Stacey Abrams has yet to formally announce whether she will seek a rematch next year against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but allies of the Republican incumbent on Monday launched a new outside group aimed at reining in her ambitions.

Leaders of the new independent committee, known as “Stop Stacey,” describe it as “a national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives who are committed to protecting our future from Stacey Abrams, her left-wing backers, and their radical, un-American agenda,” according to a statement first reported by Fox News.

After narrowly losing Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race to Kemp, Abrams founded the voting rights group Fair Fight, which helped register thousands of new voters ahead of the 2020 elections.

She is credited by her admirers and detractors alike with helping Biden become the first Democrat to carry Georgia in a presidential race since 1992 and helping Democrats capture both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats last month.

The new “Stop Stacey” website, in a backhanded compliment, says “she ‘flipped’ Georgia for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She delivered two Senate seats for Chuck Schumer. Now, she’s aiming for total control. We have to Stop Stacey and Save America before it’s too late!”