A week into his presidency, the Senate continues to consider Biden’s Cabinet nominees, with three hearings scheduled Wednesday and a committee vote on his pick for transportation secretary.
Analysis: Today is Biden’s ‘Climate Day.’ Here’s what to expect.
Biden is preparing a slew of executive orders Wednesday building out the new administration’s agenda for tackling climate change, in what is being dubbed “Climate Day.”
The moves on drilling for oil and gas, conserving nature and addressing the racial and economic disparities of pollution fulfill several campaign promises. They are meant to put the United States on a path to net-zero emissions by the middle of the century and follow Biden’s move to rejoin the Paris climate accord and nix the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.
The directives, coming on a day that Biden officials hope is remembered more favorably than Trump’s multiple and largely fruitless “infrastructure weeks,” are already being hailed by environmentalists as necessary for slowing dangerous warming. And they are being derided by the oil and gas sector and other industries that claim they will hamper economic growth.
Sen. Leahy to return to Capitol today following release from hospital, colleague says
Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), the president pro tempore of the Senate, plans to return to the Capitol on Wednesday after being taken to a hospital on Tuesday when he didn’t feel well, his colleague Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said during a television interview.
Appearing on CNN, Durbin said Leahy had relayed the “good news” in a note to other senators.
“He’s coming back to the Capitol today,” Durbin said of Leahy, who has been tapped to preside over Trump’s second impeachment trial.
In a statement Tuesday night, Leahy’s spokesman, David Carle, said the 80-year-old senator had been released from George Washington University Hospital after the Capitol physician suggested he go there for observation “out of an abundance of caution.”
“After getting test results back, and after a thorough examination, Senator Leahy now is home. He looks forward to getting back to work,” Carle said.
Anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger knows fate is coming for him
One thing to understand about Adam Kinzinger is that he knows how this will end.
“The only hope you have is to accept the fact that you’re already dead,” the Republican congressman from Illinois says. He is quoting a scene from the World War II series “Band of Brothers” in which an officer dresses down a lieutenant who hid from battle. The officer continues: “And the sooner you accept that, the sooner you’ll be able to function as a soldier is supposed to function.”
Kinzinger, who is also a pilot with the Air Force National Guard, took those words as an order.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, muzzled under Trump, prepares to renew tough industry oversight
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the watchdog agency created after the 2008 financial meltdown and largely muzzled in the Trump era, is poised to start barking again.
The agency will focus first on enforcing legal protections for distressed renters, student borrowers and others facing growing debt that its previous leadership has been lax about imposing during the pandemic.
The CFPB — which Biden has tapped 38-year-old Rohit Chopra to lead — is also likely to take an unprecedentedly tough line against industry giants it finds engaging in abusive practices, former agency officials advising the Biden team say.
Analysis: And then there were five. Republicans, that is, willing to hold a Trump impeachment trial.
Just two weeks ago, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled he was open to impeaching President Donald Trump after blaming him for fomenting the Capitol riot and after Republicans lost the Senate majority in Georgia.
McConnell’s apparent break with Trump raised the possibility that the Senate could actually vote to convict the president in an impeachment trial.
But three weeks after the attempted insurrection, Republicans seem to have slammed the door on such a move. On Tuesday, all but five Senate Republicans — including McConnell (R-Ky.) — opposed opening an impeachment trial, arguing that it’s unconstitutional to try a former president.
Notably, McConnell supported the objection raised by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that questioned the basis of impeaching and removing a former president — even though McConnell claims Trump “provoked” the mob that attacked the Capitol.
White House to coordinate first of ongoing series of coronavirus briefings
As part of a pledge to be more transparent about its efforts to combat the pandemic, the White House on Wednesday is coordinating the first in what it pledges will be an ongoing series of public briefings.
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official and chief medical adviser to Biden, and other members of the White House Covid-19 Response Team are scheduled to appear virtually in the late-morning briefing.
The White House said the event is part of its commitment to “regular information sharing around pandemic response efforts and coronavirus developments.”
Others advertised to be part of the briefing include Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force; Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House Covid-19 Response Team; Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Jeff Zients, White House covid-19 response coordinator.
Senate committees to vote on Buttigieg nomination, hold hearings on other Cabinet picks
A week into Biden’s presidency, the confirmation process for his Cabinet continues to grind ahead in the Senate, with three hearings scheduled Wednesday and a committee vote on the nomination of former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary.
The Senate Commerce Committee plans to a vote Wednesday morning on the nomination of Buttigieg, a former Democratic rival of Biden’s for the White House who pledged to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure in his hearing last week.
Meanwhile, committee hearings are scheduled Wednesday for former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary; veteran Foreign Service officer Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador; and Denis McDonough, former chief of staff to President Barack Obama, as veterans affairs secretary.
Also Wednesday, Vice President Harris plans to hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Antony Blinken, who was confirmed as secretary of state by the full Senate on Tuesday.
Biden to place environmental justice at center of sweeping climate plan
Biden on Wednesday plans to make tackling America’s persistent racial and economic disparities a central part of his plan to combat climate change, prioritizing environmental justice for the first time in a generation.
As part of an unprecedented push to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and create new jobs as the United States shifts toward cleaner energy, Biden will direct agencies across the federal government to invest in low-income and minority communities that have traditionally borne the brunt of pollution, according to two individuals briefed on the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it had not been formally announced.
Biden will sign an executive order establishing a White House interagency council on environmental justice, create an office of health and climate equity at the Health and Human Services Department and form a separate environmental justice office at the Justice Department, the individuals said.
Analysis: Biden’s uphill battle to save the Iran nuclear deal
There’s probably no country in the world outside the United States that was more affected by the November election than Iran. Biden’s victory and entry into the White House was expected to mark a major shift in U.S. strategy toward the regime in Tehran. After weathering the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign and rounds of asphyxiating sanctions, Iranian officials hoped for a change in the geopolitical winds and some economic relief.
Biden and his allies say they want to undo the diplomatic harm caused by Trump’s unilateral reimposition of sanctions on Iran, which happened over the objections of European partners. Along with rejoining the Paris climate accords, salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Trump abrogated would demonstrate the Biden administration’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy with long-standing allies.
The Biden camp also believes that Trump’s hard-line tactics failed to achieve their stated goal of curbing Iran’s malign activities abroad and drove it to amass a larger stockpile of enriched uranium than before Trump took office.
Fact Checker: Biden’s jab that foreign company contracts went up 30% under Trump
“Under the previous administration, the federal government contracts awarded directly to foreign companies went up 30 percent. That is going to change on our watch.”
— President Biden, remarks during the signing of an executive order on U.S. manufacturing, Jan. 25, 2021
We were immediately struck by these comments during a “Made in America” ceremony to announce new rules to prod federal agencies to buy more U.S.-manufactured goods. After all, President Donald Trump frequently boasted about his “Buy American” efforts. And yet here was a figure we had never heard of before — which suggested that Trump’s administration had fallen down on the job.
Except every number needs context. This one lacks it.
S.C. lawyer says he doesn’t hesitate to represent Trump: ‘It’s what I do’
As Karl S. “Butch” Bowers Jr. works from his one-lawyer office in Columbia, S.C., preparing to defend Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, he thinks back to the day in 1983 when his father called him before heading to federal prison.
Ever since his father served time for defrauding the government, Bowers said, he has felt that the conviction was politically motivated and unfair, and he has spent much of his career defending political figures, including two South Carolina governors, against various allegations of wrongdoing.
So he said he did not hesitate to defend Trump, a job that lawyers at big, high-profile law firms apparently did not want.
“It’s who I am. It’s what I do. It’s all about the rule of law in the Constitution,” Bowers told The Washington Post in his first interview since Trump picked him.
U.S. prosecutors eye 400 potential suspects, expect sedition charges ‘very soon’ in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
U.S. authorities have opened case files on at least 400 potential suspects and expect to bring sedition charges against some “very soon” in the sprawling investigation of the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said.
Michael R. Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said Tuesday at a news conference that while new arrests in the nationwide manhunt will soon “plateau” after an initial wave of 135 arrests and 150 federal criminally charged cases, investigations continue into whether different “militia groups [and] individuals” from several states conspired and coordinated the illegal assault on Congress beforehand.
In charging papers, prosecutors have already identified a dozen members or affiliates of militant right-wing groups, including the nativist Proud Boys and the anti-government Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, the latter two of which recruit heavily among former military and law enforcement personnel.