Freshman Democratic Rep. Cori Bush asks to move office away from Marjorie Taylor Greene, says she’s been harassed
Rep. Cori Bush, a freshman Democrat from Missouri, tweeted Friday that she had been accosted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and her staff and was moving her office at the U.S. Capitol away from Greene.
“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” Bush tweeted.
Bush has not provided any more details about the incident, and her spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for more information.
Shortly after Bush’s tweet, Greene tweeted a selfie video as she walked through a Capitol complex hallway, with someone off camera yelling at her to put on a mask. Greene says it was Bush.
“She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts,” Greene tweeted, also calling Bush “the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s.”
Mark and Patricia McCloskey are the St. Louis couple who aimed guns at protesters marching through their gated community in the summer. They were indicted on weapons and evidence-tampering charges, according to a court official in October. They pleaded not guilty.
In the video, Greene then screams at the person to “stop being a hypocrite.”
It’s unclear whether this is the incident that Bush is referring to in her tweet.
House members get their office assignments via a lottery, and it’s highly unusual for a lawmaker to move so soon, especially to get away from a colleague. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly ordered the office move at Bush’s request, according to Punchbowl News. A Pelosi aide confirmed the report.
Bush and Greene had offices a few doors from each other in the Longworth Office Building.
In her tweet, Bush also called for the expulsion of any lawmaker who contributed to inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol by spreading baseless conspiracy theories that Biden’s election win was rigged, which would include Greene.
Democrats are also working to expel Greene, arguing that she promoted dangerous lies before she was elected to office, with a vote possible next week.
White House declines to weigh in on Rep. Greene’s conspiracy theories, including anti-Semitic claim that space laser caused Calif. wildfire
The White House on Friday declined to weigh in on reports that freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) supported several conspiracy theories, including an anti-Semitic one in 2018 about the origins of the Camp Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire in history.
“We don’t want to elevate conspiracy theories further in the briefing room, so I’m going to leave it at that,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about Greene’s past statements.
According to a report Thursday by the liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America, in November 2018, Greene wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that “there are too many coincidences to ignore” regarding the wildfire.
Fire officials have concluded that the fire was caused by equipment operated by Pacific Gas & Electric. But conspiracy theorists, including followers of the QAnon extremist ideology — which Greene supports — have baselessly suggested that the wildfire was caused by a laser beam fired from space and that then-California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) and the Rothschild family were somehow involved.
The Rothschild family has long been the subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
“If they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I’m sure they wouldn’t ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!!" Greene wrote in the Facebook post, according to Media Matters. “I mean mistakes are never made when anything new is invented. What would that look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of PG&E.”
Asked for comment, a Greene spokesman did not respond to the substance of the report.
Later Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) office sent out an email highlighting the GOP freshman class, describing the members as “a strong representation of who America is and where we come from.”
The message notably did not mention Greene.
Ex-FBI lawyer avoids prison after admitting he doctored email in investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign
The former FBI lawyer who admitted to doctoring an email that other officials relied upon to justify secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser was sentenced Friday to 12 months of probation, with no time behind bars.
Prosecutors had asked that Kevin Clinesmith, 38, spend several months in prison for his crime, while Clinesmith’s attorneys said probation would be more appropriate. Clinesmith pleaded guilty in the summer to altering an email that one of his colleagues used in preparing an application to surreptitiously monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page during the bureau’s 2016 investigation of Russia’s election interference.
U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said that Clinesmith’s conduct had undermined the integrity of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which approved the FBI’s application to surveil Page. “Courts all over the country rely on representations from the government, and expect them to be correct,” Boasberg said.
Biden urges Congress to act quickly on relief plan, saying Americans will be ‘badly, badly hurt’ by delay
Biden on Friday urged Congress to act quickly on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, saying Americans will be “badly, badly hurt” if legislation is not passed soon.
“The choice couldn’t be clearer,” Biden said during an Oval Office meeting that included his newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “We have learned from past crises the risk is not doing too much. The risk is not doing enough. And this is the time to act now.”
Facing resistance from Republicans objecting to the cost, Democrats are aiming to move the package quickly through Congress in the coming weeks through special budget rules that would allow them to pass the legislation without GOP votes.
In addition to a new round of stimulus checks, Biden’s plan includes an extension of unemployment benefits set to expire in mid-March, an increased child tax credit and hundreds of billions of dollars for schools, vaccines and the health-care system, among multiple other provisions.
“We need to make these investments so the economy can grow,” Biden argued Friday. “Investments now will help the economy grow. It will not, in fact, put a drag on the economy.”
Biden said that 900,000 more Americans filed for unemployment last week and that 30 million Americans don’t have enough food to eat this week, while interest rates are at historic lows and the “return on smart investments in the economy have never been higher.”
“And it’s not just me saying that. It’s a consensus among the vast majority of economists in the country, right, left and center,” Biden said.
He argued that “you could see an entire cohort of kids lower their lifetime earnings” if they are delayed further in returning to school. He also said parents are missing job opportunities as they are forced to stay home with their children.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier Friday that Yellen was coming to the White House to brief Biden on “the cost of inaction” on the president’s coronavirus relief legislation.
“Economists agree that if there’s not more help, many more people will lose their small businesses, the roofs over their heads and the ability to feed their families,” Yellen said during a portion of the meeting that reporters were invited to witness. “And we need to help those people before the virus is brought under control. The president’s American rescue plan will help millions of people make it to the other side of this pandemic.”
Erica Werner contributed to this report.
Biden’s move against Trump allies on Pentagon boards includes panel to rename bases that honor Confederates
Biden’s decision to stop Trump loyalists from serving on Pentagon advisory boards includes replacing them on a commission created to rename military bases that honor Confederate generals.
Trump opposed the creation of the commission in the first place, but he was overruled by Congress. Just before his presidency ended, as Trump made a flurry of appointments to various federal boards, his administration saw to it that Trumpsupporters would have a say in the renaming effort.
Then-defense secretary Christopher Miller appointed four people, including three who served in the Trump White House, to the panel this month before departing.
A senior defense official familiar with the process said the Biden administration has the authority to replace any of them.
Trump argued vehemently against renaming the bases, saying it was an effort by Democrats to erase history. But Democrats and many Republicans agreed that the U.S. military should not honor people who fought to preserve slavery.
Congress created the commission to rename those bases as part of the larger National Defense Authorization Act. Trump vetoed the bill in part over his opposition to the commission, leading to Congress’s only veto override of his presidency.
Pipe bombs found near Capitol on Jan. 6 are believed to have been placed the night before
The two pipe bombs that were discovered on Jan. 6 near the U.S. Capitol shortly before a mob stormed the building are believed to have been planted the night before, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation and video footage obtained by The Washington Post.
The explosive devices, which were placed blocks from one another at the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, have been largely overshadowed by the violent insurrection at the Capitol. But finding the person suspected of planting both bombs remains a priority for federal authorities, who last week boosted the reward for tips leading to the person’s arrest from $50,000 to $75,000.
The FBI said its agents are “using every tool in our toolbox,” and have interviewed more than 1,000 residents and business owners in the neighborhood where the devices were found. On Friday morning, the FBI released additional information that confirmed The Post’s reporting about the timing of the placement of the bombs and raised the reward offered to $100,000.
Biden taps Obama administration official as special envoy to Iran
Biden has tapped Robert Malley, an Obama administration official who helped negotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, to serve as a special envoy to the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday during a White House briefing.
Malley, a Middle East expert, will be tasked with trying to persuade Iran to curtail its nuclear program and agree to new negotiations at a time when the country is under heavy sanctions by the United States. His appointment was first reported by the New York Times.
Biden promised during his campaign to return to the 2015 deal between Iran and other world powers, an agreement from which Trump withdrew the United States in 2018.
“Iran must resume compliance with the significant nuclear constraints under the deal,” Psaki said from the briefing room Friday.
Iran has said it would return to compliance with the nuclear deal immediately if the United States does so first.
The Capitol riot was uniquely traumatic for congresswomen of color
Two weeks to the day before newly sworn in Vice President Harris walked through the halls of the U.S. Capitol — robed in bright purple, making history as the first woman, the first Black American and the first Indian American in the role — another female lawmaker of color hid in the dark, barricaded against a violent pro-Trump mob that had breached the building.
They were mere feet from her door.
On Jan. 6, after the last of the rioters trickled out of the Capitol in Washington, leaving broken glass, graffiti, feces and trauma in their wake, an image from inside spread across social media: two chairs, stacked on top of each other, the rounded, wooden back of one propped under a doorknob. On one side of the door, rioters yelled, “Where’s Nancy?” On the other, Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) constructed a makeshift fortress to protect herself in the event rioters attempted to storm the office.
Analysis: Biden stokes hope among climate scientists
Climate scientists are dealing with a strange new feeling now that Biden is president: optimism.
Gone are the days of outright hostility from the White House to climate science, as was the case during Trump’s presidency.
Biden’s early executive orders on climate change, say an array of chemists, biologists and social scientists, signal that this White House acknowledges their work toward understanding the causes and consequences of rising temperatures.
But they know it remains extraordinarily difficult to actually cut greenhouse gas emissions enough to stop dangerous warming, even with Biden as president.
Analysis: Who are the impeachment managers prosecuting Trump’s second Senate trial?
With a Senate impeachment trial looming, Pelosi announced a list of nine impeachment managers — House members who will present the case against former president Donald Trump in the Senate, attempting to convince two-thirds of the chamber, or 67 senators, to vote in favor of conviction.
The impeachment managers will take turns prosecuting the case, as lawyers would in a courtroom. Their job: to prove Trump incited the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that sought to prevent the confirmation of the 2020 presidential election results. Trump’s lawyers will later take their turn to mount a defense.
Gone are the impeachment managers of 2020, when Trump was charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his call with Ukraine’s president. Reps. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) and five others took the lead for Democrats in Trump’s first trial. None of them will repeat their role.
The new group of nine is led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), and all nine are lawyers, many of them former litigators.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is trying to hold together a party that Donald Trump might want to tear up
Air Force One was fueled and ready for the final flight.
This was the end for Trump, the last hours of a progressively more noxious and isolated presidency. But as he was poised to fly south from Joint Base Andrews into the uncertainty of his after-times, Ronna McDaniel was able to get him on the line.
McDaniel, the unfailingly amiable chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, had stood by Trump, even as a trickle of GOP luminaries abandoned him. She had been Trump’s handpicked choice to lead the GOP four years earlier, and she had been loyal up to a point: gently critical of his most profane outbursts and divisive rhetoric, but buoyantly supportive of his policies and his often erratic conduct in office.
She had also pushed early for investigations into possible voter fraud in the 2020 presidential balloting, a position that gave oxygen to Trump’s claim that the election had been stolen. But as time went on, she stopped short of endorsing many of Trump’s most outrageous and unsupported assertions and has since accepted that he was defeated at the polls.
Analysis: Biden’s biggest controversy so far is how fast he’s issuing executive orders
Both the environment and presidential power got a big boost during Biden’s first full week in office.
The freshly inaugurated president signed a suite of executive actions focused on combating climate change — an unprecedented push to slash the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, transition away from fossil fuels and prioritize environmental justice.
It was all done by executive action, which appears to be the first controversy of the fledgling administration. NBC News counts a total of 45 Biden executive actions — including proclamations and memorandums — during his nine days in office.
Biden plans to visit with wounded troops at Walter Reed
Biden, after a busy week of signing executive orders, is scheduled Friday to travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit with wounded troops, according to the White House.
Biden’s early afternoon trip to Bethesda, Md., will be his first official travel since Inauguration Day and his first visit to Walter Reed, a prominent military medical center, since arriving in the White House. Such visits have become a staple of modern presidencies.
Trump was treated at the medical center in October after contracting the coronavirus.
Biden’s schedule for Friday also includes a meeting at the White House with newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Vice President Harris is scheduled to join the meeting. According to the White House, Yellen will deliver an economic briefing. A portion of the meeting in the Oval Office is expected to be opened to reporters.
The event will afford Biden an opportunity to make a pitch for his coronavirus relief package in Congress.
Biden administration halts effort to install Trump loyalists on Pentagon advisory boards
The Biden administration has halted an effort to install several Trump loyalists on Defense Department advisory boards, Pentagon officials said Wednesday, as the new administration considers unusual appointments that were made in the waning days of the Trump administration.
At least temporarily, the decision affects appointees including Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, both of whom served as campaign managers for Donald Trump. They were named to the Defense Business Board in December, as the Trump administration also abruptly dismissed other members with a form letter from what historically had been a nonpartisan panel advising the defense secretary.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is weighing his options, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Wednesday night.