A week into his presidency, the Senate is also moving forward with hearings and votes on several of Biden’s Cabinet nominees and preparing for an impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.
McConnell, who voted against holding Trump impeachment trial, says he intends to ‘listen to the evidence’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was among the 45 Republicans who voted Tuesday against holding an impeachment trial of Trump, after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) raised an objection questioning the constitutional basis for the impeachment and removal of a former president.
Even so, McConnell said Wednesday that he plans to “listen to the evidence” during the trial.
“Well, the trial hasn’t started yet. And I intend to participate in that and listen to the evidence,” McConnell told reporters at the Capitol Wednesday morning.
Asked whether he remains open to convicting Trump — as he suggested earlier this month — McConnell did not reply and turned to enter his office.
In a previous message to his colleagues, an excerpt of which was released by his office, McConnell said, “While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate.”
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the second-ranking Democrat in the chamber, delivered a forceful rebuttal against Republicans, including former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who have argued that Democrats should just “get over it.”
“When almost 50 percent of Trump loyalists refuse to believe that the events of three weeks ago occurred, or, if they occurred, that they had anything to do with President Trump, we need to make a record — a record of fact, not just for our current deliberations, but for history,” Durbin said.
He then recounted some of what took place on Jan. 6 within the Senate chamber.
“Do you remember at 2:15, when the Secret Service went up and grabbed the vice president by his arms and pulled him down, out that door, so that they could take him to a secure place? We were stunned by that. I was,” Durbin said.
He added: “I’ll never forget it. Do the 45 senators who voted against the impeachment trial last night still remember it? I certainly hope they do.”
Schumer says evidence against Trump will be presented ‘in living color’ during impeachment trial despite GOP opposition
One day after nearly all Senate Republicans voted against holding an impeachment trial of Trump, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday sharply criticized the former president’s GOP defenders, calling their actions “deeply, deeply irresponsible” and vowing to hold Trump accountable for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.
“Only five Republican senators were willing to take a principled stand against this reckless and ill-advised effort by members of this body who are eager to excuse President Trump’s campaign to overturn the election and, apparently, to excuse his incitement of the mob that every one of us experienced in this Capitol,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.
“I would simply say to all of my colleagues: Make no mistake, there will be a trial, and the evidence against the former president will be presented in living color for the nation and every one of us to see once again.”
Tuesday’s effort by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to scuttle the impeachment trial failed on a vote of 55 to 45. But it nonetheless was a signal that the proceedings are likely to end with Trump’s acquittal on the charge that he incited the Capitol riot.
“No one will be able to avert their gaze from what Mr. Trump said and did and the consequences of his actions,” Schumer said Wednesday. “We will all watch what happened. We will listen to what happened, and then we will vote. We will pass judgment as our solemn duty under the Constitution demands. And in turn, we will all be judged on how we respond.”
Earlier Wednesday Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he has been discussing with some Republicans the possibility of a swift Senate vote to censure Trump rather than a lengthy impeachment trial.
In an exchange with reporters at the Capitol, Kaine called Tuesday’s vote “completely clarifying that we’re not going to get near 67,” the number of votes that would be necessary to convict Trump.
“I think there is a need for some accountability and some consequences,” Kaine told reporters. “And I think many Republicans, if you look at the words they’ve used about what happened on January 6 and the president’s role in it, they’ve essentially stated that. So, if we could do something like this and … potentially avoid the trial, I think that would be beneficial, but we’re not there yet.”
White House directs HHS to make it easier to enlist doctors and nurses to give coronavirus vaccine shots
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is directing federal health officials to make it easier for retired and working doctors and nurses to join the campaign to administer coronavirus vaccine doses in communities around the country.
Jeff Zients, coordinator of the federal vaccine response, said the White House is directing the Department of Health and Human Services to use a law, called the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, or PREP, that shields health-care workers from most legal liability under emergency circumstances.
Zients said that HHS is amending the PREP law to let retired doctors and nurses administer coronavirus vaccine shots. It also will allow current doctors and nurses licensed in a given state to give shots across state lines.
“The action by HHS today will get more vaccinators in the field,” Zients said at the White House’s maiden briefing by leaders of the new administration’s coronavirus response.
The strategy to broaden the ability of health-care workers to be part of the vaccination campaign is part of steps the fledgling administration is taking to try to accelerate the pace of vaccinations. Many of the problems around the campaign stem from shortages of vaccine doses and confused priorities in designating groups of people who can administer shots.
Biden nominee for U.N. post says she regrets speaking at 2019 event sponsored by institute funded by the Chinese Communist Party
Biden’s nominee to represent the United States at the United Nations said Wednesday that she regrets accepting a speaking engagement sponsored by an educational institute that is funded by the Chinese Communist Party.
At her confirmation hearing for the U.N. post, veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield took skeptical questions from Republican senators over an Oct. 25, 2019, speech she gave on “China-U.S.-Africa Relationships.” The speech at Savannah State University was part of a lecture series sponsored by the Confucius Institute. Thomas-Greenfield said she knew of the affiliation when she accepted the engagement but became alarmed afterward at what she saw as a predatory effort by the Chinese organization to exert influence at the historically Black university.
“China is a strategic adversary and its actions threaten our security, they threaten our values and they threaten our way of life,” Thomas-Greenfield told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Some Republicans also took issue with what they suggested was her naive or misguided willingness to extend benefit of the doubt to some Chinese activities in Africa. Thomas-Greenfield rejected the characterization and pointed to her view, dating more than a decade, that China engages in “debt traps” and “self-interested and parasitic development goals across Africa.”
Thomas-Greenfield retired from the State Department after a three-decade career that included leading the department’s Africa bureau. Both Republicans and Democrats questioned Thomas-Greenfield about Chinese influence efforts at the United Nations, which has included attempts to install Chinese officials in leadership roles within U.N. organizations.
“When America shows up — when we are consistent and persistent — when we exert our influence in accordance with our values — the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being,” Thomas-Greenfield said in her opening remarks.
“We know China is working across the U.N. system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution — American values,” she said. “Their success depends on our continued withdrawal. That will not happen on my watch.”
Biden references the deadly white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville as part of Holocaust remembrance
Biden referenced the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville as part of a proclamation Wednesday commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
“The horrors we saw and heard in Charlottesville in 2017, with white nationalists and neo-Nazis spewing the same anti-Semitic bile we heard in the 1930s in Europe, are the reason I ran for president,” Biden said.
Although he made no mention of Trump in the proclamation, Biden made clear when he announced his bid in 2019 that he was motivated by Trump‘s saying there “very fine people on both sides” as he spoke about those attending the rally and the counterdemonstrators it drew.
“Today, I recommit to the simple truth that preventing future genocides remains both our moral duty and a matter of national and global importance,” Biden said in the lengthy proclamation. “The Holocaust was no accident of history. It occurred because too many governments coldbloodedly adopted and implemented hate-fueled laws, policies and practices to vilify and dehumanize entire groups of people, and too many individuals stood by silently. Silence is complicity.”
Sen. Leahy returns to Capitol today following release from hospital
Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), president pro tempore of the Senate, returned to the Capitol on Wednesday after being taken to a hospital on Tuesday when he didn’t feel well.
Leahy presided over the Senate session when the chamber opened Wednesday morning.
In a statement Tuesday night, Leahy’s spokesman, David Carle, said the 80-year-old senator was released from George Washington University Hospital after the Capitol physician suggested he go there for observation “out of an abundance of caution.”
“After getting test results back, and after a thorough examination, Senator Leahy now is home. He looks forward to getting back to work,” Carle said.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed the execution of Democrats in old Facebook posts, report says
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a booster of conspiracy theories with a track record of making racist statements, repeatedly endorsed violence against Democratic leaders and federal agents, according to a CNN review of her Facebook activity.
Greene (R-Ga.) filled her feed with extremist content for years before she was elected in November, becoming the first open supporter of QAnon, an extremist ideology based on false claims, to win a seat in Congress. In a January 2019 post, Greene “liked” a comment advocating “a bullet to the head” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), according to a screenshot published by CNN’s KFile.
Senate committee approves Pete Buttigieg’s nomination as transportation secretary
The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday gave a thumbs-up to Pete Buttigieg’s nomination as Biden’s secretary of transportation.
The committee voted 21 to 3, sending his nomination to the Senate floor for a possible final vote later this week.
The vote came after Buttigieg sat for a friendly 2½-hour hearing before the committee last week, delivering a wide-ranging performance that impressed Republicans and Democrats alike. He tackled questions on the themes likely to dominate his tenure: recovery from the coronavirus, the administration’s desire to invest in infrastructure and climate change.
Granholm pledges to use perch of energy secretary to champion clean-energy jobs
Former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm told senators Wednesday that if confirmed as energy secretary she would be a champion for clean-energy jobs, saying Biden had nominated her because “I am obsessed with creating good-paying jobs in America.”
“We can buy electric car batteries from Asia or we can make them in America,” Granholm said at the outset of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. “We can install wind turbines from Denmark or we can make them in America. We can allow other countries to corner the market on carbon reduction technologies … or we can put our workers in good-paying jobs.”
In her opening remarks, Granholm also pledged to keep the nation secure, noting that the Energy Department oversees America’s nuclear arsenal, and to support the work of the department’s 17 laboratories, including on climate change and emissions reductions.
Granholm — one of three Biden Cabinet picks facing a confirmation hearing Wednesday — was warmly greeted by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who will become chairman of the committee as soon as a power-sharing agreement is finalized between Democratic and Republican leaders of the evenly split Senate.
“I’m delighted that President Biden has nominated you,” he said ahead of Granholm’s remarks. “I wholeheartedly support your nomination.”
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), soon to be the top Republican on the committee, was less enthusiastic, saying he found some of Granholm’s past statements and actions as Michigan’s governor “troubling.” He cited comments from Granholm advocating for the elimination of the use of fossil fuels.
Under Biden, Democrats are ready to revive net neutrality rules
More than three years ago, Jessica Rosenworcel could only react in horror as her Republican counterparts on the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal the U.S. government’s net neutrality rules.
“There is no shortage of people who believe Washington is not listening to their concerns, their fears and their desires,” Rosenworcel, a Democratic member of the FCC, said in a speech at the time. “Add this agency to the list.”
Now, Rosenworcel controls the very commission she once accused of failing to heed the public’s outcry. And her stewardship — along with Democrats’ broader resurgence in Washington — has brought new, sky-high expectations that the party deliver on its past promises, restore open-Internet protections and resolve one of the most intractable policy battles of the digital age.
Analysis: Today is Biden’s ‘Climate Day.’ Here’s what to expect.
Biden is preparing a slew of executive orders Wednesday building out the new administration’s agenda for tackling climate change, in what is being dubbed “Climate Day.”
The moves on drilling for oil and gas, conserving nature and addressing the racial and economic disparities of pollution fulfill several campaign promises. They are meant to put the United States on a path to net-zero emissions by the middle of the century and follow Biden’s move to rejoin the Paris climate accord and nix the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.
The directives, coming on a day that Biden officials hope is remembered more favorably than Trump’s multiple and largely fruitless “infrastructure weeks,” are already being hailed by environmentalists as necessary for slowing dangerous warming. And they are being derided by the oil and gas sector and other industries that claim they will hamper economic growth.
Anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger knows fate is coming for him
One thing to understand about Adam Kinzinger is that he knows how this will end.
“The only hope you have is to accept the fact that you’re already dead,” the Republican congressman from Illinois says. He is quoting a scene from the World War II series “Band of Brothers” in which an officer dresses down a lieutenant who hid from battle. The officer continues: “And the sooner you accept that, the sooner you’ll be able to function as a soldier is supposed to function.”
Kinzinger, who is also a pilot with the Air Force National Guard, took those words as an order.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, muzzled under Trump, prepares to renew tough industry oversight
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the watchdog agency created after the 2008 financial meltdown and largely muzzled in the Trump era, is poised to start barking again.
The agency will focus first on enforcing legal protections for distressed renters, student borrowers and others facing growing debt that its previous leadership has been lax about imposing during the pandemic.
The CFPB — which Biden has tapped 38-year-old Rohit Chopra to lead — is also likely to take an unprecedentedly tough line against industry giants it finds engaging in abusive practices, former agency officials advising the Biden team say.
Analysis: And then there were five. Republicans, that is, willing to hold a Trump impeachment trial.
Just two weeks ago, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled he was open to impeaching President Donald Trump after blaming him for fomenting the Capitol riot and after Republicans lost the Senate majority in Georgia.
McConnell’s apparent break with Trump raised the possibility that the Senate could actually vote to convict the president in an impeachment trial.
But three weeks after the attempted insurrection, Republicans seem to have slammed the door on such a move. On Tuesday, all but five Senate Republicans — including McConnell (R-Ky.) — opposed opening an impeachment trial, arguing that it’s unconstitutional to try a former president.
Notably, McConnell supported the objection raised by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that questioned the basis of impeaching and removing a former president — even though McConnell claims Trump “provoked” the mob that attacked the Capitol.