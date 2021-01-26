One result of these changes is that we have seen a number of people elected to Congress who see their positions as a platform for celebrity more than legislation. It’s not entirely incorrect to assume that one can leverage more power as a newly elected representative outside the U.S. Capitol than inside, but it does mean that there are often more rewards for winning cultural fights than political ones.

That necessarily complicates President Biden’s push for a Congress which will engage in more traditional, less contentious legislative activity. Biden began serving in the Senate in 1973, the same year that the most senior elected official on Capitol Hill — Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) — got to work in the House. But even though Biden only left the Senate in January 2009, it’s already the case that more than a third of the current Senate wasn’t in the Senate and 74 percent of the House in Congress by the time he left.

Put another way, if Biden wants to recreate a Congress which behaved like, say, that of the late 1990s, he can’t simply appeal to the institutional memory of those currently serving in the House and Senate. During the first year of President Bill Clinton’s second term in office, 11 current senators were serving in the Senate and another 17 senators were in the House. Only 48 members of the House were there back then.

The transition to new faces has been rapid. In July 2008, less than half of the current Senate was in either the House or Senate. In July 2014, only about seven years ago, half of those currently in the House were doing something else entirely.

You can see the attrition on this interactive. Scroll backward through time and watch the current members of Congress drop away. (Colors indicate party, with Sen. Richard C. Shelby’s (R-Ala.) time as a Democrat marked in purple. Boxes marked with a dot are current members of Senate who, in the selected year, were serving in the House.)

