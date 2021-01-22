“Yet hear me clearly,” he added shortly after: “Disagreement must not lead to disunion.”

American unity, Biden was arguing, was not about reaching uniform consensus but, instead, about resolving disagreement.

But “unity” has many interpretations both in a political context and broadly: The version of unity advocated by Biden’s predecessor was one that generally suggested that the office of the presidency itself demanded public support.

“It’s time for all of us to remember that we are all on the same team,” President Donald Trump said in August 2017. “We are all Americans, and we all believe right now in America first.”

The team we were all on was Trump’s “America First” team, like it or lump it. Republicans liked it. Democrats didn’t. In November, 7 million more American voters didn’t than did.

Since Biden’s speech, the idea advanced by Trump four years ago that unity demands coalescing around the president has flipped to the polar opposite: Unity means not advancing policies that are objected to by the other side. This has been a repeated mantra on Fox News over the past two days, but it isn’t limited to conservative media.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for example, demonstrated the new standard in comments from the Senate floor this week:

“If the talk of unity and common ground is to have meaning,” he said, then “I cannot imagine the Democratic leader would rather hold up the power-sharing agreement than simply affirm that his side won’t be breaking this standing rule of the Senate” — an agreement which would be of distinct political advantage to the Senate Republican minority.

Four years ago, mind you, McConnell’s position was different. He was asked about protesters objecting to Trump’s policy agenda.

“I always remind people,” he said then, “winners make policy and losers go home.”

Look, it’s politics. The goal of both parties is to advance their policy outcomes no matter what. McConnell’s refusal to be consistent (perhaps best demonstrated in last year’s confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett) is simply an artifact of his root impulse of delivering victories for the political right. But it’s important to understand that much of this understanding of how “unity” should be achieved is driven by similar motivations.

HuffPost and its polling partner, YouGov, asked Americans about what they expected in terms of bipartisanship over Biden’s term in office. Most were skeptical that it would happen, though Republicans and those who say they voted for Trump in November were much less likely to say that they expected Democrats and Republicans to work together.

This idea of bipartisanship, of course, is the commonly stated goal of American voters and often our elected officials: Everyone working together to hammer out legislation that meets everyone’s needs as much as possible. In practice, though, it’s the demand of those who lack power more than the priority of those who have power.

So why do Republicans think that bipartisanship unlikely? It’s not because they don’t think Republicans will work with Biden. Across partisan groups, about as many people said they thought Republicans would work with Biden as said the opposite.

The actual divide comes when asking if Biden will work with Republicans. Democrats and Biden voters are very confident he will. Republican voters are very confident he won’t.

Why not? Certainly in part because of the shift in standards described above. Biden working with Republicans is seen by many as Biden necessarily acquiescing to Republican requests. Certainly bipartisan compromise does necessitate some acceptance of things desired by your opponents, but it also means that a line is drawn somewhere. Biden choosing to scale back controversial Trump immigration moves shortly after taking office would seem very much like it would fit in the “winners make policy” category — particularly given that he’s already announced his intention to advocate policy that would have to go through Congress — but those revocations were quickly cast as a quintessential act of disunity by his opponents.

The HuffPost-YouGov poll reveals one important aspect of this debate: Republicans are less likely to want to see their side compromise and much more likely to insist that their opponents should. Democrats are about split on whether Biden should compromise or stick to his positions — though even Biden voters are more likely to say Biden should compromise than that he should not.

While he frequently campaigned that he would be a president for all Americans if elected, Biden’s call for unity was certainly made in reflection of how political tension spilled over into violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. The country clearly needs to unite in part because it’s so riven, helping misinformation and lies incite a crowd that physically attacked the country’s seat of legislative power. But Biden is calling for unity in part because Democrats are more likely to advocate compromise than are Republicans. As has been the case for a while.

One reason Biden voters are more likely to call for him to compromise is also probably that many non-Democrats supported his candidacy. Biden’s election was to a large extent a reaction to the presidency of Trump, and at least some portion of his base of support included independents who likely don’t advocate a robustly progressive platform. From that standpoint, compromise makes political sense for Biden.

Just as railing against Biden’s decisions as necessarily antithetical to unity makes political sense for his opponents. The more they can cast even moderate Biden decisions as insufficiently bipartisan, the more difficult they can make it for him to enact an agenda to which they object.