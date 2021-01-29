But as polling from Pew Research Center last summer showed, about 4 in 10 Trump supporters had no friends who supported Biden, and vice versa. That effect was more pronounced in places where Trump had won by wider margins in 2016. In counties he won by 30 or more points, 46 percent of Trump supporters said they had no Biden-supporting friends. In counties Trump lost by the same margin, only 30 percent of Trump supporters said they knew no one backing Biden.

If you live in a heavily Republican area and don't personally know anyone supporting Biden, it's easy to see why you might be skeptical of the idea that Biden won the election by some 7 million votes. In the states which swung from Trump to Biden last year, a third of voters live in counties Trump or Biden won by at least 30 points. In Georgia, 33 percent of voters live in counties where Trump won by that margin.

Even if you aren’t skeptical of the idea that Biden won by that margin, though, it’s easy to see why you might be wary of the election results. The federal government is now entirely under the control of Democratic politicians, most of whom live in states which voted for Biden, like California and New York. (Most Trump voters also live in states Biden won, but that’s neither here nor there.) If you’re a Republican in a heavily Republican area in a Republican-led state, accepting that Democrats won unified control of the government may be more disconcerting than thinking they didn’t. After all, it suggests a significant political shift away from what you support.

If you are a Republican elected official or political actor, the concern is heightened. Your party has been at a disadvantage nationally for some time, with the number of Americans who identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents hovering at or near 50 percent for a while, according to Gallup polling. Demographic trends don’t bode well, with younger Americans leaning more heavily Democratic than older Americans — and with younger Americans inevitably constituting more of the electorate as time progresses.

This sets up a tricky moment. Republican leaders see how the party’s power is poised to fade — looking no further than those shifts that flipped Arizona and Georgia in last year’s elections. (And, for Georgia, this year’s: Hard as it may be to believe, its Senate runoff contests were this month.) The Republican base, meanwhile, is skeptical that their power will fade, particularly when the former president of the United States is out there insisting that it hasn’t. It’s a moment in which there is both incentive to game the system and support for doing so.

So Republicans are trying to game the system — to game a system that's already often rigged to their advantage

The most recent example comes from Arizona. There, a senior Republican lawmaker introduced legislation that would allow the state legislature to ignore the state’s certified popular-vote results in a presidential contest, should a majority choose to do so. This, you will recall, was part of Trump’s play to overturn his loss last year, get state legislatures to throw out the actual vote in favor of his imaginary one. And it is as good a jumping-off point as any for the ways in which the system can similarly be rigged against majority opinion — or already is.

The electoral college

The electoral college was specifically designed to introduce a filtering layer between popular sentiment and the presidency. State legislatures were empowered to figure out how to choose electors who then would cast votes for president. Over time, states simply used the popular vote as the trigger for that choice, but there’s nothing in the Constitution mandating that they do so.

What the Arizona proposal attempts to do, in essence, is recentralize that power in the hands of the elected legislature. The reasoning is not complicated: The legislature is narrowly controlled by Republicans in a state that narrowly voted for the Democratic presidential candidate.

The nature of the electoral college, though, means that voters in different states are more or less represented than others. The number of electors assigned to a state is the total of its House and Senate delegations. Since a state can have no fewer than one representative in the House, a state can have no fewer than three electors. So Wyoming got one elector for every 92,000 votes cast last year, while Illinois got one for every 418,000 voters. Eight of the 15 states with the most advantageous voter-elector ratios (like Wyoming) voted for Trump last year. Three of the 15 states with the least advantageous did.

As various people will be quick to interject, there are reasons to support a system which tries to balance majority rule with the distribution of power. Why should Wyoming participate in the American experiment at all if it will be subject to the whims of more-populous coastal states (beyond the discomfort of being a lightly populated, resource-rich nation surrounded by a much bigger, more powerful one)? It's a fair question, and it is worth consideration.

But it is also true that the balance being drawn can be out-of-whack. For example, coming into 2020, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver estimated that Biden would need to win the national popular vote by at least 3 points to have better-than-even odds of winning the electoral college. In other words, if Biden won the national popular vote by a 51.4 to 48.6 margin, the presidency would be a coin toss.

Why? Because of the imbalance in the distribution of votes. Populous states such as California, New York and Illinois have a lot more Democrats than Republicans. Populous states such as Texas and Florida are more evenly split. A lot of not-very-populous states have more Republicans. So Biden ran up massive vote advantages in California and New York without gaining any more electoral votes, while Trump more narrowly won Florida and Texas and cleaned up in a lot of small states.

Despite that advantage, there are rumblings like those in Arizona to try to further weight the electoral college results in the GOP’s favor. As Trump fought to overturn the election results last month, though, he faced opposition from some in his party specifically because they worried that he might undermine the party’s existing advantage in the electoral college. Trump wanted Congress to ignore the electors’ votes because it would help him retain his office, but as a group of seven House Republicans wrote:

“Republican presidential candidates have won the national popular vote only once in the last 32 years. They have therefore depended on the electoral college for nearly all presidential victories in the last generation. If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes — based solely on its own assessment that one or more states mishandled the presidential election — we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024.”

The system is needed to offset the majority.

The Senate

This is a natural point at which to transition to the Senate. Here, too, the same imbalance between population and representation exists, with states which are home to 16.2 percent of the population holding 50 percent of the Senate seats. Those states aren’t homogeneously Republican, but they are more heavily Republican than the most populous states, in the same way that the electoral college is top-heavy.

In the Senate, though, there’s an additional wrinkle. Use of the filibuster, allowing a minority of senators to block legislation, has exploded in recent years. Current rules allow senators to force the chamber to vote on cloture — ending a filibuster — before moving forward on legislation. That requires 60 votes, meaning objections from senators in 20 states, representing as little as 10 percent of the population, would land only one vote shy of blocking anything in the chamber.

Again, there is a reason that the Senate was created as it was. There is an inherent advantage to less-populous states which was baked into the chamber by design. Republicans are fighting tooth and nail to preserve the filibuster at the moment, though, because it further weights things to their advantage.

With the Senate split 50-50 (including the two independents who caucus with the Democrats), Democratic senators represent about 183.7 million people, while Republican senators represent 144 million. (For this calculation, we assigned half of a state’s population to each senator.) Add in the population represented by the independents, and the Democratic caucus represents 184.7 million people — about 40.7 million more people. And that’s at a 50-50 split. The 41 Republican senators who come from the least-populous states represent 66.7 million people, a bit over a third of the population represented by the Democratic caucus.

There's no real way to further imbalance the Senate than it already is, unless you were to, say, increase the threshold needed to invoke cloture on filibuster. But it's a reminder of how the Senate already institutionalizes minority power, both by design and in modern practice.

Counting populations and gerrymandering

Over at the Census Bureau, government employees are hard at work finalizing the population count completed last year. It's vitally important work for our political system, letting the country better understand itself.

Most important for our purposes, the census will provide updated estimates of the country's population. Census data are used to allocate House seats — and by extension, electoral votes — making the tally important for political power at the national level. The data are also used to redraw state and federal legislative districts, meaning that we're about to go through another cycle in which partisans try to scrape together as much power as possible by drawing district boundaries in ways which advantage their party.

Before we get to that, though, we should note that the census itself introduces a way to weight the system against the majority.

Last year, the Trump administration tried to implement changes seemingly aimed at undercounting populations which, if properly tallied, could advantage Democratic states. For example, it tried to omit immigrants in the country without proper documentation. Given that most such immigrants live in large cities in more populous states, the number of residents of those states would be undercounted and resources and representation in the House would be negatively affected. It also tried to end the count early, reducing the likelihood that everyone would be counted accurately. (The Supreme Court blocked that.)

These are ways to rig power indirectly. But the census tallies also lead to gerrymandering, which rigs power directly.

By now, you're familiar with gerrymandering, drawing districts that stretch for miles and jut out in weird ways to scoop up pockets of votes based on demographics to predetermine electoral outcomes. Draw the lines right and you can turn a minority into a majority, as this graphic from The Post's Chris Ingraham shows.

Not all states allow legislatures to draw these lines, but many do. The result is not only federal districts which can give one party or the other more representation than might be expected, but similar misweighting at the state level.

A good example of this is Wisconsin. After the 2018 elections, we explored the way in which voters in the state had shifted against Republican leadership — barely denting Republican control of the legislature. In 2016, Republican assembly candidates in the state received 161,000 more votes than did Democratic candidates, winning 29 more seats in the assembly. In 2018, Republican candidates received 205,000 fewer votes than Democratic candidates — but won 27 more assembly seats anyway.

Again: In most states, it’s state legislatures which themselves might have been gerrymandered, and which then draw the lines for House districts.

Choose your electorate

The most direct way in which the will of the majority can be sidestepped is simply to block members of the majority from voting. There are many ways in which this happens.

One is disenfranchising those with criminal records. An analysis completed last year found that 2.3 percent of the voting-age population was blocked from voting by state laws prohibiting those with criminal records from voting. Black people were 3.7 times more likely to be disenfranchised under such laws than non-Blacks — and Black people vote heavily Democratic.

Another is to limit the ability to vote among populations which are likely to support Democrats. That means fewer voting machines in places with large Democratic populations, something that's been documented repeatedly in various states. It means discouraging voting by mail or early voting, which can increase the number of people voting by making it easier to do so. (Voters who vote regularly at polling places skew older and wealthier, both characteristics which favor Republicans.)

States have also embraced laws making it more difficult to vote by imposing requirements such as photo IDs. The Republican focus on alleged voter fraud predates Trump by years and — despite the dearth of evidence that significant fraud mars our elections — has been used to rationalize new constraints on voting. Some states aggressively purge voters from the voter rolls if they fail to respond to queries through the mail or if they fail to vote. In other states, voters have to prove their identities at the polling place with state identification cards.

A study by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office released in 2014 found that voter ID laws in Kansas and Tennessee in the 2012 election drove down turnout by more than 100,000 votes — a depressing effect that disproportionately affected younger and non-White voters in those states. Both groups tend to vote more heavily Democratic.

This is not accidental. There have been multiple occasions on which Republican legislators are explicit about the utility of voter ID laws, as when Pennsylvania legislators said in 2012 that voter ID was “gonna allow Governor Romney to win the state of Pennsylvania.” (It didn’t.) In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race and Trump’s enthusiastic and unfounded claims of fraud, a number of states have pushed to implement similar new voting restrictions, often for the same reason.

Add all of this together and the effect is hard to miss. A system built on the idea that voters choose their leaders is, in reality, one stretched and pulled to cram those votes into the political results that elected leaders want to see. It's a system in which a political party which faces the prospect of diminishing support over time tries to wring what power it can from the system as it exists.