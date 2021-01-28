Ironically, the framework for that particular concern is specifically that the debt must be addressed because it poses a risk for younger people — or, as the rhetorical snippet has it, our children and grandchildren.

Curious about how long we’d been receiving warnings about the fate of our grandchildren vis-a-vis the debt, I dipped into the New York Times’s archives, starting at 1940. And, lo, there was a news article from April 1940 in which future Republican presidential nominee Thomas Dewey was warning about just this thing.

“Every one of these children standing before me,” he said of the young people present at a whistle-stop event near Denver, “must be assured of the right to live their own lives; must be assured of employment and not be placed in a position of having to work the rest of their lives to pay off the national debt which has been run up by long-haired theorists.”

Dewey was targeting the expansion of borrowing that accompanied the policies of the New Deal, initiated by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932. It was that effort which really seems to have kicked off the “what about the grandkids?” routine, with the first link between debt and progeny that I could find emerging in 1936, as Roosevelt sought reelection.

That year, it was former president Herbert Hoover who offered a warning along those lines.

“Three-quarters of the bill will be sent to the average man and the poor,” he said in a speech. “He and his wife and his grandchildren will be giving a quarter of all their working days to pay taxes.”

It pops up over and over.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1959 warned that the interstate highway system should be built without incurring debt, lest Congress be forced to ask “one’s grandchildren to foot the bill.”

President Ronald Reagan had his own warning in 1982: “The interest on our national debt alone is greater than the entire budget of many countries,” he said at a news conference, “and it is simply not right for us to squander money that our grandchildren will be held accountable for.”

Twenty years after that, a Democratic president, Bill Clinton, said much the same thing.

“Lifting the burden of debt from our children and grandchildren,” he said, “is one of the most important investments in the future we can make.”

So many generations of grandkids imperiled by the debt!

I was curious how the debt actually evolved relative to the predicted grandchildren in each of those years. This led me down a near-inescapable rabbit hole of trying to figure out the numbers which best reflected the span between the aforementioned pronouncements and when these grandchildren were scheduled to arrive. I spent far, far too long digging into old government data about the median ages of mothers at the birth of their first children, data which appear not to be easily aggregated and which are at times presented by birth cohorts (the average age at which mothers born in, say, 1980 had their first kids) and as the median age in the year (how old first-time mothers giving birth in 1980 were on average).

But we’ll get to that.

You will not be surprised to learn that the federal debt has grown a lot in nominal terms over the past 80 years. (Nominal meaning “not adjusted for inflation.”) Below, the points on the debt curve where the comments listed above were made. (Hoover isn’t included because the data from the White House Office of Management and Budget begin at 1940.)

This doesn’t tell us much, though. It doesn’t tell us, for example, how the economy itself changed over the same period. It doesn’t tell us much about how those grandchildren were faring under that debt load, either.

For a clearer view, I grabbed data on the gross domestic product in order to compare the growth over time to the growth in the debt to see which was expanding more quickly. And then I applied my reasoning about how big a window of time we should be looking at before the grandchildren warnings came due.

I rounded the comments to the nearest decade and then figured I’d add the average age at which mothers gave birth in that year. That was generation one. Then I added another 18 years, for the grandkids to become adults — generation two.

Why these definitions? I don’t know! Generations are not cleanly defined and frustratingly insist on not adhering to tidy temporal boundaries. I figured a family that got pregnant on the day Dewey spoke might themselves become grandparents about 22 years later (the median age for the 1940 cohort) and then we wait for that baby to be an adult. Sometimes you just have to put something down on the back of the envelope.

The upshot is this: For the 1940 and 1960 statements, the economy grew faster than the debt for both the first and second generations. For the 1980 statement, the debt grew faster for the first generation; we haven’t yet reached the second. For Clinton’s comments in 2000, we have only estimated debt data to go on (data that are almost certainly already incorrect).

We also included estimates of the debt as a percentage of GDP. For the 1940 and 1960 examples, that ratio dropped over time. For the 1980 and 2000 examples, it soared.

It’s hard to say just based on this how much heed should be paid to warnings about the debt our grandchildren will face. We still see a lot of warnings about the dangers of accruing a large amount of federal debt, warnings which have been well-adjudicated many times in many other places. This is simply a comparison between debt and economic growth showing that growth outpaced the debt for years. It doesn’t consider things like the tax rate, which has been reduced significantly over the same period, making it easier for the federal government to run deficits.

One thing this analysis tells us, though, is that we have seen lots of hand-wringing about how grandchildren will deal with debt over the past 80 years, and we’re still here.