, I promise you, we will be judged, you and I, by how we resolve these cascading crises of our era. Will we rise to the occasion, is the question.

A day of history and hope of renewal and resolve through a crucible for the ages. America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge.

I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real,

Uniting to fight the foes we face: anger, resentment, hatred, extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness and hopelessness.

Americans, and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the lies. Look, folks, all my colleagues I served with in the House of the Senate up there, we all understand the world is watching, watching all of us today.

We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we're willing to stand in the other person's shoes, as my mom would say, just for a moment, stand in their shoes.

Folks, this is a time of testing. We face an attack on our democracy and on truth, a raging virus, growing inequity, the sting of systemic racism, a climate in crisis,

And we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.

Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we're all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart.

We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as One Nation. One Nation.

And here we stand just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground.

Through civil war, the Great Depression, world war, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice and setbacks, our better angels have always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us,

We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos.

Once-in-a-century virus that silently stalks the country. It's taken as many lives in one year as America lost in all of World War II

We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus.

or don't get their news from the same sources you do. We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.

And I promise you this, as the Bible says, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.”