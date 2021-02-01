Getting 10 Republicans onboard would deliver on his campaign promise to reach across the aisle and give Biden a reason to push back against opponents who say his early agenda has been divisive.

But some Senate Democrats don’t want to negotiate, saying the Republican plan is too limited in scope. Democrats say they have the votes to pass a larger package via a process called reconciliation, which would require only 50 votes — of every single Democrat — plus Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote as president of the Senate.

And while Biden has talked about reaching across the aisle, he’s also said getting a bill passed is more important than cooperating with Republicans.

“I support passing covid relief with support from Republicans if we can get it,” he told reporters Friday. “But the covid relief has to pass. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts.”

President Biden on Jan. 29 said the coronavirus relief bill being considered in Congress “has to pass” but did not say whether he favors budget reconciliation. (The Washington Post)

Some Senate Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with them, say bipartisanship should be saved for later — after the coronavirus pandemic and the economy are further on the path to recovery.

“We all want bipartisanship, and I think you’re going to see more of it as we move down the pike,” Sanders told ABC’s Martha Raddatz on Sunday. “We all look forward to working with Republicans, but right now, this country faces an unprecedented set of crises.”

Sanders, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, added he is confident Democrats could get 50 votes — but it remains unclear whether several moderate Democrats who have called for a bipartisan process are truly onboard with a partisan approach.

What’s the difference between the two plans?

Biden’s sprawling $1.9 trillion proposal starts with a new round of stimulus checks for individuals — and would send out the largest checks to date during the pandemic: up to $1,400 for individuals. It extends increased unemployment payments and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, through September.

It also budgets $440 billion for communities, including $350 billion for first responders and other essential workers, plus grants for small businesses. Add in $400 billion for vaccine programs and school reopenings, and you get what would be the second-largest aid bill passed during the pandemic, after the $3 trillion package passed in May.

But the part Republicans really object to — beyond the price tag — is a set of liberal priorities that are also part of Biden’s plan, most notably his proposal to increase the national minimum wage to $15 an hour, a move Republicans say would hurt small businesses. He also wants to raise tax credits for families with children and expand paid leave for workers.

None of those three items are in the counterproposal being put forward by a group of 10 GOP senators who are set to meet with Biden at the White House at 5 p.m. Monday.

Instead, their package is significantly more limited, reducing proposed payments to individuals to $1,000 and reducing the income limits that determine eligibility; previous stimulus checks went to individuals who made $75,000 or less, with smaller checks going to individuals who made up to $99,000 in the May stimulus, or $87,000 in the December stimulus, on a sliding scale.

It also keeps unemployment benefits to the current $300 weekly payments, rather than Biden’s proposed raise to $400, and extends the program through June, instead of Biden’s proposal to extend them through September. The GOP plan significantly reduces how much money would go to schools, from $130 billion to $20 billion, and to small businesses. It appears to leave out funding for communities entirely.

How would Democrats pass a bill with only 50 votes and Vice President Harris’s tiebreaker?

Democrats are confident they could use a process called reconciliation to pass a relief bill without getting a single Republican to vote with them.

It’s a process that has been around since the 1970s and was essentially meant to make it easier for the House and the Senate to reconcile differences in budget and tax bills. There’s no filibustering of a reconciliation bill; it doesn’t take 60 votes to end debate, and no individual senator can speak on the Senate floor endlessly to delay a vote. Debate on reconciliation bills is limited to 20 hours.

It’s been used to get some key pieces of legislation passed over the years, including the Bush tax cuts of 2001, a bill that amended the Affordable Care Act in 2010, and Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

