Biden on Friday urged Congress to act quickly on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, saying Americans will be “badly, badly hurt” if legislation is not passed soon.

“The choice couldn’t be clearer,” Biden said during an Oval Office meeting that included his newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “We have learned from past crises the risk is not doing too much. The risk is not doing enough. And this is the time to act now.”

Facing resistance from Republicans objecting to the cost, Democrats are aiming to move the package quickly through Congress in the coming weeks through special budget rules that would allow them to pass the legislation without GOP votes.

In addition to a new round of stimulus checks, Biden’s plan includes an extension of unemployment benefits set to expire in mid-March, an increased child tax credit and hundreds of billions of dollars for schools, vaccines and the health-care system, among multiple other provisions.

“We need to make these investments so the economy can grow,” Biden argued Friday. “Investments now will help the economy grow. It will not, in fact, put a drag on the economy.”

Biden said that 900,000 more Americans filed for unemployment last week and that 30 million Americans don’t have enough food to eat this week, while interest rates are at historic lows and the “return on smart investments in the economy have never been higher.”

“And it’s not just me saying that. It’s a consensus among the vast majority of economists in the country, right, left and center,” Biden said.

He argued that “you could see an entire cohort of kids lower their lifetime earnings” if they are delayed further in returning to school. He also said parents are missing job opportunities as they are forced to stay home with their children.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier Friday that Yellen was coming to the White House to brief Biden on “the cost of inaction” on the president’s coronavirus relief legislation.

“Economists agree that if there’s not more help, many more people will lose their small businesses, the roofs over their heads and the ability to feed their families,” Yellen said during a portion of the meeting that reporters were invited to witness. “And we need to help those people before the virus is brought under control. The president’s American rescue plan will help millions of people make it to the other side of this pandemic.”