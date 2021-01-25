The delay may help President Biden confirm some of his Cabinet nominees. But it's also exposing a widening rift in the Republican Party that Trump still controls in absentia from his Mar-a-Lago country club.

"It is pretty clear that over the last year, there has been an effort to corrupt the election in the United States, and it was not by President Biden, it was by President Trump," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the only GOP senator to support convicting Trump the first time, said Sunday.

Chaser: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) called a second impeachment trial of Trump “stupid” and “bad for America.”

Live from Palm Beach: Trump is moving to put his thumb on the scale of primary challenges from Palm Beach, Fla. and mulled the idea of establishing a third party.

“In recent weeks, Trump has entertained the idea of creating a third party, called the Patriot Party, and instructed his aides to prepare election challenges to lawmakers who crossed him in the final weeks in office, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), according to people familiar with the plans,” our colleagues Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer report.

Key: “ Multiple people in Trump’s orbit, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, say Trump has told people that the third-party threat gives him leverage to prevent Republican senators from voting to convict him during the Senate impeachment trial.”

Distance from the Jan. 6 Capitol riots may ultimately prove to be a double-edged sword. It can provide GOP leaders with some space to navigate tricky terrain, but it also gives Democrats more time to investigate.

“As the days go on, more and more evidence comes out about the president's involvement in the incitement of this insurrection, the incitement of this riot, and also his dereliction of duty once it was going on,” House impeachment manager Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

“I think we’re going to get more and more evidence over the next few weeks, as if it’s not enough that he sent an angry mob down the Mall to invade the Capitol, didn’t try to stop it and a police officer was killed,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said, pointing to the bombshell New York Times story about Trump's desire to install an attorney general sympathetic to nullifying Biden's legitimate election. “I don’t really know what else you need to know. The facts were there.”

Say what? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Gray Television's Greta Van Susteren Sunday “everybody across this country” is to blame for Jan. 6, days after saying Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack.

“ I also think everybody across this country has some responsibility, ” he said. “Think about four years ago after President Trump was sworn in. What happened the very next day? The title was resist with people walking in the streets.”

“What do we write on our social media?” McCarthy added. “What do we say to one another? How do we disagree and still not be agreeable even when it comes to opinion?”

The Trump factions: Despite louder denunciations of Trump from Republicans, it appears unlikely enough of them will ultimately vote to convict Trump, or permanently bar him from holding future office. And a substantial bloc of the party continues to embrace and propagate Trump's conspiratorial views about his election loss, punishing those who speak out against the former president.

In Arizona, for example, top Republicans who have broken with Trump — Gov. Doug Ducey, f ormer senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain — were all censured by the Republican Party during its annual meeting over the weekend. Trump endorsed the reelection of Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward, who has pushed baseless theories about the election, in a recorded phone call she played to colleagues. ormer senatorRepublican Party

In Kentucky, the state party rejected a resolution by a pro-Trump faction urging McConnell to come out against the impeaching Trump, according to the the state party rejected a resolution by a pro-Trump faction urging McConnell to come out against the impeaching Trump, according to the Lexington Herald Leader's Daniel Desrochers. McConnell has been panned by some on the right for blaming and denouncing Trump for inciting the riots.

“Here’s a warning the GOP needs to hear,” tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a freshman and QAnon theory adherent who has promoted Trump's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. “The vast majority of Republican voters, volunteers, and donors are no longer loyal to the GOP, Republican Party, and candidates just because they have an R by their name. Their loyalty now lies with Donald J Trump.”

Of note: Seven in 10 Republicans say that Biden “was not legitimately elected,” our colleagues in 10 Republicans say that Biden “was not legitimately elected,” our colleagues Dan Balz, Scott Clement, and Emily Guskin reported last week . Six in 10 Republicans believe GOP leaders should follow Trump's leadership going forward, according to the poll.

House GOPers who voted to impeach Trump are now facing backlash at home: “The 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment are already facing a fleet of primary challengers, censures and other rebukes from their hometown Republican Party organizations,” the New York Times's Reid Epstein and Katie Glueck report.

“Nearly all of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump have either already been formally censured by local branches of the G.O.P., face upcoming censure votes or have been publicly scolded by local party leaders. Efforts across the country to punish these lawmakers offer vivid illustrations of the divisions cleaving a party that has been shut out of power,” Glueck reported.

More evidence: Our colleague Josh reported over the weekend the Republican National Committee is debating a resolution to formally oppose Trump's impeachment.

“In a recent interview, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told The Washington Post she opposed impeaching Trump. McDaniel declined to comment on the resolution,” according to Josh.

The investigations

About the trial: It's unclear whether Democrats will call for witnesses during what they hope will be a speedy trial.

heir first-hand experience as victims of Trump’s alleged crime has led many Democrats to say they may not need to call witnesses at the trial — although they’ve been careful not to explicitly rule it out. “Democrats’ relentless but unsuccessful fight for witnesses during [Trump’s] first impeachment trial could come to haunt them as they prepare for his second,” RollCall's Lindsey McPherson reports. "T

“There’s so much obvious hypocrisy in this, that a year ago this week, we were in a trial where Democrats were screaming, ‘We need witnesses, how can you possibly do a trial without witnesses?’ Now they’re saying, “Eh, we really don’t need witnesses on that. Let’s just be able to move on through it,’” Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told reporters.

In their words: “The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection,” the Associated Press's Alanna Durkin Richer and Colleen Long report.

“At least five supporters facing federal charges have suggested they were taking orders from the then-president when they marched on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 to challenge the certification of Joe Biden’s election win. But now those comments, captured in interviews with reporters and federal agents, are likely to take center stage as Democrats lay out their case."

The transition

CONFIRMATION HEARINGS CONTINUE

What's to come:

Janet Yellen is expected to today be confirmed as treasury secretary today, Reuters reports. treasury secretary

Michael Barr , a former Treasury Department official, as comptroller of the currency, Biden is expected to tap, a former Treasury Department official, as comptroller of the currency, the Wall Street Journal reports

Office of Personnel Management , slated to be announced today, identify as people of color, women or LGBTQ, according to More than 85 percent of staffers for the Biden administration's, slated to be announced today, identify as people of color, women or LGBTQ, according to Axios’s Alanya Treene

Also: The White House is expected to lift restrictions on transgender service members in the U.S. military as soon as Monday, reversing a directive by Trump, the Wall Street Journal reports .

At the White House

A NATION DIVIDED UNDER GOD: “At the dawn of an administration that seeks to return to a less fractious, even boring, politics, many Americans grant that Biden’s quest for a quieter culture is a nice enough goal, but, from the left and right, many say the country’s divisions remain too deep to allow for such a shift,” Marc Fisher, Annie Gowen, Christine Spolar and Brittany Shammas report.

Bipartisanship by Zoom: Lawmakers from both parties lobbied White House officials for a more targeted coronavirus relief bill as they questioned the need for some of the items in the $1.9 trillion plan, Erica Werner and Seung Min Kim report.

The Sunday discussion came on a private Zoom call involving a group of key centrist lawmakers and administration officials, led by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese .

There was widespread support for spending on vaccine production and distribution, b ut questions remain.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions, most notably, how did the administration come up with $1.9 trillion dollars required, given that our figures show that there’s still about $1.8 trillion left to be spent,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on the call. “We hope to get more data documenting the need from them.”

Burrowing in: Biden is trying to shake a Trump hangover in the federal government by removing holdovers and installing his own appointees, but a quiet push to salt federal agencies with Trump loyalists is complicating the new president’s effort to turn the page, Lisa Rein and Anne Gearan report.

The Biden team moved quickly to dump several high-profile, Senate-confirmed Trump appointees including the surgeon general, the National Labor Relations Board’s powerful general counsel, and the heads of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

The key quote: “But other, lower-profile Trump loyalists, some of whom helped carry out his administration’s most controversial policies, are scattered throughout Biden’s government in permanent, senior positions. Identifying them, let alone dislodging them, could be difficult for the new leadership," Lisa reports.

Nearly a year after the first case of coronavirus arrived in the United States, which has now claimed the lives of more than 418,000 people in America, many public health officials appear to be breathing a little easier as a new administration takes the reins.

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, returned to the White House briefing room last week after being banished by Trump, stressing the health threat from the virus was still “very serious." Fauci, however, made no effort to hide how he felt about being back at the podium, the New York Times reports.

Key quote: “The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know — what the evidence, what the science is — and know that’s it, let the science speak,” said Fauci. “It is somewhat of a liberating feeling.”

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has begun speaking out about what it was like serving in the Trump administration. (The Washington Post)

Meanwhile, Deborah Birx, the former coordinator of the Trump White House’s coronavirus response, also made headlines Sunday when she sat down for an interview with CBS.

Birx said she saw Trump presenting graphs about the pandemic that she never made and claimed that someone either outside or inside the administration was creating a parallel set of data to show to Trump.

Birx, who announced her retirement in December, said she “always” considered quitting her job, as sh faced criticism from the administration and some in the scientific community, Meryl Kornfield reports.

In other news: Biden will reinstate coronavirus travel restrictions “on nearly all non-U. S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders,” Reuters reports.

Also on the restricted list is South Africa, “because of the concerning variant present that has already spread beyond South Africa,” said Anne Schuchat, the Center for Disease Control’s principal deputy director.

Viral