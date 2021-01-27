So rumors that the Republican Party broadly is paying a price for the violence have a specific sort of appeal, a sense of justice aligning itself as expected. It leads to things such as this, from former U.S. senator from Arizona Jeff Flake (R) — recently censured by his party for failing to support Trump last year.

The implication is obvious: Thousands of Republicans are fleeing the party, so it better straighten out. It had better change its behavior soon or risk collapse!

Eh, not really.

Data from the Arizona secretary of state provided to The Washington Post confirmed that about 9,300 Republicans left the party between Jan. 6 and Jan. 24. In politics, people rarely switch from one party to the other, just as they rarely flip from supporting one politician to supporting their opponent. Instead, people go through a middle ground of uncertainty before reaching a new pole — and so it is with most of those Arizona Republicans. Fewer than 1,000 became Democrats; most joined third parties or became independents.

Here are the changes, week by week as available.

It’s clear from the chart above that more Republicans than Democrats are switching their affiliations in the state. What isn’t clear is how that compares historically to changes in the state. Maybe after most presidential elections there’s a similar shift away from the losing candidate’s party. It’s hard to tell.

What we can say is that the trend in recent years has been away from parties and to political independence anyway. Data from the Pew Research Center show that, since 1994, the density of Democrats in the electorate has held fairly steady while the density of Republicans has dropped. The big decline for the GOP came not under Trump but in the second term of George W. Bush’s presidency.

Those data are several years old, but Gallup data show something similar. Since January 2005, for example, Democratic Party membership has been consistent while Republican Party membership has fallen. In other words, what’s happened in Arizona recently is in keeping with a broad trend.

That doesn’t mean that none of those switches are specific to what happened on Jan. 6, of course. People revisit their political preferences regularly for lots of reasons. It just means that there’s not strong evidence at this point that Arizonans are abandoning the Republican Party.

We can compare the change there to Pennsylvania, where the picture is a bit different. There, about 9,900 Republicans have changed their party affiliation since Jan. 4, most of them to third parties or to be independents. As in Arizona, a number of Democrats have, too. That is in keeping with what we’ve observed in Pennsylvania even before the election: A once solidly blue state is trending more purple, with party registration shifts reflecting that.

That switches go both ways is important. In Arizona, according to the data provided to The Post, 9,291 Republicans switched parties since Jan. 6, with 982 becoming Democrats. The data also show that 1,925 Democrats changed their parties, with 321 becoming Republicans. In other words, for every three Republicans who left to become Democrats, a Democrat left his party to become a Republican.

In Pennsylvania, the relationship is even closer. Of those 9,891 Republicans changing parties, 3,476 became Democrats. Of the 3,277 Democrats who left their party, 2,093 became Republicans. So for every three Republicans leaving the party there, two Democrats became Republicans.

This is not a party in collapse.

It is, however, a party that may continue to have a problem in the suburbs. Post analysis of county-level data provided by the state shows that 82 percent of the Republicans who bailed on the party live in counties classified as “suburban or medium city” by the federal government. Only 62 percent of Republicans statewide live in similarly designated counties.

But all of this should be considered in another context: There are a lot more than 10,000 Republicans in Pennsylvania and Arizona. In fact, the number of Republicans (and Democrats) switching parties constitute only a small fraction of the total pool of voters in each state. In both Arizona and Pennsylvania, a larger percentage of the Republican voter pool switched than of the Democratic pool, but hardly at levels that threaten electoral success.

These are preliminary data from two states. Things change a lot in politics, and things can change quickly. These may be voters who’d already voted for President Biden and weren’t necessarily motivated by Jan. 6. What we can say, though, is that it doesn’t seem to be the case that things changed quickly for the negative for the Republican Party in two key swing states.