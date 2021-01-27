Just every number needs context. This one lacks it.

The Facts

When we first queried the White House for the data backing up this statement, we received a cryptic answer — that we should note change in the sum of contract obligations to contractors not in the United States from 2017 to 2019, using the federal procurement data system (FPDS) information on SAM.gov.

When we went to the website, we immediately thought, “Yikes.” The website is not particularly user-friendly and we couldn’t come up with anything useful. We shared the website with one of the best data crunchers at The Washington Post. He took a look and immediately wrote back, “Yikes.” We checked with several procurement experts. Many were puzzled about Biden’s figure and how it could be calculated.

A White House official explained that this was a number calculated during Biden’s 2020 campaign, but a recent check of the data, for contracts over $5 million between January 2017 and December 2019, concluded that the sum of foreign-sourced obligations increased 28 percent in that time frame, which is almost three years — and not fiscal years, but calendar years.

The official acknowledged that there are shortcomings in the data and that it was an imperfect measure. Under Biden’s executive order, officials hope to improve the collection and transparency of foreign-sourced contracts, the official said.

Indeed, the Congressional Research Service (CRS) in a 2018 report warned: “Decision makers should be cautious when using obligation data from FPDS to develop policy or otherwise draw conclusions. In some cases, the data itself may not be reliable. In some instances, a query for particular data may return differing results, depending on the parameters and timing. All data have imperfections and limitations. FPDS data can be used to identify broad trends and produce rough estimates, or to gather information about specific contracts.”

As we waited for a White House explanation, an independent analyst directed us to annual reports issued by the Defense Department on its use of foreign contracts, drawn from FPDS data. Given that the Pentagon accounts for more than 50 percent of federal contracts, it would seem to be a pretty good gauge for the rest of the government.

Two laws, known as the Berry Amendment and the Kissell Amendment, impose strict rules on what the Defense Department can purchase from overseas. For instance, the department can buy “only fish, shellfish, and seafood taken from the sea in U.S.- flagged vessels or caught in U.S. waters and processed in the United States or on a U.S.-flagged ship,” according to CRS. Clothing, textiles and footwear are also greatly restricted — and it turns out, a big source for the department is Federal Prison Industries. That puts the U.S. government in competition with private companies, as CRS noted: “Critics have voiced concern that prison industrial programs pose a threat to private enterprise and to the jobs of residents who are not incarcerated.”

During his remarks on the executive order, Biden noted that the Defense Department spent $3 billion “on foreign construction contracts, leaving American steel and iron out in the cold. It spent nearly $300 million in foreign engines and on vehicles instead of buying American vehicles and engines from American companies.”

Those numbers appear to come out of the Defense Department reports. The report for the 2018 fiscal year shows nearly $300 million spent on aircraft engines and vehicles, as well as nearly $3 billion on construction.

The countries that received the most contracts are more or less related to where the United States has forces overseas. In fiscal 2019, the top recipients were Japan ($1.5 billion), Germany ($1.4 billion), South Korea ($1.1 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($1 billion) and Afghanistan ($800 million). The Defense Department has reached bilateral supply arrangements with nine countries that provide priority delivery for Pentagon contracts or orders from companies in these countries (and vice versa).

The Defense Department also has reciprocal defense procurement agreements with 27 countries. A Government Accountability Office report on 2015 data found that the U.S. government awarded more, by contract value, to foreign-owned firms located abroad than to foreign-owned, U.S.-located firms, mainly because of Defense Department contracts.

When we checked the trend from 2017 to 2019, the Defense Department’s annual reports on foreign spending showed there was an increase in Pentagon spending with foreign contractors, but it was 13 percent, not 30 percent. But more important, the share of foreign contracts went down during that period, from 3.3 percent to 3.1 percent. That’s because overall defense spending had been going up, too — nearly a 15 percent increase in that same period.

The numbers are pretty small, too. The value of foreign contracts was $10.56 billion in 2017 and $11.99 billion in 2019.

In fact, the reports showed that the percentage of Defense Department spending on foreign contracts had been steadily decreasing. It was 7.7 percent in 2010, 3.6 percent in 2016 and 3.1 percent in 2019. So even though the raw numbers went up during the Trump administration, the share of foreign contracts continued on a downward trend.

A substantial portion of the foreign contracts don’t qualify for inclusion under the Buy America rules because the services were used overseas.

But in the Trump years, the percentage of foreign contracts that were given waivers to Buy America rules increased, from 12 percent ($1.3 billion) in 2016, Barack Obama’s last year, to 31 percent ($3.7 billion) in 2019. That’s a statistically significant change, even if the dollars are a relative pittance of the federal budget. Biden during his news conference said that his executive order would prevent “federal agencies from waiving Buy American requirements with impunity, as has been going on.”

From fiscal 2017 to 2020, overall U.S. government spending went up 20 percent. (Procurement spending by itself went up 21 percent, according to an analysis by The Pulse of GovCom, a firm which advises on government contracting.) So a supposed 28 percent gain in foreign contract value over three years must be viewed within that context.

More to the point, if military contracts are worth at least 50 percent of the government’s total — and the trend line suggests they went up about 13 percent in the same period — that would mean the value of foreign-sourced contracts for the rest of the federal government would have had to increase more than 40 percent to achieve an average of 28 percent. That is difficult to believe, though the laws are not as specific for agencies other than the Defense Department.

The Pinocchio Test

Now that Biden is president, he cannot continue to rely on campaign math. He has the resources of the federal government at his fingertips to provide solid facts.

The FPDS numbers are difficult to obtain and analyze, and the data is not considered to be especially useful for policymaking. The president should use statistics that are easily verifiable for reporters.

It turns out that the Defense Department issues an annual report that tells a somewhat different story. These reports show that, within the nation’s biggest federal contractor, real progress has been made in reducing reliance on contracts with foreign companies — and that the percentage of foreign contracts, as part of overall spending, has declined steadily. Moreover, the actual dollars spent are relatively small.

The percentage of Defense Department contracts receiving waivers, however, has jumped. Such waivers are a key target of Biden’s executive order. If Biden had used those statistics, sourced to the department, he would have been on more solid ground to make his point.

Biden earns Three Pinocchios.

Three Pinocchios

