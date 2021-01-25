Meanwhile, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced he will not seek reelection in 2022. He is the second Republican senator to announce an intention not to seek another term. Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) also has decided not to run again.
Biden to sign executive order ending Trump’s ban on transgender Americans serving in the military
Biden will revoke the Trump administration’s ban on openly transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military through executive order Monday afternoon, calling it “the right thing to do.”
“President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity,” the White House said in a fact sheet announcing its plans. “America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive. The military is no exception. Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.”
Biden had promised to reverse Trump’s ban as one of the first acts of his presidency. Trump had announced the ban via tweet in 2017, terminating a decision by the Obama administration in 2016 to allow openly transgender people to join the military.
House impeachment managers to deliver article against Trump to Senate
House impeachment managers are planning to deliver an article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob, a takeover that left a Capitol Police officer and four rioters dead.
“Although I remain hopeful for our country after the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, we must not give Donald Trump a pass for inciting a deadly insurrection on our Capitol just a few weeks ago,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “He must be held accountable. The future of this country is at stake. The House has done its job by impeaching Trump, and now the Senate must complete the task by ensuring that he is never again in a position to directly harm the United States.”
The delivery of the article will trigger a historic second impeachment trial of Trump, although under an agreement struck between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), proceedings will not begin in earnest until Feb. 9.
McConnell argued that Trump needed more time to mount a defense, while Biden was eager to give the Senate more time to confirm his Senate nominees and act on a coronavirus relief package.
Although Trump has already left office, Democrats argue that a conviction in his impeachment trial would send an important message and allow the Senate to prevent him from seeking federal office again.
GOP Sen. Rob Portman won’t run for reelection in 2022
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is retiring after his term ends in 2022, leaving another Senate seat vacant in a battleground state.
Portman, who was elected to the Senate in 2010, called the decision not to seek reelection a difficult one but said it has become too hard to get much accomplished in Washington.
“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said in a statement. “We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground. This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”
Although Ohio voted for Donald Trump in the last two presidential elections, Democrats will see the open Senate seat as another opportunity to bolster their ranks in the 2022 midterms.
Portman’s exit comes after Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, a Republican from neighboring Pennsylvania, a state with similar political dynamics as Ohio, also announced his retirement.
The other senators representing Ohio and Pennsylvania are Democrats.
First dogs, Champ and Major, have arrived at the White House
Dogs have officially returned to the White House.
The administration released photos of President Biden’s German shepherds, 12-year-old Champ and 2-year-old Major, on the White House grounds.
Major, the first shelter dog to live in the White House, was adopted by the Bidens in 2018.
“Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!,” the Delaware Humane Association posted at the time on Facebook.
Biden has had German shepherds before, telling reporters on a 2008 campaign plane trip: “I’ve always had a big dog my whole life since I was a kid, big German shepherds and Great Danes and Labs and golden retrievers.”
Analysis: Biden under pressure to stop utility shut-offs during pandemic
He’s been in office for less than a week, but Biden is already facing calls to use his new power to prevent people from losing their electricity, gas or water.
Some of Biden’s allies in Congress want the federal government to stop power companies, water providers and other utilities from shutting off service for failure to pay bills to help millions of Americans struggling during the pandemic.
Such a nationwide moratorium on utility shut-offs never came under Trump. But its advocates say that it is just as necessary now as it was at the start of the coronavirus pandemic — and that either Congress or the White House needs to act.
Biden is firing some top Trump holdovers, but in some cases, his hands may be tied
Biden is trying to shake a Trump hangover in the federal government by acting to remove some holdovers and install his own appointees, but a quiet push to salt federal agencies with Trump loyalists is complicating the new president’s effort to turn the page.
The Biden team, showing a willingness to cut tenures short, moved quickly last week to dump several high-profile, Senate-confirmed Trump appointees whose terms extended beyond Inauguration Day — in some cases by several years.
They include the surgeon general, the National Labor Relations Board’s powerful general counsel and the heads of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Agency for Global Media.
Dominion files defamation lawsuit against Giuliani
Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit Monday seeking $1.3 billion from Rudolph W. Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump who played a key role in promoting the falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged.
The 107-page complaint, filed in federal court in the District, cites dozens of statements Giuliani made about Dominion — on Twitter, in appearances on conservative media shows and on his own podcast — to promote the “false preconceived narrative” that the election was stolen from Trump.
That “Big Lie” not only damaged Dominion’s reputation and business but also laid the groundwork for hundreds of people to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the complaint says.
In a text message, Giuliani said that he hadn’t seen the complaint but that the case will give him an opportunity to prove his allegations about Dominion.
Those accusations, which were repeated in lawsuits filed by lawyer Sidney Powell, have been rejected by courts in multiple states. And a statement released shortly after the election by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said there was no evidence that any voting machines were compromised and called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”
Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against Powell last month, also seeking $1.3 billion.
Both Powell and Giuliani repeated the baseless claim that Dominion is a Venezuelan enterprise and that its machines switched thousands of votes from Trump to Biden.
Giuliani in particular repeatedly cited a “forensic report” that purportedly found 6,000 votes were switched in Antrim County, Mich., even though state officials said that wasn’t true, and a hand count of ballots affirmed that Dominion machines had tabulated votes accurately.
Giuliani and Powell persisted in making false statements even after they received retraction demands from Dominion’s lawyers, according to the complaints. The company has sent retraction and preservation letters, often precursors to litigation, to more than 150 individuals and businesses, including conservative media outlets such as Fox News and Newsmax.
Senate expected to approve Yellen as first female treasury secretary
The Senate is expected Monday to overwhelmingly approve Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, making her the first woman in U.S. history to hold the job.
The Senate Finance Committee approved her nomination on a 26-0 vote on Friday. If approved by the full chamber, she will become the third member of Biden’s Cabinet to be installed.
Yellen, a longtime economist and former chair of the Federal Reserve, argued at her confirmation hearing last week that it is “critically important to act now” to pass more economic relief for the coronavirus pandemic.
Yellen, 74, spent years as a professor before entering politics as head of President Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers in the late 1990s. She chaired the Fed from 2014 to 2018, playing a key role in the recovery from the Great Recession with a studied approach that helped push down the unemployment rate over time. Trump broke with tradition when he opted not to reappoint her.
The Senate has confirmed Avril D. Haines as director of national intelligence and Lloyd Austin as defense secretary.
Erica Werner and Jeff Stein contributed to this report.
Analysis: Republican rift widens over Trump impeachment
House lawmakers will deliver to the Senate on Monday a single article of impeachment against Trump, alleging “incitement of insurrection” as the lone charge in a trial set to start Feb. 9.
The delay may help Biden confirm some of his Cabinet nominees. But it’s also exposing a widening rift in the Republican Party that Trump still controls in absentia from his Mar-a-Lago resort.
- Shot: “It is pretty clear that over the last year, there has been an effort to corrupt the election in the United States, and it was not by President Biden, it was by President Trump,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the only GOP senator to support convicting Trump the first time he was impeached, said Sunday.
- Chaser: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) called a second impeachment trial of Trump “stupid” and “bad for America.”
Sarah Sanders makes bid for Arkansas governor official, with heavy focus on Trump
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders formally launched her bid Monday for Arkansas governor with a video and website focused heavily on her work with President Donald Trump.
The nearly eight-minute video, distributed by a tweet that declares “I’m in,” opens with footage of Trump visiting troops in Iraq, a trip on which she accompanied him.
Her website describes Sanders as “a trusted confidant of the President” and says that “Sarah advised him on everything from press and communications strategy to personnel and policy.”
Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, will face several other Republican candidates in a primary but enters as the favorite.
Biden to meet with newly confirmed defense secretary
Biden is scheduled to meet at the White House on Wednesday with his new defense secretary before turning his attention to his efforts to revive domestic manufacturing.
According to the White House, Biden plans to meet in the Oval Office with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was confirmed Friday by the Senate on a 92-to-3 vote, and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Part of the meeting will be open to the press, the White House said.
Austin also plans to participate in a ceremonial swearing-in Monday by Vice President Harris.
Later Monday, Biden plans to deliver remarks on manufacturing and sign an executive order aimed at pushing the federal government to buy more goods produced in the United States.
Hawley files countercomplaint against seven Democrats seeking ethics investigation of him
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) filed a countercomplaint Monday with the Senate Ethics Committee against seven Democratic senators who last week asked the panel to investigate his actions and those of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) “to fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
“By knowingly submitting a frivolous complaint to accomplish impermissible partisan purposes, these Senators have engaged in improper conduct that may reflect upon the Senate,” Hawley said in a letter to the Ethics Committee leadership. “The Committee should discipline these Members to ensure that the Senate’s ethics process is not weaponized for rank partisan purposes.”
Hawley and Cruz led objections in the Senate on Jan. 6 to Biden’s electoral college victory as Congress convened to count votes. The process was disrupted when the violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
In their complaint, the seven senators said the actions of Hawley and Cruz gave “credence to the insurrectionists’ cause and set the stage for future violence.”
In addition to writing to the Ethics Committee, Hawley also sent a letter to the seven senators who filed a complaint against him.
“The idea that one Senator who disagrees with another Senator can therefore have that Senator punished, sanctioned, censured, or removed is utterly antithetical to our democracy and the very idea of open, lawful debate,” Hawley wrote. “This line of thinking is, however, sadly consistent with the new woke-mob mentality that you should cancel anyone who disagrees with your views.”
The letter was addressed to Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.), Tina Smith (Minn.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Tim Kaine (Va.).
Biden to sign order aimed at pushing federal government to buy American-made products
Biden on Monday will sign an executive order aimed at pushing the federal government to buy more goods produced in the United States, a key part of his campaign pledge to revive domestic manufacturing.
The executive order will call for increasing the amount of U.S. content that must be in a product for it to be considered made in America under existing “Buy American” requirements. It will also create a website where American businesses can see what contracts are being awarded to foreign vendors, as well as a position at the White House Office of Management and Budget tasked with implementing Biden’s push on federal procurement, among other measures.
The order reflects in part the shifting consensus in American politics away from free trade and toward direct government intervention to promote U.S. producers and manufacturers, a position that President Donald Trump embraced as well. The pandemic has intensified calls for the United States to shore up its domestic manufacturing capabilities, given gaps in the medical supply chain during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic that left U.S. medical workers scrambling for personal protective equipment.
Fight over the rules grinds the Senate to a halt, imperiling Biden’s legislative agenda
When Biden took office last week, he promised sweeping, bipartisan legislation to solve the coronavirus pandemic, fix the economy and overhaul immigration.
Just days later, the Senate ground to a halt, with Democrats and Republicans unable to agree on even basic rules for how the evenly divided body should operate.
Meanwhile, key Republicans have quickly signaled discomfort with — or outright dismissal of — the cornerstone of Biden’s early legislative agenda, a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes measures such as $1,400 stimulus checks, vaccine distribution funding and a $15 minimum wage.
On top of that, senators are preparing for a wrenching second impeachment trial for Trump, set to begin Feb. 9, which could mire all other Senate business and further obliterate any hopes of cross-party cooperation.