Analysis: GOP proposal tests Biden’s bipartisanship as Democrats forge ahead with stimulus plan
Biden is expected to meet Monday with the group of 10 Republican lawmakers releasing a counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Their approximately $600 billion proposal, less than a third of what Biden has called for, is testing the new president’s desire for a bipartisan deal.
With the cooperation of exactly 10 GOP lawmakers, Democrats in the 50-50 Senate could hit the threshold necessary to pass the legislation under regular procedures. Democrats, who narrowly control the chamber with Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote, are planning to use special budget rules to skirt the 60-vote requirement and pass Biden’s package that Republicans have panned as too costly with a simple majority.
‘Stop Stacey’ group launches ahead of Stacey Abrams’s expected rematch for Georgia governor
Stacey Abrams has yet to formally announce whether she will seek a rematch next year against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but allies of the Republican incumbent on Monday launched a new outside group aimed at reining in her ambitions.
Leaders of the new independent committee, known as “Stop Stacey,” describe it as “a national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives who are committed to protecting our future from Stacey Abrams, her left-wing backers, and their radical, un-American agenda,” according to a statement first reported by Fox News.
After narrowly losing Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race to Kemp, Abrams founded the voting rights group Fair Fight, which helped register thousands of new voters ahead of the 2020 elections.
She is credited by her admirers and detractors alike with helping Biden become the first Democrat to carry Georgia in a presidential race since 1992 and helping Democrats capture both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats last month.
The new “Stop Stacey” website, in a backhanded compliment, says “she ‘flipped’ Georgia for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She delivered two Senate seats for Chuck Schumer. Now, she’s aiming for total control. We have to Stop Stacey and Save America before it’s too late!”
Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) became the Senate majority leader with the two wins in Georgia and installation of Harris as vice president, who can break ties in a chamber evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.
One of Trump’s new lawyers declined to charge Bill Cosby. The other maintains Jeffrey Epstein was murdered.
When Bruce L. Castor Jr. ran for district attorney in Montgomery County, Pa., in 2015, the campaign hinged on his decision years earlier not to charge comedian Bill Cosby with sexual assault. And after Castor lost the race, he sued the woman he blamed for the defeat: one of Cosby’s victims.
His suit, which was dismissed in 2018, made national headlines as the prosecutor who defeated him criminally charged Cosby, eventually sending him to prison.
Now, Castor is poised to represent another politician dismayed over a recent election loss: Trump.
Following a sudden exodus of lawyers who had been working on Trump’s defense for his Feb. 9 impeachment trial, the former president on Sunday announced that he will be represented by Castor and David Schoen, another attorney with ties to several high-profile, controversial defendants, including Roger Stone and Jeffrey Epstein.
Snowstorm pushes vote on nomination of Mayorkas as homeland security secretary to Tuesday
A Senate vote on the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security that had been scheduled for Monday has been pushed back until Tuesday because of the weather.
The move was made in anticipation of travel delays resulting from the winter storm that has affected Washington and is blanketing the corridor from Philadelphia to Boston with heavy snow.
Mayorkas is on the cusp of Senate confirmation following a 55-to-42 procedural vote to limit debate on Thursday. A former deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, he would become the fifth Biden Cabinet pick to win Senate confirmation.
Senate Democrats had planned to move the nomination more quickly.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) singled out Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in floor remarks Thursday morning. Hawley last week moved to block the fast-track nomination process, saying he was dissatisfied with Mayorkas’s responses to questions about Biden’s immigration agenda.
During his confirmation hearing last week, Mayorkas told senators he would carry out Biden’s immigration overhaul while intensifying efforts to combat domestic extremism.
Democrats have argued it is crucial to have top national security officials in place, given the recent storming of the U.S. Capitol, cyberattacks on federal agencies and the coronavirus pandemic.
New Trump PAC raised $31.5 million in the weeks after Election Day
Trump’s new political action committee raised $31.5 million in the weeks after Election Day through a flurry of fundraising appeals purporting to fight election fraud and help Republicans maintain their majority in the Senate, new filings show.
But by Jan. 1 — two weeks after the electoral college certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and days before the two Senate elections in Georgia that tipped control of the chamber to Democrats — he spent no money on either endeavor, according to disclosures made public Sunday evening.
Instead, Trump held on to most of that money in the coffers of Save America, his new leadership PAC. The PAC carries few restrictions on how the money can be spent, meaning that it can now be used to finance his post-presidential political career.
GOP Rep. Kinzinger starts PAC to challenge party’s embrace of Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump earlier this month, has launched a new political action committee that is designed to become a financial engine to challenge the former president’s wing of the GOP caucus and stand up against a leadership team still aligned with him.
Kinzinger, 42, a former star of the 2010 tea party class, said the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol served as a final breaking point for the direction of the Republican Party, providing a stark divide between those who want to continue a path toward autocracy and those who want to return to traditional conservative values.
In an interview Sunday on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Kinzinger formally unveiled his Country 1st PAC and a six-minute campaign-style video launching what he hopes will become a movement.