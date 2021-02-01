Both Biden and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) pitched their respective coronavirus relief plans Monday ahead of an afternoon meeting scheduled at the White House between the president and10 GOP senators, including Collins, who are pressing for a less ambitious alternative.

“We’re facing an economic crisis brought on by a public health crisis, and we need urgent action to combat both,” Biden said in a tweet touting his $1.9 trillion package. “My American Rescue Plan will dig us out of the depths of these crises and put our nation on a path to build back better.”

In a joint statement detailing their $618 billion proposal, Collins and her colleagues said they recognize Biden’s “calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration,” adding that they “share many of your priorities.”

The GOP proposal jettisons certain elements that have drawn Republican opposition, such as increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

It would reduce the size of a new round of checks that Biden wants to send to Americans, from $1,400 per individual to $1,000 — while significantly reducing the income limits that determine eligibility for the stimulus payments.

The GOP plan would also reduce Biden’s proposal for extending emergency federal unemployment benefits, which are set at $300 a week and will expire in mid-March. The Biden plan would increase those benefits to $400 weekly and extend them through September. The GOP plan would keep the payments at $300 per week and extend them through June.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said one of the shortcomings of the GOP plan is that it doesn’t provide direct aid to states and localities.

“That’s just one thing of many,” Schumer said.

He suggested that Republicans “not give us a take-it-or-leave-it offer.”