It’s an effort clearly aimed at increasing the likelihood that the country mitigates the worst-case scenarios for the warming climate and, in that sense, is squarely focused on the future. But it’s focused on the future in another, more politically practical way: It’s an issue important to young voters — who over the coming decades will make up an increasing share of the electorate.

Polling has repeatedly shown that younger voters are more receptive to taking urgent action on climate change. Pew Research Center data show that, even among Republicans, younger Americans are more likely to express support for efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In an analysis published shortly before the 2020 election, Pew found that, among Biden supporters, climate change was seen as an important consideration driving their vote across age groups. Among Trump supporters, nearly half of those under 40 viewed the issue as at least somewhat important, compared with a bit over a third of other age groups.

Yes, younger people are far less likely to vote than are older people. In 2016, 43 percent of voters under the age of 30 turned out to vote, compared with 71 percent of those age 60 and over. But — acknowledging the grimness of this statement! — there are going to be a lot more people who are currently under the age of 30 voting in 20 years than there will be people who are currently over the age of 60. It’s a political play for the future in a similar sense to it being an environmental play for the future.

AD

AD

It’s particularly interesting to consider climate change as an issue of salience for young people in comparison with issues that are supposed to be ones that motivate them. Take the obvious example: the federal debt.

For years, we’ve been hearing that the government’s debt is a burden which will be borne by America’s grandchildren. For decades, even. Out of curiosity, I did a search on the New York Times website for examples of politicians pointing to the debt as a problem which the country’s grandchildren would need to face. I started the window of my search at Jan. 1, 1940 … and got an example from that April.

Thomas Dewey, running for president, took the train to Colorado, using the opportunity to warn about the debt.

AD

“Every one of these children standing before me must be assured of the right to live their own lives,” he said, “must be assured of employment and not be placed in the position of having to work the rest of their lives to pay off the national debt which has been run up by long-haired theorists.”

AD

Those children standing in front of him are now more than 80 years old and their children were baby boomers. They were able to find jobs despite the debt.

In separate polls last year, Pew asked respondents how concerned they were about both the federal deficit (which drives the debt) and climate change. Younger Americans are a lot less worried about debt and a lot more worried about climate change.

Maybe they should be more worried about the debt, sure. But, then, one would be justified in thinking that perhaps a warning about the risk of debt which is by now the age of their grandparents (at least) does not warrant the same sort of concern as a warming planet which is much more obviously manifested and measured.

AD

Biden’s ability to actually redirect the effects of climate change is limited in several ways. The first is that it is an international problem requiring an international approach. (Hence Biden quickly moving to rejoin the admittedly imperfect Paris climate accord, one of the few major efforts to combat climate change at an international level.) The second is that while he can, through regulatory action, implement changes to electricity generation which can significantly reduce emissions, there is a limit on the extent to which he can address the problem without legislation.