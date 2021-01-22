Anthony S. Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser on the coronavirus, said Friday that the Trump administration’s lack of candor on the pandemic “very likely did” cost lives over the past year.

Appearing on CNN, Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, was pressed by anchor John Berman on whether “the lack of candor, the lack of facts in some cases” contributed to the death toll in the United States.

“You know, it very likely did,” Fauci responded. “I don’t want that, John, to be a sound bite, but I think if you just look at that, you can see when you’re starting to go down paths that are not based on any science at all … that is not helpful at all.”

“When you start talking about things that make no sense medically and no sense scientifically, that clearly is not helpful,” Fauci added.

Fauci has made no secret that he is happier serving under Biden than Trump, who sought to sideline him and suggested his job was at risk. During a White House briefing on Thursday, Fauci said he found it “somewhat of a liberating feeling” to be part of an administration that welcomes candor.

“There’s no secret. We’ve had a lot of divisiveness; we’ve had facts that were very, very clear, that were questioned,” Fauci said Friday on CNN. “People were not trusting what health officials were saying. There was great divisiveness. Masking became a political issue.”