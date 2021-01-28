Biden to drop Trump’s antiabortion ‘global gag rule.’ Here’s what that means for abortion access worldwide.
Soon after he took office, President Donald Trump reinstated and expanded a policy known by its critics as the “global gag rule,” which bars U.S. funding for organizations abroad that perform abortions — or offer information about them.
On Thursday, a week into his presidency, Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order rescinding the policy.
The Reagan administration first enacted its version of the rule, often called the Mexico City policy after the place where it was drafted, in 1985. Since then, two Democratic presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have rescinded it, arguing that it put millions of women and girls at risk by cutting off access to critical health services. Two Republican presidents, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, have put it back in place, arguing that U.S. money should not go to organizations that promote abortion.
Kelli Ward led a push to overturn Biden’s victory. Now her own win as Arizona GOP chair is being questioned.
Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward spent weeks relentlessly questioning the results of November’s presidential election. She emerged as a leading voice in the “Stop the Steal” movement to deny Biden’s win, making false claims of mass fraud.
But after Ward was narrowly reelected Saturday to her position leading the beleaguered state party, she is now facing questions about the integrity of her own victory.
Sergio Arellano, a Pima County small business owner who lost to Ward by 42 votes, requested a recount of all state party races on Monday, he told The Washington Post. More than two days later, he said, Arizona state party leaders — who report to Ward — have not yet scheduled the audit, which was first reported by the Arizona Republic.
“It shouldn’t be a big deal. If her core No. 1 issue is election integrity, then it should be a nonissue,” he said in an interview. “It should be transparent, expeditious, and let’s move on.”
Analysis: The Biden-Putin relationship is already on the rocks
Throughout the Trump administration, the U.S. relationship with Russia was like Jekyll and Hyde. During office hours, the government, made up of hawks like John Bolton and regional experts like Fiona Hill, imposed sanctions and released tough statements on Russia. Hours later, those measures were often swiftly undercut by the friendly tone of the freewheeling President Donald Trump.
Now, with the arrival of a new administration, it looks like the U.S. government will have a single relationship with Russia, rather than two conflicting ones, but that doesn’t mean it will be any easier to manage.
In Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first call as counterparts on Tuesday, there were signs of the distance between their outlooks. The readouts from the White House and the Kremlin differed significantly, with Moscow’s account of the call omitting any mention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other hot-button issues, such as the alleged Russian hacking of the U.S. tech firm SolarWinds.
Analysis: Biden’s administration is starting to unravel dozens of Trump-era health policies
Biden today will take his first steps to scrap some of the Trump administration’s most controversial health policies.
But the expected executive actions are just a start. Behind the scenes at the Department of Health and Human Services, Biden’s appointees are preparing dozens of regulatory actions to roll back much of President Donald Trump’s legacy.
That legacy, largely loathed by liberals, emphasized personal responsibility over government assistance and individual freedom over consumer protections. In contrast, the new Biden administration will operate under a very different framework — one that emphasizes expanding health coverage, particularly to society’s most vulnerable.
Biden struggles to define his ‘unity’ promise for a divided nation
Barack Obama offered “hope and change.” Trump vowed to “Make America Great Again.” George W. Bush promised “compassionate conservatism.”
And for Biden, the slogan comes down to one word: “unity.”
Biden campaigned on — and came to office promising — the ineffable concept of unity, a feel-good catchall that proffered bipartisan bonhomie, but with few tangible specifics.
Now, Biden and his team are working to implement that amorphous goal, which has already been weaponized by Republicans who disagree with Biden’s policy aims and challenged by some fellow Democrats.
Analysis: Marjorie Taylor Greene is just a symptom of the larger GOP disinformation problem
How do you solve a problem like Marjorie Taylor Greene? Democrats want the Georgia lawmaker — who has spread dangerous conspiracy theories, made racist remarks and urged the execution of Democratic lawmakers — to resign. Republicans, however, plan on sitting down to have a stern chat with her.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed he is sitting down next week with Greene (R-Ga.) to discuss the comments — including liking a Facebook post calling for executing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the false “Frazzledrip” conspiracy theory.
But verbal scolds aren’t likely to solve a much larger issue for Republicans following Trump’s presidency: the rampant disinformation spreading like wildfire among a significant portion of their base. Many of the people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 erroneously believe Trump won the election after massive fraud, a conspiracy theory the former president and top allies propagated.
Biden to reopen federal ACA insurance marketplace for three months
Biden plans to sign an executive order Thursday to reopen the Affordable Care Act’s federal insurance marketplace for three months to give Americans who need coverage during the coronavirus pandemic a special chance to buy health plans.
The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the president was preparing to take this action, as well as to direct federal health officials to comb through government rules to eliminate ones that have made it more difficult for low-income people to join Medicaid.
According to information released by the White House, previewing Biden’s actions Thursday afternoon, HealthCare.gov, the online federal insurance exchange for people who do not have access to affordable health benefits through a job, will open from Feb. 15 to May 15. For the past few years, Americans who qualify for ACA health plans must sign up during six weeks late each year, except if they can prove they had a major change in their lives, including the loss of a job.
Other parts of the order direct federal agencies to review several sets of federal rules in an effort to promote access to health care.
HUD nominee Marcia Fudge to push for rental assistance, affordable housing amid coronavirus crisis
If confirmed as secretary of housing and urban development, Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio) will confront the immediate challenge of keeping millions of Americans from losing their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also ending discriminatory housing policies as part of Biden’s push to dismantle systemic racism.
Fudge, 68, is expected to appear remotely before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for her confirmation hearing Thursday, from her home in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, with her 87-year-old mother by her side.
Fudge, the former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus who previously served as Warrensville Heights’ first African American and first female mayor, plans to focus her tenure on bolstering fair housing protections, expanding access to affordable housing and, most urgently, providing rental assistance to households at risk of eviction, according to her written testimony.
Full Senate to consider nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to lead Homeland Security
Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, is expected to become the latest member of the president’s Cabinet to win Senate confirmation, with a vote by the full chamber scheduled for Monday.
The Senate has scheduled a procedural vote on the nomination early Thursday afternoon and is expected to take a final vote late Monday afternoon.
During his confirmation hearing last week, Mayorkas, a former DHS deputy secretary, told senators he would carry out Biden’s immigration overhaul while intensifying efforts to combat domestic extremism. He spoke at a hearing Tuesday that highlighted Republican opposition to his confirmation.
Democrats have pushed for Mayorkas’s rapid confirmation, saying it is crucial to have top national security officials in place, given the recent siege on the U.S. Capitol, cyberattacks on federal agencies and the coronavirus pandemic.
But some Senate Republicans raised concerns about a 2015 inspector general’s report that said Mayorkas intervened in a visa program for wealthy investors at the behest of politically connected Democrats. The report found that Mayorkas, then head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, did not break any laws but created the appearance of “special access” because he got involved in three projects that were headed for rejection, and all were approved.
Biden administration places hold on weapons sales to UAE, Saudi Arabia
The State Department has ordered a hold on some U.S. arms sales and transfers, including controversial approvals during the final days of the Trump administration of stealth F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates and precision-guided missiles to Saudi Arabia.
A department statement called the pause “a routine action” that would allow a review to ensure “transparency and good government,” as well as meeting the Biden administration’s strategic objectives.
The Persian Gulf transactions, along with other last-minute Trump administration approvals of weapons transfers to Egypt and the Philippines, had drawn the attention of lawmakers who objected to earlier arms transfers and what they saw as efforts to circumvent congressional objections.
Republicans back away from confronting Trump and his loyalists after the Capitol insurrection, embracing them instead
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced little more than a week ago that the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol had been “provoked” by President Donald Trump. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Trump “bears responsibility” for failing to respond more quickly to the bloody incursion.
But that was then.
The nation’s two most powerful elected Republicans have signaled that they are ready to look past questions of responsibility for the violent effort to overturn the result of the presidential election, an attempt that left a Capitol Police officer and four rioters dead, as they maneuver to avoid a divisive battle within the Republican Party and try to position it to reclaim power in 2022.
Can a former president be subject to an impeachment trial? The Constitution is murky.
The question of whether Trump can be convicted at an impeachment trial now that he has left office is likely to be settled by political muscle rather than the Constitution, which is murky on the matter and provides support for those on both sides of the issue, experts said Wednesday.
Although many legal scholars take the view that a president can be tried by the Senate even when he is no longer president, they acknowledge that there is enough ambiguity in the Constitution for Republicans to embrace as reason not to convict Trump at his trial set to begin Feb. 9.
Most who have studied the question think post-presidential impeachment, conviction and disqualification from holding future office are permitted, said Brian C. Kalt, a leading scholar on the subject. But it is far from unanimous because of ambiguous language in the Constitution.
Biden embraces order and routine in his first week. How will that fit this moment of crisis?
Almost every day of his young tenure, Biden has entered the State Dining Room, with a portrait of Abraham Lincoln looking down and wood burning in the fireplace. He speaks on the planned topic of the day. He sits at an undersized desk and searches for a pen to sign his latest stack of executive orders. Within 30 minutes of entering the camera’s frame, he has left it.
It is all plotted and planned. Little room is left for the unscripted or the unusual.
Biden’s first full week in office has showcased an almost jarring departure from his predecessor’s chaotic style, providing the first window into a tenure whose mission is not only to remake the White House in Biden’s image but also to return the presidency itself to what he sees as its rightful path.
Self-styled militia members in three states began planning in November for recruits, weapons ahead of Capitol breach, U.S. alleges
Three self-styled militia members charged in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol began soliciting recruits for potential violence within days of the 2020 presidential election, later training in Ohio and North Carolina and organizing travel to Washington with a busload of comrades and a truck of weapons, U.S. authorities alleged Wednesday.
A four-count indictment returned in D.C. laid out fresh details and allegations against Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50 — both of Woodstock, Ohio — and Thomas E. Caldwell, 66, of Berryville, Va. The three, all U.S. military veterans, are accused of conspiring to obstruct Congress and other counts, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors have said Caldwell appears to have ties to the anti-government Oath Keepers extremist group — although his attorney said he is not a member. They also have alleged that the retired Navy lieutenant commander helped organize dozens of others who coordinated their movements as they “stormed the castle” to disrupt the confirmation of President Biden’s electoral college victory.