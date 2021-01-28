Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, is expected to become the latest member of the president’s Cabinet to win Senate confirmation, with a vote by the full chamber scheduled for Monday.

The Senate has scheduled a procedural vote on the nomination early Thursday afternoon and is expected to take a final vote late Monday afternoon.

During his confirmation hearing last week, Mayorkas, a former DHS deputy secretary, told senators he would carry out Biden’s immigration overhaul while intensifying efforts to combat domestic extremism. He spoke at a hearing Tuesday that highlighted Republican opposition to his confirmation.

Democrats have pushed for Mayorkas’s rapid confirmation, saying it is crucial to have top national security officials in place, given the recent siege on the U.S. Capitol, cyberattacks on federal agencies and the coronavirus pandemic.