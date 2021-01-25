McCarthy was among the Republicans who had spread false claims of widespread presidential election fraud for weeks, which motivated the mob on Jan. 6.

You can watch what McCarthy has previously said about who bears responsibility for the Capitol siege in the video above.

While states were counting votes on Nov. 4, McCarthy told reporters that he would accept the election results once they the states certified them.

Two days later, while states were still counting, McCarthy falsely told Fox News Channel that Donald Trump had won the election and that his supporters should “not be silent about” Joe Biden’s victory. “We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes,” he said.

One month later, McCarthy signed on to a Texas lawsuit to overturn the election results in four states that Biden won, even though each of those states had certified their election results weeks before.

And hours after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, McCarthy voted to reject the certified election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

On Jan. 13, McCarthy said Trump bore “responsibility” for the Capitol attack, only to water down those remarks the following week.

“I don’t believe he provoked it, if you listen to what he said at the [Jan. 6] rally,” McCarthy told reporters Jan. 21.

On Sunday, McCarthy tried to further clarify his previous comments.

“I thought the president had some responsibility when it came to the response,” McCarthy said. “If you listen to what the president said at the rally, he said, ‘Demonstrate peacefully.’ And then I got a question later about whether did he incite them. I also think everybody across this country has some responsibility.”

Six hours after the 2016 election was called for Trump, McCarthy congratulated the then-president-elect.