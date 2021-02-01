The Democratic-led Senate is also planning this week to advance several more of Biden’s Cabinet nominees and continue preparations for the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Analysis: Biden sweeps away Trump’s climate-change denialism
We knew Biden would chart a different course from his predecessor on climate change policy. But the blizzard of executive orders and other White House directives over the past week could give observers a case of political whiplash.
In a matter of days, Biden announced the United States’ return to the Paris climate agreement, halted the Keystone XL pipeline, imposed a moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, initiated a process to invest in minority and low-income communities that historically have borne the brunt of pollution and mandated that climate action become a policy priority for virtually every federal agency.
It marks a swift repudiation of the policies and principles staked out by Trump, who disregarded the warnings of climate scientists and enacted policies that boosted the short-term interests of the fossil fuel industry. Arguing that liberal environmentalism threatened American jobs, Trump scoffed at international efforts such as the Paris agreement and rolled back dozens of U.S. environmental regulations implemented by his predecessors.
Now, per the calculations of my colleagues, Biden has already overturned 10 of these Trump administration rollbacks and is targeting more than 60 others.
McConnell calls for ‘immediate release’ of Suu Kyi after Myanmar military seizes power in coup
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged Myanmar’s military to “immediately release” the country’s civilian political leaders and said the United States should “impose costs” on those who stand in the way of democracy there.
Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup, stating Monday that it had taken control of the country and declared a state of emergency for a year after detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others from her ruling National League for Democracy.
“Reports that Burma’s military has rounded up civilian leaders including Aung San Suu-Kyi and key civil society figures are horrifying, completely unacceptable, and obviously a saddening step backwards for Burma’s slow and unsteady democratic transition,” McConnell said in a statement, using another name for Myanmar.
McConnell, who has been a longtime champion in the United States for Suu Kyi, called on Myanmar’s military to “respect the democratic process” and said “Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy should work to bring all of Burma together to move forward in an inclusive and democratic manner.”
McConnell has remained loyal to Suu Kyi even as others in Washington began to criticize her in 2018 in the wake of mounting ethnic violence at the height of the Rohingya crisis.
“The Biden Administration must take a strong stand and our partners and all democracies around the world should follow suit in condemning this authoritarian assault on democracy,” McConnell added in his Monday statement.
His comment follows expressions of alarm from other U.S. leaders about the reports of the actions by Myanmar’s military.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Washington stood with the people of Myanmar in their “aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development.”
In a statement Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States “opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed.”
Biden postpones foreign policy speech at State Department, citing inclement weather
A foreign policy speech that Biden had planned to deliver Monday at the State Department has been postponed because of inclement weather, the White House said.
“He looks forward to visiting later this week when the agency’s staff and diplomats can more safely commute to attend,” the White House said in a statement. It did not specify which day.
The Washington area was bracing Monday for more ice and snow, while a winter storm blanketed the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, with up to two feet of snow expected in the New York City area.
Biden, Collins pitch dueling coronavirus relief plans ahead of White House meeting
Both Biden and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) pitched their respective coronavirus relief plans Monday ahead of an afternoon meeting scheduled at the White House between the president and10 GOP senators, including Collins, who are pressing for a less ambitious alternative.
“We’re facing an economic crisis brought on by a public health crisis, and we need urgent action to combat both,” Biden said in a tweet touting his $1.9 trillion package. “My American Rescue Plan will dig us out of the depths of these crises and put our nation on a path to build back better.”
In a joint statement detailing their $618 billion proposal, Collins and her colleagues said they recognize Biden’s “calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration,” adding that they “share many of your priorities.”
The GOP proposal jettisons certain elements that have drawn Republican opposition, such as increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
It would reduce the size of a new round of checks that Biden wants to send to Americans, from $1,400 per individual to $1,000 — while significantly reducing the income limits that determine eligibility for the stimulus payments.
The GOP plan would also reduce Biden’s proposal for extending emergency federal unemployment benefits, which are set at $300 a week and will expire in mid-March. The Biden plan would increase those benefits to $400 weekly and extend them through September. The GOP plan would keep the payments at $300 per week and extend them through June.
In an interview with the New York Daily News, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said one of the shortcomings of the GOP plan is that it doesn’t provide direct aid to states and localities.
“That’s just one thing of many,” Schumer said.
He suggested that Republicans “not give us a take-it-or-leave-it offer.”
“We’d like to negotiate with them, but there’s lots of things in the president’s plan that are not in their plan,” he said.
Blinken criticizes Russia over treatment of Navalny protesters
Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Russian government on Monday for how it has handled protesters demanding the release of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Thousands were arrested, including dozens of journalists, in weekend protests.
“The Russian government makes a big mistake if it believes that this is about us. It’s not; it’s about them,” Blinken said in an interview with NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell. “It’s about the government; it’s about the frustration the Russian people have with corruption, with kleptocracy.”
Asked about whether the United States should sanction backers of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Blinken said the administration is “reviewing a series of Russian actions that are deeply, deeply disturbing.”
On Sunday, Blinken tweeted that the United States “condemns the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week straight. We renew our call for Russia to release those detained for exercising their human rights, including Aleksey Navalny.”
Blinken also said last month’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob “creates an even greater challenge for us to be carrying the banner of democracy and freedom and human rights.” He called the Jan. 6 assault an “attack on our own democracy.”
Analysis: GOP proposal tests Biden’s bipartisanship as Democrats forge ahead with stimulus plan
Biden is expected to meet Monday with the group of 10 Republican lawmakers releasing a counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Their approximately $600 billion proposal, less than a third of what Biden has called for, is testing the new president’s desire for a bipartisan deal.
With the cooperation of exactly 10 GOP lawmakers, Democrats in the 50-50 Senate could hit the threshold necessary to pass the legislation under regular procedures. Democrats, who narrowly control the chamber with Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote, are planning to use special budget rules to skirt the 60-vote requirement and pass Biden’s package that Republicans have panned as too costly with a simple majority.
‘Stop Stacey’ group launches ahead of Stacey Abrams’s expected rematch for Georgia governor
Stacey Abrams has yet to formally announce whether she will seek a rematch next year against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but allies of the Republican incumbent on Monday launched a new outside group aimed at reining in her ambitions.
Leaders of the new independent committee, known as “Stop Stacey,” describe it as “a national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives who are committed to protecting our future from Stacey Abrams, her left-wing backers, and their radical, un-American agenda,” according to a statement first reported by Fox News.
After narrowly losing Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race to Kemp, Abrams founded the voting rights group Fair Fight, which helped register thousands of new voters ahead of the 2020 elections.
She is credited by her admirers and detractors alike with helping Biden become the first Democrat to carry Georgia in a presidential race since 1992 and helping Democrats capture both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats last month.
The new “Stop Stacey” website, in a backhanded compliment, says “she ‘flipped’ Georgia for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She delivered two Senate seats for Chuck Schumer. Now, she’s aiming for total control. We have to Stop Stacey and Save America before it’s too late!”
Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) became the Senate majority leader with the two wins in Georgia and installation of Harris as vice president, who can break ties in a chamber evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.
One of Trump’s new lawyers declined to charge Bill Cosby. The other maintains Jeffrey Epstein was murdered.
When Bruce L. Castor Jr. ran for district attorney in Montgomery County, Pa., in 2015, the campaign hinged on his decision years earlier not to charge comedian Bill Cosby with sexual assault. And after Castor lost the race, he sued the woman he blamed for the defeat: one of Cosby’s victims.
His suit, which was dismissed in 2018, made national headlines as the prosecutor who defeated him criminally charged Cosby, eventually sending him to prison.
Now, Castor is poised to represent another politician dismayed over a recent election loss: Trump.
Following a sudden exodus of lawyers who had been working on Trump’s defense for his Feb. 9 impeachment trial, the former president on Sunday announced that he will be represented by Castor and David Schoen, another attorney with ties to several high-profile, controversial defendants, including Roger Stone and Jeffrey Epstein.
Snowstorm pushes vote on nomination of Mayorkas as homeland security secretary to Tuesday
A Senate vote on the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security that had been scheduled for Monday has been pushed back until Tuesday because of the weather.
The move was made in anticipation of travel delays resulting from the winter storm that has affected Washington and is blanketing the corridor from Philadelphia to Boston with heavy snow.
Mayorkas is on the cusp of Senate confirmation following a 55-to-42 procedural vote to limit debate on Thursday. A former deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, he would become the fifth Biden Cabinet pick to win Senate confirmation.
Senate Democrats had planned to move the nomination more quickly.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) singled out Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in floor remarks Thursday morning. Hawley last week moved to block the fast-track nomination process, saying he was dissatisfied with Mayorkas’s responses to questions about Biden’s immigration agenda.
During his confirmation hearing last week, Mayorkas told senators he would carry out Biden’s immigration overhaul while intensifying efforts to combat domestic extremism.
Democrats have argued it is crucial to have top national security officials in place, given the recent storming of the U.S. Capitol, cyberattacks on federal agencies and the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden to meet with 10 GOP senators seeking to cut a deal on coronavirus relief
Biden plans to meet Monday with 10 Republican senators who are calling on him to make a bipartisan deal instead of forging ahead with a party-line vote on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
The group announced plans Sunday to release an approximately $600 billion coronavirus relief package as a counterproposal to Biden’s much larger plan, posing a test for the new president who campaigned on promises to unify Congress and the country.
The senators, led by Susan Collins (R-Maine), said they would formally unveil the plan on Monday, and they requested a meeting with Biden. Biden and Collins subsequently spoke, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced late Sunday that the president had invited the 10 Republican lawmakers to the White House “for a full exchange of views.”
New Trump PAC raised $31.5 million in the weeks after Election Day
Trump’s new political action committee raised $31.5 million in the weeks after Election Day through a flurry of fundraising appeals purporting to fight election fraud and help Republicans maintain their majority in the Senate, new filings show.
But by Jan. 1 — two weeks after the electoral college certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and days before the two Senate elections in Georgia that tipped control of the chamber to Democrats — he spent no money on either endeavor, according to disclosures made public Sunday evening.
Instead, Trump held on to most of that money in the coffers of Save America, his new leadership PAC. The PAC carries few restrictions on how the money can be spent, meaning that it can now be used to finance his post-presidential political career.
Trump’s office announces two new lawyers for his impeachment trial
Trump’s office announced in a statement Sunday night that Atlanta-based trial attorney David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr., a former district attorney in Montgomery County, Pa., would lead his defense team for his Senate impeachment trial after he parted ways with his previous team.
The two new lawyers will bring “national profiles and significant trial experience in high-profile cases to the effort,” the statement said.
Schoen previously served as a lawyer for Trump adviser Roger Stone when he sought to appeal his conviction for lying and witness tampering in a congressional investigation. He also was in discussions with financier Jeffrey Epstein about representing him days before his death while awaiting sex-trafficking charges and has said he does not believe Epstein killed himself.
During his time as district attorney, Castor had declined to prosecute actor Bill Cosby and was later sued by accuser Andrea Constand in a case that was settled.
GOP Rep. Kinzinger starts PAC to challenge party’s embrace of Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump earlier this month, has launched a new political action committee that is designed to become a financial engine to challenge the former president’s wing of the GOP caucus and stand up against a leadership team still aligned with him.
Kinzinger, 42, a former star of the 2010 tea party class, said the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol served as a final breaking point for the direction of the Republican Party, providing a stark divide between those who want to continue a path toward autocracy and those who want to return to traditional conservative values.
In an interview Sunday on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Kinzinger formally unveiled his Country 1st PAC and a six-minute campaign-style video launching what he hopes will become a movement.