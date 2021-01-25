Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Monday seeking $1.3 billion from Rudolph W. Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump who played a key role in promoting the falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged.
Dominion files defamation lawsuit against Giuliani
Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit Monday seeking $1.3 billion from Rudolph W. Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump who played a key role in promoting the falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged.
The 107-page complaint, filed in federal court in the District, cites dozens of statements Giuliani made about Dominion — on Twitter, in appearances on conservative media shows and on his own podcast — to promote the “false preconceived narrative” that the election was stolen from Trump.
That “Big Lie” not only damaged Dominion’s reputation and business but also laid the groundwork for hundreds of people to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the complaint says.
Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dominion’s allegations against Giuliani echo many of the accusations the company leveled earlier this month in a similar defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell. Powell filed four lawsuits alleging that Dominion’s voting machines were rigged, contributing to massive election fraud. All four lawsuits were dismissed by federal judges.
Both Powell and Giuliani repeated the baseless claim that Dominion is a Venezuelan enterprise and that its machines switched thousands of votes from Trump to Biden.
Giuliani in particular repeatedly cited a “forensic report” that purportedly found 6,000 votes were switched in Antrim County, Mich., even though state officials said that wasn’t true and a hand count of ballots affirmed that Dominion machines had tabulated votes accurately.
Giuliani and Powell persisted in making false statements even after they received retraction demands from Dominion’s lawyers, according to the complaints. The company has sent retraction and preservation letters, often precursors to litigation, to more than 150 individuals and businesses, including conservative media outlets such as Fox News and Newsmax.
Senate expected to approve Yellen as first female treasury secretary
The Senate is expected Monday to overwhelmingly approve Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, making her the first woman in U.S. history to hold the job.
The Senate Finance Committee approved her nomination on a 26-0 vote on Friday. If approved by the full chamber, she will become the third member of Biden’s Cabinet to be installed.
Yellen, a longtime economist and former chair of the Federal Reserve, argued at her confirmation hearing last week that it is “critically important to act now” to pass more economic relief for the coronavirus pandemic.
Yellen, 74, spent years as a professor before entering politics as head of President Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers in the late 1990s. She chaired the Fed from 2014 to 2018, playing a key role in the recovery from the Great Recession with a studied approach that helped push down the unemployment rate over time. Trump broke with tradition when he opted not to reappoint her.
The Senate has confirmed Avril D. Haines as director of national intelligence and Lloyd Austin as defense secretary.
Erica Werner and Jeff Stein contributed to this report.
Analysis: Republican rift widens over Trump impeachment
House lawmakers will deliver to the Senate on Monday a single article of impeachment against Trump, alleging “incitement of insurrection” as the lone charge in a trial set to start Feb. 9.
The delay may help Biden confirm some of his Cabinet nominees. But it’s also exposing a widening rift in the Republican Party that Trump still controls in absentia from his Mar-a-Lago resort.
- Shot: “It is pretty clear that over the last year, there has been an effort to corrupt the election in the United States, and it was not by President Biden, it was by President Trump,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the only GOP senator to support convicting Trump the first time he was impeached, said Sunday.
- Chaser: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) called a second impeachment trial of Trump “stupid” and “bad for America.”
Sarah Sanders makes bid for Arkansas governor official, with heavy focus on Trump
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders formally launched her bid Monday for Arkansas governor with a video and website focused heavily on her work with President Donald Trump.
The nearly eight-minute video, distributed by a tweet that declares “I’m in,” opens with footage of Trump visiting troops in Iraq, a trip on which she accompanied him.
Her website describes Sanders as “a trusted confidant of the President” and says that “Sarah advised him on everything from press and communications strategy to personnel and policy.”
Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, will face several other Republican candidates in a primary but enters as the favorite.
Biden to meet with newly confirmed defense secretary
Biden is scheduled to meet at the White House on Wednesday with his new defense secretary before turning his attention to his efforts to revive domestic manufacturing.
According to the White House, Biden plans to meet in the Oval Office with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was confirmed Friday by the Senate on a 92-to-3 vote, and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Part of the meeting will be open to the press, the White House said.
Austin also plans to participate in a ceremonial swearing-in Monday by Vice President Harris.
Later Monday, Biden plans to deliver remarks on manufacturing and sign an executive order aimed at pushing the federal government to buy more goods produced in the United States.
House impeachment managers to deliver article against Trump to Senate
House impeachment managers are planning to deliver an article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob, a takeover that left a Capitol Police officer and four rioters dead.
The transmission will trigger a historic second impeachment trial of Trump, although under an agreement struck between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), proceedings will not begin in earnest until Feb. 9.
McConnell argued that Trump needed more time to mount a defense, while Biden was eager to give the Senate more time to confirm his Senate nominees and act on a coronavirus relief package.
Although Trump has already left office, Democrats argue that a conviction in his impeachment trial would send an important message and allow the Senate to prevent him from seeking federal office again.
Hawley files countercomplaint against seven Democrats seeking ethics investigation of him
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) filed a countercomplaint Monday with the Senate Ethics Committee against seven Democratic senators who last week asked the panel to investigate his actions and those of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) “to fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
“By knowingly submitting a frivolous complaint to accomplish impermissible partisan purposes, these Senators have engaged in improper conduct that may reflect upon the Senate,” Hawley said in a letter to the Ethics Committee leadership. “The Committee should discipline these Members to ensure that the Senate’s ethics process is not weaponized for rank partisan purposes.”
Hawley and Cruz led objections in the Senate on Jan. 6 to Biden’s electoral college victory as Congress convened to count votes. The process was disrupted when the violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
In their complaint, the seven senators said the actions of Hawley and Cruz gave “credence to the insurrectionists’ cause and set the stage for future violence.”
In addition to writing to the Ethics Committee, Hawley also sent a letter to the seven senators who filed a complaint against him.
“The idea that one Senator who disagrees with another Senator can therefore have that Senator punished, sanctioned, censured, or removed is utterly antithetical to our democracy and the very idea of open, lawful debate,” Hawley wrote. “This line of thinking is, however, sadly consistent with the new woke-mob mentality that you should cancel anyone who disagrees with your views.”
The letter was addressed to Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.), Tina Smith (Minn.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Tim Kaine (Va.).
Biden to sign order aimed at pushing federal government to buy American-made products
Biden on Monday will sign an executive order aimed at pushing the federal government to buy more goods produced in the United States, a key part of his campaign pledge to revive domestic manufacturing.
The executive order will call for increasing the amount of U.S. content that must be in a product for it to be considered made in America under existing “Buy American” requirements. It will also create a website where American businesses can see what contracts are being awarded to foreign vendors, as well as a position at the White House Office of Management and Budget tasked with implementing Biden’s push on federal procurement, among other measures.
The order reflects in part the shifting consensus in American politics away from free trade and toward direct government intervention to promote U.S. producers and manufacturers, a position that President Donald Trump embraced as well. The pandemic has intensified calls for the United States to shore up its domestic manufacturing capabilities, given gaps in the medical supply chain during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic that left U.S. medical workers scrambling for personal protective equipment.
Fight over the rules grinds the Senate to a halt, imperiling Biden’s legislative agenda
When Biden took office last week, he promised sweeping, bipartisan legislation to solve the coronavirus pandemic, fix the economy and overhaul immigration.
Just days later, the Senate ground to a halt, with Democrats and Republicans unable to agree on even basic rules for how the evenly divided body should operate.
Meanwhile, key Republicans have quickly signaled discomfort with — or outright dismissal of — the cornerstone of Biden’s early legislative agenda, a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes measures such as $1,400 stimulus checks, vaccine distribution funding and a $15 minimum wage.
On top of that, senators are preparing for a wrenching second impeachment trial for Trump, set to begin Feb. 9, which could mire all other Senate business and further obliterate any hopes of cross-party cooperation.
Trump is threatening to form the Patriot Party. That name has already been used — by ‘hillbilly’ socialists.
In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of creating a third party called the Patriot Party, raising fears of a major schism within the GOP.
But just like Trump’s “America First” slogan was originally invoked by Americans sympathetic to the Nazis in the 1930s, the “Patriot Party” name has been used before — and the association may not be exactly what the former president and his allies had in mind.
The original Patriot Party was a group of socialist radicals who sought to stoke revolutionary fervor among poor and working-class White people, decking themselves out in Confederate flags while taking their political inspiration from the Black Panthers. With chapters in cities nationwide, the Patriot Party was one of several organizations that formed in the late 1960s and early 1970s with the belief that Whites would abandon racist beliefs once they learned that capitalism was the real enemy.
After Capitol riot, police chiefs work to root out officers with ties to extremist groups
The revelation that the Capitol mob — covered in emblems of extremist groups — included off-duty law enforcement officers possibly assisted by working police is escalating pressure on sheriffs and police chiefs nationwide to root out staff members with ties to white supremacist and far-right armed groups.
Law enforcement leaders have faced criticism in the past for failing to police their own officers’ involvement with extremist groups. However, the selfie photos that off-duty officers took inside the Capitol during the violent siege, which left one police officer dead and dozens of others injured, were a wake-up call for many who have long denied the extent of the problem within policing.
National Sheriffs’ Association President David Mahoney said many police leaders have treated officers with extremist beliefs as outliers and have underestimated the damage they can inflict on the profession and the nation.