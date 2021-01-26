One result of these changes is that we have seen a number of people elected to Congress who see their positions as a platform for celebrity more than legislation. It’s not entirely incorrect to assume that one can leverage more power as a newly elected representative outside the U.S. Capitol than inside, but it does mean that there are often more rewards for winning cultural fights than political ones.
That necessarily complicates President Biden’s push for a Congress which will engage in more traditional, less contentious legislative activity. Biden began serving in the Senate in 1973, the same year that the most senior elected official on Capitol Hill — Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) — got to work in the House. But even though Biden only left the Senate in January 2009, it’s already the case that more than a third of the current Senate wasn’t in the Senate and 74 percent of the House in Congress by the time he left.
Put another way, if Biden wants to recreate a Congress which behaved like, say, that of the late 1990s, he can’t simply appeal to the institutional memory of those currently serving in the House and Senate. During the first year of President Bill Clinton’s second term in office, 11 current senators were serving in the Senate and another 17 senators were in the House. Only 48 members of the House were there back then.
The transition to new faces has been rapid. In July 2008, less than half of the current Senate was in either the House or Senate. In July 2014, only about seven years ago, half of those currently in the House were doing something else entirely.
You can see the attrition on this interactive. Scroll backward through time and watch the current members of Congress drop away. (Colors indicate party, with Sen. Richard C. Shelby’s (R-Ala.) time as a Democrat marked in purple. Boxes marked with a dot are current members of Senate who, in the selected year, were serving in the House.)
|Senate
|House
It’s certainly not impossible that the current members of Congress could learn the old ways. Assuming, that is, there truly was this moment of universal comity in which Democrats and Republicans sat down to hammer out consensus legislation that had the best interests of the country at heart. It increasingly seems as though this idea flitted into existence only sporadically, a flashlight in the dark with a dying battery. But perhaps it did and perhaps members of Congress who see their positions as an opportunity for performance art will set aside their ability to grow their Twitter presences in favor of service to the country.
Or, perhaps more likely, we will see more people make the decision made by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who first came to Capitol Hill in 1993, and who, on Monday, said he would not seek a third term in office as a senator.
“Honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman wrote in his statement announcing his decision.
“We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground,” he added. “This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”
That those familiar with an era when that was less true are increasingly retiring from Congress suggests that the trend will probably not suddenly reverse.