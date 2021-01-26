Blinken, Biden’s nominee to become secretary of state, appears headed for Senate confirmation on Tuesday, becoming the fourth member of the new president’s Cabinet to clear that hurdle.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Blinken’s nomination in a 15-3 vote on Monday, clearing the way for it to be taken up on the Senate floor.

Blinken was staff director of the committee when Biden, as a senator from Delaware, was its chairman. Blinken later joined the Obama administration as a senior adviser to Biden when he was vice president.

To date, the Senate has confirmed Avril D. Haines as Biden’s director of national intelligence, Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary and Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary.

Nearly a week into Biden’s presidency, several other picks are advancing.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday is scheduled to consider Alejandro Mayorkas’s nomination for secretary of homeland security. Mayorkas served as DHS deputy secretary under President Obama.