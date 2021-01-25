Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) filed a countercomplaint Monday with the Senate Ethics Committee against seven Democratic senators who last week asked the panel to investigate his actions and those of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) “to fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

“By knowingly submitting a frivolous complaint to accomplish impermissible partisan purposes, these Senators have engaged in improper conduct that may reflect upon the Senate,” Hawley said in a letter to the Ethics Committee leadership. “The Committee should discipline these Members to ensure that the Senate’s ethics process is not weaponized for rank partisan purposes.”

Hawley and Cruz led objections in the Senate on Jan. 6 to Biden’s electoral college victory as Congress convened to count votes. The process was disrupted when the violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

In their complaint, the seven senators said the actions of Hawley and Cruz gave “credence to the insurrectionists’ cause and set the stage for future violence.”

In addition to writing to the Ethics Committee, Hawley also sent a letter to the seven senators who filed a complaint against him.

“The idea that one Senator who disagrees with another Senator can therefore have that Senator punished, sanctioned, censured, or removed is utterly antithetical to our democracy and the very idea of open, lawful debate,” Hawley wrote. “This line of thinking is, however, sadly consistent with the new woke-mob mentality that you should cancel anyone who disagrees with your views.”