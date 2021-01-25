Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit Monday seeking $1.3 billion from Rudolph W. Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump who played a key role in promoting the falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged.

The 107-page complaint, filed in federal court in the District, cites dozens of statements Giuliani made about Dominion — on Twitter, in appearances on conservative media shows and on his own podcast — to promote the “false preconceived narrative” that the election was stolen from Trump.

That “Big Lie” not only damaged Dominion’s reputation and business but also laid the groundwork for hundreds of people to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the complaint says.

In a text message, Giuliani said that he hadn’t seen the complaint but that the case will give him an opportunity to prove his allegations about Dominion.

Those accusations, which were repeated in lawsuits filed by lawyer Sidney Powell, have been rejected by courts in multiple states. And a statement released shortly after the election by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said there was no evidence that any voting machines were compromised and called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”

Both Powell and Giuliani repeated the baseless claim that Dominion is a Venezuelan enterprise and that its machines switched thousands of votes from Trump to Biden.

Giuliani in particular repeatedly cited a “forensic report” that purportedly found 6,000 votes were switched in Antrim County, Mich., even though state officials said that wasn’t true, and a hand count of ballots affirmed that Dominion machines had tabulated votes accurately.