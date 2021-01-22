Analysis: Biden’s first week embraces executive action on twin crises of coronavirus, economy
We started the week with a president who, still angry about his election loss and second impeachment, had largely disappeared from public view and all but given up on governing as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. economy.
We’re ending the week with a president who has raced to show the American public that he is fighting the twin crises with the full power of the presidency and the federal government.
The blitz of activity during Biden’s first days comes after months of planning to launch what he called “a wartime undertaking”: With more than 408,000 Americans dead, Biden authorized the use of the Defense Production Act to increase efforts to fight the pandemic and improve vaccine distribution.
Fauci says Trump administration’s lack of candor on virus ‘very likely did’ cost lives
Anthony S. Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser on the coronavirus, said Friday that the Trump administration’s lack of candor on the pandemic “very likely did” cost lives over the past year.
Appearing on CNN, Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, was pressed by anchor John Berman on whether “the lack of candor, the lack of facts in some cases” contributed to the death toll in the United States.
“You know, it very likely did,” Fauci responded. “I don’t want that, John, to be a sound bite, but I think if you just look at that, you can see when you’re starting to go down paths that are not based on any science at all … that is not helpful at all.”
“When you start talking about things that make no sense medically and no sense scientifically, that clearly is not helpful,” Fauci added.
Fauci has made no secret that he is happier serving under Biden than Trump, who sought to sideline him and suggested his job was at risk. During a White House briefing on Thursday, Fauci said he found it “somewhat of a liberating feeling” to be part of an administration that welcomes candor.
“There’s no secret. We’ve had a lot of divisiveness; we’ve had facts that were very, very clear, that were questioned,” Fauci said Friday on CNN. “People were not trusting what health officials were saying. There was great divisiveness. Masking became a political issue.”
Fauci said Biden has made clear that “it’s got to be science that is driving what we’re doing.”
Biden to focus on the economy, with remarks on his administration’s response to the ‘crisis’
Biden plans to focus on the economy Friday, with remarks on his administration’s “response to the economic crisis” in which he is expected to tout some new executive orders and press Congress to pass a broader relief bill.
The afternoon event in the State Dining Room of the White House will follow a lunch with Vice President Harris and a briefing for both on the status of the economic recovery, according to the White House.
Later Friday, Harris plans to hold a virtual meeting with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and a group of small-business owners affected by the pandemic to discuss the administration’s response.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki also plans to hold a briefing Friday, her third in as many days. That represents a break with the Trump White House, where briefings were far more sporadic.
Lloyd Austin headed for confirmation Friday as defense secretary
Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin is expected to win Senate confirmation Friday to lead the Pentagon under Biden, becoming the nation’s first Black defense secretary.
Austin’s historic nomination cleared an important procedural hurdle Thursday. He needed lawmakers to waive a rule requiring former uniformed military personnel to be seven years removed from active service before they can become defense secretary.
Austin retired as a four-star Army general in 2016.
The House approved the waiver first, with a vote of 326 to 78 — representing strong bipartisan support, despite the fact that several House Democrats and an official House Republican policy group had opposed the waiver. The Senate followed suit about an hour later, backing the waiver by a vote of 69 to 27.
Biden to increase federal food benefits among executive actions aimed at stabilizing economy
Biden is expected on Friday to significantly increase federal food assistance for millions of hungry families among executive actions intended to stabilize a deteriorating economy weighed down by the raging coronavirus pandemic.
Biden is asking the Department of Agriculture to allow states to increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits — commonly known as food stamps — and to increase by 15 percent benefits awarded through school meals program for low-income students started during the pandemic, according to Biden administration officials. That could give a family of three children more than $100 in extra benefits every two months, officials said.
A separate unilateral move aims to help get previously approved stimulus checks into the hands of Americans who haven’t received them yet. And another would ask the Labor Department to make clear that workers who refuse to return to working conditions that could expose them to the coronavirus should be eligible for unemployment insurance.
Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland sets off metal detector while carrying gun near House chamber
The U.S. Capitol Police department has launched an investigation after Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) set off a magnetometer near the House chamber while carrying a concealed gun Thursday afternoon, according to a Hill staffer with knowledge of the incident.
Harris set off the magnetometer — installed after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol — as he was on his way to the chamber, leading security to pat him down, said the staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the incident.
“One security official present saw a firearm on the person of Rep. Harris and relayed that to his superiors,” the staffer said in a text message. “To be clear, Harris did not enter the Floor.”
Eva Malecki, a spokeswoman for the Capitol Police, said the agency is “investigating the matter” but declined to elaborate, saying she could not discuss an ongoing investigation.
Biden calls for LGBTQ protections in executive order, angering conservatives
On his first day in office, Biden issued a sweeping executive order making it clear that gay and transgender people are protected against discrimination in schools, health care, the workplace and other realms of American life.
The executive order outlines a broad interpretation of last year’s landmark Supreme Court ruling that gay and transgender employees are covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination “because of sex.” The Trump administration interpreted that decision in Bostock v. Clayton County narrowly as applying only to employment.
Biden’s order calls on agencies across the federal government to review existing regulations and policies that prohibit sex discrimination, and to revise them as necessary to clarify that “sex” includes sexual orientation and gender identity.
Trump steps out of the White House and into a company in crisis
Trump returns to his company this week as it faces a deepening crisis, with key properties bleeding revenue and its bankers, lawyers and customers fleeing the company.
Financial disclosure forms, filed by Trump as he left office, revealed that his hotels, resorts and other properties lost more than $120 million in revenue last year, as the pandemic forced long-term closures and kept customers home.
Those losses were worst in the places where Trump could least afford it: His Washington hotel, which has a $170 million loan outstanding, saw revenue drop more than 60 percent. His Doral resort in Miami — also carrying a huge debt load — saw a 44 percent drop.
Scores of National Guard members banished to Senate parking garage, soldiers say
Scores of National Guard members were forced out of a U.S. Capitol cafeteria resting area and into a parking garage nearby, putting them in close quarters with moving cars, exhaust fumes and troops potentially infected with the coronavirus, two soldiers told The Washington Post.
The abrupt transfer came Thursday afternoon with no explanation, the soldiers said. Images of National Guard members sleeping on concrete sparked outrage and an apparent reversal later Thursday night, as lawmakers said the service members would be moved back to the Capitol.
The Guard members have hotel rooms to sleep in, officials said. But soldiers are on duty for a day or two, working shifts a few hours at a time and cannot easily return to their hotels, many of which are in Virginia and Maryland. So they nap wherever they can — on concrete, indoor tennis courts or, if they are lucky, on carpeted floors.