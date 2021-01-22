And so here we are.

We are now 2½ months past the 2020 election, but the distribution of power that resulted from the vote is still being sussed out, at least in the particulars. Voters cast 7 million more votes for President Biden than for former president Donald Trump, but the margin was close enough in a handful of states to stretch out both the counting of votes and Trump’s efforts to seize victory from the jaws of democracy. Voters similarly cast millions more votes for Democratic Senate candidates over the past three cycles than for Republicans, but the Senate nonetheless ended up evenly split, affording the newly diminished Republican caucus an opportunity for their own bit of foot-dragging.

All of this uncertainty led me to wonder how closely aligned the outcomes of the federal elections were with the power that resulted. So I grabbed a bunch of data from the Census Bureau, U.S. Election Atlas, the political data company L2 and Cook Political Report to answer the question.

One result was this delightfully appealing graph.

From the outside in, it depicts the distribution of:

the population living in Democrat- or Republican-held seats (or, for the presidency, states won by Biden or Trump),

the estimated registration breakdown in those places,

the actual votes cast in the most recent election (or in the most recent elections for Senate seats), and

the resulting seat distribution (or, for the presidency, electoral vote total).

It’s a very appealing graph! It is also hard to read, lamentably. So here are the same data, shown as boring bar graphs which better convey the information.

You can see three annotations there. The first is a guide to understanding the first bar: 57 percent of the country lives in a state won by Biden, a bit more than the percentage of voters who supported him. That’s because Biden won a lot of the bigger states in which a lot of Republicans and Trump voters live. As we reported last month, most Trump voters actually live in states Biden won.

A third of voters voted for Biden and live in states Biden won, about twice as many as voters who backed Biden in states he lost. (Most of them are in Texas and Florida.) But about as many Trump voters live in blue states as red ones.

What’s interesting about the presidential breakdown on our bar graph is that the electoral vote distribution actually ends up pretty closely mirroring the actual breakdown of the population in those states. Biden won 57 percent of the electoral votes despite winning only 51 percent of the vote — but right in line with the distribution of the population.

That makes its own sense, since electoral votes are roughly allocated by population. Just as Trump voters in California count as blue-state residents, their votes similarly didn’t affect how the electoral votes were divvied up.

But this doesn’t mean that the electoral votes were distributed evenly. You’re no doubt familiar with the discrepancy between small and large states in terms of electoral vote distribution: Wyoming got an electoral vote for every 92,000 votes in 2020 while Florida got one for every 382,000 votes. The 2020 Census will reallocate House seats and therefore electoral votes to better align with populations, but this will still persist to some extent.

What is less immediately apparent is how much more bang for his buck Trump got in states he won. Biden states got an electoral vote for every 269,000 votes; Trump states got one for every 238,000 votes. You can see that on the graph below: Trump’s electoral vote totals increased much more quickly relative to his victory margins than did Biden’s.

The electoral college results were still heavily lopsided in Trump’s direction this year. We just pay less attention to it because the result still aligned with the popular vote.

Which brings us to the other notations on that bar graph above, those dotted lines on the Senate and House results.

The Senate, like the electoral college, is designed in such a way that it accounts for there to be a disparity between population and power. Wyoming benefits much more here than on the electoral vote, with a senator for every 290,000 people, compared to Florida’s one senator for every 10.8 million. This was the trade-off made when drafting the Constitution, giving smaller states a voice in the conversation in part so that there was a reason to join in at all.

It is nonetheless a place where power is allocated disproportionately to the vote results and the population. Democratic senators represent about 56 percent of the population and hold 50 percent of the Senate.

Actually, that’s not true. They hold 48 percent of the Senate, since there are two independent senators, too, who caucus with the Democrats. That’s where the biggest gulf is between participation and representation: There are far more independent or third-party voters than independent or third-party elected officials. That’s largely because most independents are generally aligned with one party or the other, often because they hate the other party more.

The gap between vote and seats held is narrower in the House. But notice that the distribution of the population is more even based on House seats than based on states. That’s in part because House seats are designed to all be about the same population, but some smaller states have populations bigger than that minimum but too small for another seat. It’s also because, again, the Census counts are out of date, so some larger states like New York have shed population but still have the same number of seats as they did a decade ago.

One other thing to notice is how Republican votes often overperform party registration by wider margins than do Democratic votes. In other words, the difference between the Democratic share of the voter pool nationally (41 percent) and the presidential vote (51 percent) is 10 points, while the same difference for Republicans is 16 percent (31 percent of voters but 47 percent of votes). There are myriad reasons for this, too, but one is that Republicans simply vote more heavily than do Democrats. Elections aren’t won by candidates who people want to win, they’re won by the candidate for whom the most voters vote.