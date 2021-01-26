Biden plans to deliver remarks Tuesday on what the White House is describing as his “racial equity agenda,” as he continues the practice of focusing on an issue a day.

“America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we’ve never stopped trying,” Biden tweeted Tuesday morning. “Today, I’ll take action to advance racial equity and push us closer to that more perfect union we’ve always strived to be.”

Following afternoon remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Biden is expected to sign several executive actions, including measures related to fair housing, voting rights and police practices.

“It’s going to be a beginning of so much work we’re going to do," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during an appearane on CNN on Tuesday.

Susan Rice, who is leading Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, is also expected to detail the effort during a scheduled appearance Tuesday before reporters in the White House briefing room.