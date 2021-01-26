“The president is committed to building an America that is more inclusive, more just and more accessible for every American, including Americans with disabilities and their families,” Psaki said Monday as an interpreter named Rebecca appeared on-screen virtually signing the announcement.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions seeking more information about its ASL interpreters.

The move marks the first time a presidential administration will have regularly accessible news briefings using ASL, a step that was welcomed by the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

“I felt a sense of fairness,” Robert B. Weinstock, a spokesperson for Gallaudet University in Washington, where all instruction and campus life activities take place using ASL, told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Weinstock, speaking through an interpreter, said that the deaf community is happy that the White House is making briefings accessible, and that having an ASL interpreter — known as “terps” in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community — makes watching the news more enjoyable.

Traditional broadcasts of the news briefings often have closed captions, but Weinstock noted that captions and ASL aren’t equivalent access.

“There is a lot of information in the fluidity that is provided [and] that’s really important, with a live person or a live briefing, for a person to interpret that information in real time,” he said. He added that interpreters don’t convey just words, but also nonverbal cues such as tone and mood, which they relay with facial expressions and body language.

Closed captions can’t capture the full range of information — and they’re not always accurate, Weinstock said.

“If a person’s not familiar with that name, then the person typing out captions or hearing the name might not type it out correctly,” Weinstock said.

Biden staked out the importance of accessibility starting with his inauguration: His Presidential Inaugural Committee prioritized accessibility and provided ASL interpretation, live closed captioning and audio descriptions for the day’s events, NPR reported.

A highlight of the ceremonies was Georgia firefighter Andrea Hall, who led the Pledge of Allegiance in spoken word and simultaneously in ASL.

Biden’s experience with a more inclusive workplace dates to his time in the Obama administration, which featured several deaf or hard-of-hearing members, including former White House receptionist Leah Katz-Hernandez.

