That legacy, largely loathed by liberals, emphasized personal responsibility over government assistance and individual freedom over consumer protections. In contrast, the new Biden administration will operate under a very different framework — one that emphasizes expanding health coverage, particularly to society’s most vulnerable.

“I think the short-term theme is getting as close as possible to universal coverage under the Affordable Care Act,” said Eliot Fishman, a health policy expert at Families USA who was part of Biden’s transition team.

“Over time, I think the theme is actually going to be in terms of health-care equity and justice — not just in terms of health-care delivery but cutting across health and housing and the environment and criminal justice,” he added.

The regulatory changes will take time.

Biden can execute some policies with the stroke of a pen — or at least get the ball rolling by directing HHS to take action.

Today, he’s expected to sign an order rescinding the so-called Mexico City rule prohibiting groups in other countries from performing or encouraging abortions if they want federal family planning dollars. The rule has ping-ponged for decades, alternately instituted by GOP presidents and scrapped by Democratic ones. Biden is also expected to restore advertising and navigators to promote the Affordable Care Act and reopen Healthcare.gov from Feb. 15 to May 15.

But many policy changes will involve the lengthy federal regulation-making process.

To unwind policies finalized under the Trump administration, HHS (and other federal agencies) must go through publicly posting the proposed changes and allowing enough time for public comments. This process can take months or even years, depending on how complicated the regulation is.

Here’s an overview of the HHS regulations most likely to get scrapped or changed first, according to multiple people who have advised the new administration.

Make it harder for states to erect barriers for people to access Medicaid.

Allowing states to create work or volunteering requirements for certain Medicaid enrollees was a core focus for the Trump administration. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, under former administrator Seema Verma, granted a dozen states waivers to do so.

But it’s not clear that work requirements are legal under the Medicaid statute. Their future is already uncertain; judges have blocked them in a number of states and the Supreme Court has said it will take up the issue later this year.

But the Biden administration is eyeing how to start pulling back on work requirements in the meantime, perhaps through issuing new guidance to states on what kinds of waivers are acceptable and unacceptable.

And that’s not all. The Trump administration also opened the door for states to request their Medicaid funding come in the form of a fixed block grant. In return, Verma promised them unprecedented flexibility over how to structure their programs. The new administration is exploring ways to pull back on that allowance as well.

Encourage states to lengthen Medicaid coverage for new moms.

For the Biden administration it won't just be about reversing Trump policies on Medicaid; appointees will also be seeking ways to expand the program.

Medicaid is crucial when it comes to pregnancy and childbirth, financing more than 4 in 10 births in the United States. State programs are required to cover women not otherwise eligible for at least 60 days after giving birth, but after that point women can become uninsured — particularly if they’re living in a state without expanded Medicaid.

In an example from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a married mother in Texas loses Medicaid coverage two months after giving birth if she and her spouse have an annual income above $3,692. Maternal health advocates have been pushing for a longer guarantee of coverage, perhaps closer to a year.

Open the door for abortion providers to again get family planning grants.

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, withdrew from the Title X family planning program after the Trump administration approved stricter rules.

Title X funds can’t be used for abortions. But the new rules, finalized in August 2019, ban grantees from referring for abortions and require clinics to “establish and maintain physical separation” from the provision of abortion. HHS is expected to reverse those regulations, probably by cutting short the current grant cycle and announcing a new funding opportunity.

Restore Obama-era rules specifically banning discrimination against transgender people.

Last summer, the Trump administration reversed Obama-era regulations set up under the ACA that said discrimination protections “on the basis of sex” should apply to transgender people.

While HHS said it believed anti-discrimination provisions should apply only to “male or female as determined by biology,” LGBT activists argued the rules could be used to deny care to transgender patients. The Trump rules have been blocked in federal court, but activists are pressuring HHS to start reversing them quickly.

Tighten up rules around individual marketplace coverage.

Over the past four years, the Trump administration loosened rules for HealthCare.gov and the state-run individual marketplaces, cracking open the door to coverage that might cost less but also place more limits on benefits.

There are a number of ways the Biden administration can try to walk back this effort.

HHS is likely to reverse rules that expanded the length of time people could be covered by short-term, limited-duration health plans from one year back to three months, as under the Obama administration. In a marketplace regulation expected this year, the agency is also expected to advance changes that could marginally enhance insurance subsidies and tweak how the exchanges operate.

And, as with Medicaid waivers, the agency is expected to dramatically pull back on waivers granted by Verma allowing states to distance themselves from Obamacare.

In a controversial move last November, CMS approved a waiver for Georgia allowing it to discontinue use of HealthCare.gov. Instead, the state will redirect consumers to participating Web brokers.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: The Biden administration won't let more physicians prescribe buprenorphine.

The White House is canceling a last-minute plan by the Trump administration to let more physicians prescribe an opioid-treatment drug, despite exhortations from lawmakers and physician groups to keep it, our colleague Dan Diamond reports.

“On January 14, 2021, HHS announced forthcoming Practice Guidelines for the Administration of Buprenorphine for Treating Opioid Use Disorder,” the White House’s drug policy office said in a message obtained by The Post. “Unfortunately, the announcement was made prematurely. Therefore, the Guidelines previously announced cannot be issued at this time.”

“The Trump administration’s plan was plagued by legal and operational problems, including a failure to get necessary clearance from the White House budget office,” Dan writes.

“The Biden-Harris administration absolutely supports broader access to medication-based treatment for opioid use disorder, and is working to find ways to lift burdensome restrictions on medications for opioid use disorder treatment,” said a spokesperson for the White House’s drug policy office.

OOF: Millions earmarked for public health emergencies went to unrelated projects.

“Federal officials repeatedly raided a fund earmarked for biomedical research in the years leading up to the coronavirus pandemic, spending millions of dollars on unrelated salaries, administrative expenses and even the cost of removing office furniture, according to the findings of an investigation into a whistleblower complaint shared with The Washington Post,” Dan and Lisa Rein report.

“The investigation, conducted by the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services and overseen by the Office of Special Counsel, centered on hundreds of millions of dollars intended for the development of vaccines, drugs and therapies by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA, an arm of the federal health department,” they continue.

Investigators found that staff referred to the agency as the “bank of BARDA” and told investigators that research and development funds were tapped for other projects. The inspector general flagged that BARDA spent $897,491 between fiscal 2013 and 2017 for salaries of staffers who did not work at the agency and improperly covered millions in administrative costs, such as having furniture removed from other parts of the building in which the office was housed.

The allegations of misuse of funds extend from fiscal 2010 through fiscal 2019, spanning both Obama and Trump administrations.

“I am deeply concerned about [the] apparent misuse of millions of dollars in funding meant for public health emergencies like the one our country is currently facing with the covid-19 pandemic,” special counsel Henry Kerner wrote in a letter to Biden on Wednesday. “Equally concerning is how widespread and well-known this practice appeared to be for nearly a decade.”

OUCH: China is rolling out anal swabs for the coronavirus, which it says are more accurate than nasal or throat swabs.

“Months-long lockdowns. Entire city populations herded through the streets for mandatory testing. The people of China could be forgiven for thinking they had seen it all during the coronavirus pandemic,” Eva Dou reports. “But now they face a new indignity: the addition of anal swabs — yes, you read that right — to the testing regimen for those in quarantine.”

Some Chinese doctors point out that recovering patients continue to test positive for the virus through samples from the lower digestive tracts for days after nasal and throat swabs come back negative. But the announcement sparked a backlash from some on social media, who said the measure would be embarrassing and invasive.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has been willing to take draconian measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, even at enormous inconvenience to its population. In the early days of lockdowns, health officials sometimes sealed apartment buildings to keep people from leaving. Millions were rounded up for overnight flash-testing drives, with people forming lines in the streets in darkness,” Eva writes.

More on the coronavirus

The White House has resumed regular coronavirus press briefings.

“The week-old Biden White House acknowledged Wednesday that most Americans will need to wait months to get vaccinated, as top officials launched regular briefings on their coronavirus response by seeking to illustrate their fidelity to science and transparency,” Amy Goldstein and Lena H. Sun report.

Much of the news coming out of the briefing was grim. While case numbers and hospitalizations appear to be declining, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky predicted that the country will see between 479,000 and 515,000 coronavirus deaths by Feb. 20 if it continues on its current trajectory.

“The briefing’s significance was largely in the tone it set, adhering to Biden’s pledge to shape federal pandemic-fighting policy through data and scientific expertise. It contrasted with briefings by the previous White House’s coronavirus task force, which typically were led early on by President Donald Trump, then by Vice President Mike Pence before fading in frequency as last year progressed,” Amy and Lena write.

Health officials warned that new variants of the coronavirus could pose a growing risk and called on Congress to quickly pass relief aid that could provide additional funding to detect the new strains of the virus. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, said that scientists expect existing vaccines to be effective against the new variants of the virus but added that the government is still working with pharmaceutical companies to develop possible booster vaccines against new strains as an additional precaution.

Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, announced that HHS will amend regulations to make it easier for recently retired or inactive doctors and nurses to administer coronavirus vaccines in an effort to speed distribution.

Public health experts are urging people to upgrade their masks — or double up — as coronavirus variants spread.

“The change can be as simple as slapping a second mask over the one you already wear, or better yet, donning a fabric mask on top of a surgical mask. Some experts say it is time to buy the highest-quality KN95 or N95 masks that officials hoping to reserve supplies for health-care workers have long discouraged Americans from purchasing,” Fenit Nirappil reports.

But while individual public health experts, including Fauci and former CDC director Tom Frieden, are calling for an upgrade in masking, the federal government has not made it an official recommendation. The CDC continues to recommend that people avoid surgical masks and other face coverings meant for health-care workers.

European countries, in contrast, have started mandating that people wear medical-grade masks in public settings, and several Asian countries, including Singapore and South Korea, have mass-produced high quality masks and sent them directly to residents.

Most states are not publicly reporting race data on people receiving coronavirus vaccines.

“Seven weeks after the first shots were administered, just 20 states include race and ethnicity data on their vaccine dashboards, even though it is required by the federal government. And even those states have major gaps in their data, with ‘unknown’ being the first- or second-most frequent category in almost every state,” Lola Fadulu and Dan Keating report.

Health equity experts say that the data is crucial, given that Black people are nearly three times as likely as White people to die of covid-19. This disparity could be exacerbated if vaccines are not distributed equally. Metrics from the states that have reported race data suggest that White people have received a disproportionate share of the vaccines, according to an analysis confirmed by The Washington Post.

“In some places, including the District and Maryland, vaccine appointments are being snapped up by residents of majority-White areas, who often have more access to the Internet, transportation to vaccine clinics and flexibility about taking off work,” Lola and Dan write.

At the same time, high rates of vaccine hesitancy among Black people may exacerbate disparities. Many nursing home and hospital workers in the Washington area — a group that is predominantly Black and Latino — declined to be vaccinated, citing mistrust of the vaccine and the medical establishment.

The House opened an investigation into pandemic ventilator purchases overseen by the Trump White House.

The House subcommittee on economic and consumer policy is investigating a government deal to buy $70 million worth of ventilators in the wake of a Post investigation that found that the devices were inadequate for treating most covid-19 patients.

“Last spring, as part of its effort to increase the number of ventilators amid the crisis, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Defense Logistics Agency purchased 11,200 AutoMedx SAVe II+ ventilators from Combat Medical Systems, which distributes the devices. But the ventilators were inadequate for treating covid-19 patients and remain in warehouses, according to Stephanie Bialek, a spokeswoman for the Strategic National Stockpile,” Reed Albergotti and Aaron Gregg report.

“AutoMedx appears to be the beneficiary of a potentially tainted procurement process,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), the subcommittee's chairman, wrote in letters to the companies.

The Post previously reported that Adrian Urias, an AutoMedx co-founder and current shareholder, advised the Trump administration’s covid-19 task force on ventilator purchases. While the contract for the ventilators was relatively small in context of the hundreds of billions spent on coronavirus relief, the connection to the White House raised questions about the fairness of the selection process, Reed and Aaron write.

Elsewhere in health care

One in 7 adults say that their households don’t have enough to eat, a crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. While lawmakers passed a relief package in December with $400 million to help supply food banks, billions in food aid expired at the end of year and food banks are bracing for cuts. The Post reported on people living with hunger.

As of December 2020, fourteen states had not expanded Medicaid eligibility. If they had done so earlier, 4.4 million fewer people would have been uninsured this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis from the Urban Institute