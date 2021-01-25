What’s intriguing about his essay published Monday in the New York Post is, instead, how he tried to reframe his effort to block the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6. You’ll recall that Congress convened that day to finalize Joe Biden’s election as president, only to have the counting interrupted first by Republican legislators eager to demonstrate fealty to President Donald Trump’s effort to reverse the result and, then, by a violent mob motivated by Trump’s dishonesty to try to block the count by any means possible.

Hawley made clear his interest in interrupting the vote days earlier. Like the rationale offered by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Hawley’s explanation was slightly tangential to Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. Hawley claimed that a 2019 change to Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law was unconstitutional, although a court had already determined that any such questions should not affect the result of the 2020 presidential contest. The clear goal — again as with Cruz’s insistence that concerns about voter fraud must be given a hearing — was to be able to boost Trump’s claims that something untoward had happened while providing cover for the inevitable rebuttal that such claims were utterly unwarranted.

AD

AD

The point of Hawley’s essay in the New York Post is to recast the backlash that occurred when he persisted with his effort to interrupt the counting of electoral votes, even after the Capitol had been cleared of the rioters seeking the same thing. That backlash was itself limited: A deal Hawley had signed to publish a book fell through after the riot — only to be picked up by another publisher soon afterward.

“On behalf of the voters of my state, I raised a challenge to the presidential electors from Pennsylvania after that state conducted the election in violation of the state constitution,” Hawley wrote, although, again, no court has determined those changes to have violated the constitution. The push by corporate America to “cancel” him, he continued, “started with leftist politicians demanding I resign from office for representing the views of my constituents and leading a democratic debate on the floor of the Senate.”

See the shift there? Hawley presents his actions as a sober consideration of what happened in Pennsylvania but conflates that with his “representing the views of my constituents.” His constituents were, of course, not generally or solely concerned about the purported constitutionality of a Pennsylvania law that would be immaterial to the results of the election. Missourians supportive of Trump were instead primarily riled up about false and unsubstantiated claims of rampant fraud. Hawley is the guy caught smoking behind the gym with the cool kids who tells the principal that he was just there to make sure everyone was staying safe.

AD

AD

Except, of course, that what’s at stake here is a serious, violent attempt to subvert the results of the presidential election, an act that was the culmination of months of dishonest rhetoric from Trump and his allies. It was a literal attempt at rebellion, however unlikely to succeed. It was deadlier than the taking of Fort Sumter, though less successful as a trigger for the collapse of the nation. More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured in what the government itself calls an “insurrection.”

This is not an issue on which reasonable people can disagree. It’s understandable why Hawley would want to play down his role in the events that occurred, but to portray what followed as a politically motivated disagreement is to collapse the events of Jan. 6 into a general left-versus-right split. This is very useful for Hawley, another example of his cynically using the partisan divide to bolster his political position. But some things must stand apart from our all-too-familiar blue-said/red-said dynamic.

Criticizing the actions of the mob while defending the rhetoric that helped bolster its false perceptions is not tenable, but Hawley isn’t the only one to try it. Cruz, for example, was on Fox News the day after the Capitol riot to insist something similar: What he was doing was “debating on the floor of the Senate election integrity,” which “has nothing to do with this criminal terrorist assault.”

AD

AD

“What I was doing is how you’re supposed to resolve issues in this country,” he said. But, of course, that’s not what he was doing. In his speech shortly before the mob’s arrival, he insisted he wasn’t arguing that the election should be set aside but also that he didn’t want to send the message that “voter fraud doesn’t matter, isn’t real and shouldn’t be taken seriously.”

Setting aside how much the minute amount of fraud in any election does matter or should be considered a real threat, Cruz was arguing that this issue, which Trump had been pressing for months specifically because he wanted to shift the results of the election, must be treated as a serious matter. Shortly afterward, the mob did.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has seesawed more than most elected officials. Like Hawley and Cruz, he continued to support objections to the counting of electoral votes even after the mob had been contained. A few days later, as the House debated impeaching the then-president, he even criticized Trump for inciting the mob’s actions — the basis of the impeachment itself. Over the weekend, though, as his party has tried to redirect the conversation away from those mob actions, he told an interviewer that “everybody across this country has some responsibility.” After all, weren’t there protests shortly after Trump was inaugurated? Not to mention social media!

AD

AD

When HuffPost elevated McCarthy’s comments, his office sent out an email asking allies to defend him and curtail the outlet’s “effort to divide America even further.” What is divisive is elevating McCarthy’s efforts to diffuse responsibility for the violence. This, too, has been a recent refrain: The time to unify the country arrived at noon on Jan. 20 and not much earlier.

Some Republicans have taken a different tack, trying to explicitly defend the fraud claims as valid. On ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) noted that he had objected to the effort to block the counting of electoral votes, but he nonetheless insisted that election integrity was a valid concern because (as Cruz argued earlier this month) so many Republicans were concerned about it.

“What I would suggest is, if we want greater confidence in our elections — and 75 percent of Republicans agree with me — is that we do need to look at election integrity,” Paul said, “and we do need to see if we can restore confidence in the elections.”

AD

AD

Host George Stephanopoulos noted that so many Republicans agree because Trump and his supporters lied about the election being stolen. What he didn’t say is that people like Cruz and Paul contribute to the problem by treating those concerns as serious.

“Where you make a mistake is, people coming from the liberal side like you?” Paul replied. “You immediately say everything is a lie instead of saying there are two sides to everything. Historically what would happen is, if I said that I thought there was fraud, you would interview someone else who said that there wasn't.”

That's true! And that was a bad way of approaching dishonesty, allowing false presentations of reality to spread by treating them as serious or worthy of consideration.

AD

There is a reality in which there is no credible evidence of any substantial fraud. Then there is the politically useful surreality fostered by Trump in which fraud was rampant and decisive. With a base largely falling into that second universe, Republicans are trying to figure out what part of the spectrum will yield the most political benefit. You can see where elected officials are slotting themselves in as they speak: Hawley shifting blame, Paul doubling down, McCarthy being buffeted by his caucus. You can see others driving the fraud claims to their obvious end point: implementing new restrictions on voting that will almost certainly favor their party.

AD

The president of the United States spent months before and after the election claiming that rampant fraud tainted the results. Members of his party elevated those claims in a rush to garner favor from his energetic base. That toxic energy led thousands of people to feel like they had to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop what they incorrectly saw as the final certification of a result they had been told was illegally obtained.