Blinken appears poised for Senate confirmation as secretary of state
Blinken, Biden’s nominee to become secretary of state, appears headed for Senate confirmation on Tuesday, becoming the fourth member of the new president’s cabinet to clear that hurdle.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Blinken’s nomination in a 15-3 vote on Monday, clearing the way for it to be taken up on the Senate floor.
Blinken was staff director of the committee when Biden, as a senator from Delaware, was its chairman. Blinken later joined the Obama administration as a senior adviser to Biden when he was vice president.
To date, the Senate has confirmed Avril D. Haines as Biden’s director of national intelligence, Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary and Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary.
Nearly a week into Biden’s presidency, several other picks are advancing.
The Senate Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday is scheduled to consider Alejandro Mayorkas’s nomination for secretary of homeland security. Mayorkas served as DHS deputy secretary under President Obama.
And the Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on Gina Raimondo’s nomination to be secretary of commerce. She currently serves as governor of Rhode Island.
Biden expected to sign executive actions on housing, voting, police practices
Biden plans to deliver remarks Tuesday on what the White House is describing as his “racial equity agenda,” as he continues the practice of focusing on an issue a day.
Following afternoon remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Biden is expected to sign several executive actions, including measures related to fair housing, voting rights and police practices.
“It’s going to be a beginning of so much work we’re going to do," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during an appearane on CNN on Tuesday.
Susan Rice, who is leading Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, is also expected to detail the effort during a scheduled appearance Tuesday before reporters in the White House briefing room.
On Monday, Biden signed an executive order aimed at forcing the federal government to buy more goods produced in the United States, a key part of his campaign pledge to revive domestic manufacturing.
Senators to be sworn in as jurors ahead of Trump’s second impeachment trial
Senators are scheduled to be sworn in as jurors Tuesday, ahead of the second impeachment trial of Trump, which is set to begin in earnest next month.
House managers on Monday formally delivered an article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. But the official trial proceedings have been delayed until the week of Feb. 8 under a deal cut by the chamber’s leaders with the blessing of Biden.
Trump, who is assembling a legal team to represent him, will also receive his official summons on Tuesday.
Biden likely to halt new fossil fuel leasing on federal lands and waters Wednesday
Biden is poised to impose a moratorium on new federal oil and gas leasing Wednesday, according to three individuals briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plan was still being finalized. The move will deliver on one of Biden’s boldest climate campaign pledges but will encounter stiff resistance from the fossil fuel industry.
The White House has prepared documents that would halt new oil and gas auctions on federal lands and waters as the new administration reviews the program, these individuals said. The moratorium would not affect existing leases, meaning that drilling would continue on public land in the West as well as in the Gulf of Mexico.
The memo remains a draft subject to final approval, said one individual close to the White House who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it had not been formally announced.
McConnell relents on Senate rules, signals power-sharing deal with Democrats
McConnell on Monday night signaled he would step back from an ultimatum over Senate rules that sparked a partisan showdown and threatened to obstruct President Biden’s early legislative agenda.
McConnell said in a statement that he was ready to move forward with a power-sharing accord with Democrats on how to operate the evenly divided Senate, defusing a potentially explosive clash over the minority’s rights to block partisan legislation.
At issue for McConnell was the fate of the filibuster, the Senate rule that acts as a 60-vote supermajority requirement for most legislation. With many Democrats calling for its elimination as their party takes control of the House, Senate and White House, McConnell had sought assurances from the new Senate majority leader, Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), that the filibuster would be preserved.
Biden to tap nurse as acting surgeon general
The Biden administration has selected nurse Susan Orsega to serve as the nation’s acting surgeon general, said two people with knowledge of her selection who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the announcement.
Orsega, a career-commissioned officer in the U.S. Public Health Service corps and a longtime infectious-disease specialist, would be among the first nurses to serve in the role of surgeon general, which is often referred to as “the nation’s doctor.” The announcement of Orsega’s selection could come as soon as Tuesday, one of the people said.
Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, a Trump appointee, resigned last week at Biden’s request, and Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz, a career official, chose to retire after being passed over as acting surgeon general.
One coal state senator holds the key to Biden’s ambitious climate agenda. And it’s not McConnell.
He’s a coal country native, born to a family of mining town mayors. As West Virginia governor, he sued the Environmental Protection Agency. He has scuttled efforts to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, criticized the Paris climate agreement and famously shot a copy of a cap-and-trade carbon proposal full of lead.
Now the fate of the most ambitious climate agenda ever proposed by an American president rests in his hands.
Sen. Joe Manchin III, who is set to become chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, is a conservative Democrat from one of the reddest states in the country. In a Senate split 50-50, Manchin is also a crucial swing vote on contentious legislation, defining the limits of what President Biden and the Democrats can accomplish. Over the weekend, he led a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers in talks with the White House over its proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Biden administration revives effort to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
The $20 bill is getting a new — but familiar — face.
The Biden administration will resume the process to replace President Andrew Jackson’s face on the note with famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during her Monday news briefing. A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed the change.
Tubman will become the first Black person on the face of American paper currency and the first woman in generations; Martha Washington appeared on a $1 bill in the 1890s, and Pocahontas was in a group picture on the $20 bill in the 1860s, according to Reuters.