One day after nearly all Senate Republicans voted against holding an impeachment trial of Trump, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday sharply criticized the former president’s GOP defenders, calling their actions “deeply, deeply irresponsible” and vowing to hold Trump accountable for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

“Only five Republican senators were willing to take a principled stand against this reckless and ill-advised effort by members of this body who are eager to excuse President Trump’s campaign to overturn the election and, apparently, to excuse his incitement of the mob that every one of us experienced in this Capitol,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

“I would simply say to all of my colleagues: Make no mistake, there will be a trial, and the evidence against the former president will be presented in living color for the nation and every one of us to see once again.”

Tuesday’s effort by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to scuttle the impeachment trial failed on a vote of 55 to 45. But it nonetheless was a signal that the proceedings are likely to end with Trump’s acquittal on the charge that he incited the Capitol riot.

“No one will be able to avert their gaze from what Mr. Trump said and did and the consequences of his actions,” Schumer said Wednesday. “We will all watch what happened. We will listen to what happened, and then we will vote. We will pass judgment as our solemn duty under the Constitution demands. And in turn, we will all be judged on how we respond.”

Earlier Wednesday Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he has been discussing with some Republicans the possibility of a swift Senate vote to censure Trump rather than a lengthy impeachment trial.

In an exchange with reporters at the Capitol, Kaine called Tuesday’s vote “completely clarifying that we’re not going to get near 67,” the number of votes that would be necessary to convict Trump.