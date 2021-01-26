Both senators, Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), had previously said they opposed ditching the rule, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared victory Tuesday — thanking McConnell for accepting “exactly what Democrats proposed from the start.”

“I'm glad we're finally able to get the Senate up and running,” Schumer said. “My only regret is that it took so long.”

But McConnell, speaking after Schumer, said it was Republicans who had secured a victory, by ensuring that the filibuster is not in immediate peril. He went to on to describe in detail how the GOP would respond if Democrats changed their position and moved to eliminate the filibuster in order to pass their agenda.

Republicans, he said, would exercise their rights to object to routine business and demand frequent quorum calls — procedural feints that would grind business to a standstill and require senators and Vice President Harris to be on constant standby for roll-call votes.

“None of us on either side want to live in a scorched-earth Senate,” McConnell said. “This gambit would not speed the Democrats' ambitions. It would delay them terribly. And it would hamstring the Biden presidency over a power grab which the president has spent decades warning against and still opposes.”

The ultimatum represents the latest ratcheting-up of Senate tensions that date back decades as routine cooperation has given way to a more partisan atmosphere on Capitol Hill and in the nation at large.

While the filibuster has been used by the minority party to block legislation for generations — most notably to bottle up civil rights bills in the 1950s and 1960s — its use has become increasingly routine over the past decade, leading to successive moves by Senate majorities to scale back its effects.

After Democrats blocked some of President George W. Bush's judicial nominees, Republicans responded with a broader blockade of President Barack Obama's nominees and agenda. In 2013, Democrats led by Sen. Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) moved to eliminate the filibuster requirement for executive branch nominees and lower court judges. The Republican majority under McConnell then extended the exemption to Supreme Court nominees in 2017 and moved to change the rules again two years later to more quickly handle President Donald Trump's confirmations.

McConnell said Tuesday a further escalation would mean Senate business would move at “a snail’s pace” and “drain comity and consent from this body to a degree that would be unparalleled in living memory.”

He also issued a broader warning aimed not only at Democratic lawmakers, but also the constellation of liberal advocacy groups who are pushing Democrats to change the rules in order to advance key agenda items such as climate legislation, civil rights expansions, new policing standards and more.

“At some point the shoe would find its way to the other foot,” McConnell said, saying Republicans would move forward with abortion restrictions, elimination of business regulations, a border wall, and attacks on union organizing, among other items.

“You get the picture,” he added. “Taking that plunge would not be some progressive dream. It would be a nightmare — I guarantee it.”

McConnell’s threats are not likely to defuse the tension inside the Democratic ranks over whether to “go nuclear” in the future, as Senate rules changes have come to be called by members of both parties. But the agreement to move forward with the power-sharing deal likely means the issue is on the back burner for the time being.

That deal means that committees can be reconstituted with new members and Democratic chairs after a five-day standoff where the GOP kept control of most committees despite Democrats having a majority on the floor, thanks to Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

The initial centerpiece of the Biden administration's legislative agenda is a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package. While Republicans have given Biden's proposal a chilly reception, Democrats are ready to move forward using special budget procedures that can skirt a filibuster under the current Senate rules rather than eliminate the filibuster entirely.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the majority whip, responded to McConnell's warnings by asking him to consider his own role in creating the long-brewing standoff.