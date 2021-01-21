The House plans to vote Thursday on legislation granting Biden’s defense secretary nominee, retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, a waiver to a requirement that those who hold the position be out of the military for at least seven years.

The waiver, which requires approval by both the House and Senate, is an additional hurdle to Austin’s confirmation by the Senate, which is expected.

After Trump’s election in 2016, lawmakers voted to approve a waiver for Jim Mattis, another former commander who had been retired for less than seven years, as defense secretary — only the second time such an exception had been granted. But some Democrats voiced discomfort with the move, fretting that it would undermine the U.S. tradition of civilian control of the military.

The House waiver is sponsored by Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

“While I initially had concerns about the nomination of another recently retired general, secretary-designate Austin has reinforced his understanding of the role civilian control of our military plays in the safety and security of our democracy and is committed to upholding this cherished principle,” Smith said upon introducing the legislation.

At his Senate confirmation hearing this week, Austin said he understands that being a civilian member of the president’s Cabinet requires a different perspective and unique duties from a career in uniform,” Austin said.