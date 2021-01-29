RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is trying to hold together a party that Donald Trump might want to tear up
Air Force One was fueled and ready for the final flight.
This was the end for Trump, the last hours of a progressively more noxious and isolated presidency. But as he was poised to fly south from Joint Base Andrews into the uncertainty of his after-times, Ronna McDaniel was able to get him on the line.
McDaniel, the unfailingly amiable chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, had stood by Trump, even as a trickle of GOP luminaries abandoned him. She had been Trump’s handpicked choice to lead the GOP four years earlier, and she had been loyal up to a point: gently critical of his most profane outbursts and divisive rhetoric, but buoyantly supportive of his policies and his often erratic conduct in office.
She had also pushed early for investigations into possible voter fraud in the 2020 presidential balloting, a position that gave oxygen to Trump’s claim that the election had been stolen. But as time went on, she stopped short of endorsing many of Trump’s most outrageous and unsupported assertions and has since accepted that he was defeated at the polls.
Analysis: Biden’s biggest controversy so far is how fast he’s issuing executive orders
Both the environment and presidential power got a big boost during Biden’s first full week in office.
The freshly inaugurated president signed a suite of executive actions focused on combating climate change — an unprecedented push to slash the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, transition away from fossil fuels and prioritize environmental justice.
It was all done by executive action, which appears to be the first controversy of the fledgling administration. NBC News counts a total of 45 Biden executive actions — including proclamations and memorandums — during his nine days in office.
Biden plans to visit with wounded troops at Walter Reed
Biden, after a busy week of signing executive orders, is scheduled Friday to travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit with wounded troops, according to the White House.
Biden’s early afternoon trip to Bethesda, Md., will be his first official travel since Inauguration Day and his first visit to Walter Reed, a prominent military medical center, since arriving in the White House. Such visits have become a staple of modern presidencies.
Trump was treated at the medical center in October after contracting the coronavirus.
Biden’s schedule for Friday also includes a meeting at the White House with newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Vice President Harris is scheduled to join the meeting. According to the White House, Yellen will deliver an economic briefing. A portion of the meeting in the Oval Office is expected to be opened to reporters.
Biden administration halts effort to install Trump loyalists on Pentagon advisory boards
The Biden administration has halted an effort to install several Trump loyalists on Defense Department advisory boards, Pentagon officials said Wednesday, as the new administration considers a series of unusual appointments that were made in the waning days of the Trump administration.
At least temporarily, the decision affects appointees who include Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, both of whom served as campaign managers for Donald Trump. They were named to the Defense Business Board in December, as the Trump administration also abruptly dismissed other members with a form letter from what historically had been a nonpartisan panel advising the defense secretary.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is weighing his options, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Wednesday night.
Analysis: As Senate prepares for a speedy impeachment trial, some are urging a slower, more deliberative approach
The Senate is hurtling toward an impeachment trial that will accomplish almost nothing by design and probably leave everyone with a bitter aftertaste.
Democratic voters will be furious that GOP senators refused to hold Trump accountable for his role in encouraging supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Republicans will be upset that congressional Democrats went through with an impeachment trial three weeks after Trump left the White House.
And independent voters, more focused on the health and economic crises fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, will wonder why Congress prioritized an impeachment process at all.
Biden wants an all-electric federal fleet. The question is: How will he achieve it?
There are some 645,000 vehicles in the federal fleet. They include roughly 200,000 passenger vehicles, 78,517 heavy-duty trucks, 47,369 vans, 847 ambulances and three limousines.
Each year, federal vehicles are driven about 4.5 billion miles, using almost 400 million gallons of gasoline and spewing more than 7 billion pounds of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
Now President Biden wants to turn the entire fleet green.
In an executive order signed Wednesday, Biden directed federal officials to devise a plan for converting all federal, state, local and tribal fleets, including 225,000 Postal Service vehicles, to “clean and zero-emission vehicles.”
Fact Checker: Kerry’s misleading framing of potential solar and wind jobs
“You look at the consequences of black lung for a miner, for instance, and measure that against the fastest-growing job in the United States before covid was solar power technician. The same people can do those jobs, but the choice of doing the solar power one now is a better choice. And similarly, you have the second-fastest-growing job pre-covid was wind turbine technician.”
— John F. Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, in remarks at the White House, Jan. 27, 2021
“Before covid, the fastest-growing job in the United States of America was solar panel technician, and the second-fastest-growing job was wind turbine technician.”
— Kerry, remarks on MSNBC, Jan. 28
This is clearly the favorite talking point of the former secretary of state, now tasked to spearhead Biden’s efforts to build international support to mitigate climate change.
Biden’s sign language interpreter has translated far-right misinformation
A gesture meant to bolster Biden’s call for unity and inclusion instead inspired divisiveness, after news emerged that a White House American Sign Language interpreter was a Trump supporter who previously interpreted videos rife with misinformation.
Heather Mewshaw, who appeared in the White House coronavirus briefing on Monday beside press secretary Jen Psaki, was identified by deaf and hard-of-hearing advocates and Time magazine, fueling questions about the White House’s vetting process and what could have happened if Mewshaw misinterpreted Biden officials or inserted her own bias. No one has publicly disputed her interpretation, but many questioned why the White House would legitimize her by giving Mewshaw a national platform.
A right-wing group for which she produced videos acknowledged that Psaki’s interpreter was Mewshaw, who has not appeared in a White House briefing since Monday.
New Georgia Democratic senators push for fast action on new stimulus checks to fulfill campaign pledge
The two newly elected Democratic senators from Georgia pressed White House officials and fellow Senate Democrats on Thursday to act quickly to pass a new round of stimulus checks, arguing that this promise won their party the Senate majority and needs to be kept.
The comments by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael G. Warnock during a private lunchtime call with the Senate Democratic caucus and top White House economic advisers were confirmed by several people with knowledge of them, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussion was private.
Ossoff and Warnock both won special elections in Georgia earlier this month on promises to deliver voters a new round of $2,000 stimulus checks if elected. Biden made the same pledge to Georgia voters while campaigning for the two candidates, whose victories gave Democrats narrow control of the Senate.