The margins were small for the Democrats: President Biden received 49.4 percent of the vote to Trump’s 49.1 percent. And Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) garnered more than 1.71 million votes, while his GOP opponent, former lawmaker Martha McSally, received 1.61 million. Hardly a shellacking, but it is an example of the way Arizona is trending after years of GOP dominance.

Here’s what has happened with the state’s top Republicans since the election:

Most of the state’s Republican U.S. House members objected to approving the 2020 election results . Arizona’s results were the first challenged on Jan. 6, and they were being debated when the electoral college certification was halted because of the U.S. Capitol riot. There was no evidence of widespread fraud, and overturning the state’s results would have effectively disenfranchised Arizona voters.

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, a Trump loyalist who once primaried Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), was reelected to her post leading the state GOP in January. Now, the results of her election are being challenged , but the state party isn’t responding to that challenge.

The state party then censured Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for deciding to impose emergency rules during the pandemic that Arizona Republicans said restricted “personal liberties and force compliance to unconstitutional edicts”; Cindy McCain, the widow of John McCain, for condemning “Trump for his criticism of her husband and erroneously [placing] behaviors over actual presidential results”; and former senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) for condemning the Republican Party and rejecting populism.

Ducey responded Sunday to the party’s move to censure him after certifying the state’s election results by saying that he was in “very good company.”

“This is an action of very little consequence,” he said on CNN. “I think that the state party chairman should focus on winning races. That should be a top priority.”

“I had very little choice but to do the right thing, follow the law and the Constitution,” Ducey added.

Pressure on Republicans to embrace Trumpism even after the former president has left the White House could be disastrous for the GOP if the party wants to expand its statewide influence, said Flake, who chose not to seek reelection after repeated clashes with President Donald Trump and in the face of a likely primary challenge from the right.

“If you run as a Trump acolyte, it’s just very difficult to win the statewide race — and that speaks well for the voters in Arizona, frankly,” he said. “That’s not the kind of politics that this state has been used to, and it’s not a way forward for the party.”

As influential as Trump will remain, in at least the immediate future of the Arizona GOP, the party’s ability to regain power will depend on whether it can keep the support of certain demographic groups, according to those who study such issues. The most recent election was a reminder of how influential Latino voters have become and could continue to be in the state.

“A lot of the future of the Republican Party will depend on how many of those Latino Republicans keep participating and turning out to vote,” said Narayani Lasala-Blanco, a political science professor at Arizona State University.

About 1 in 4 Latinos voted for Trump in 2020, according to Unidos US, one of America’s largest Latino civil rights organizations.

“If they continue to vote and participate and be active, then you’ll probably see the resurgence of figures like Senator Flake and the wing of the party that supported McCain,” Lasala-Blanco added. “But I don’t know if they’re going to keep it up.”

Whether conservative Latinos continue to back the Arizona GOP could depend on the party’s future stances on immigration and white nationalism — two issues that were frequently in the headlines during the Trump era. The Biden campaign sought to get at least 70 percent of the Latino vote — and did — by convincing Latino voters that Trump’s politics were harmful to them.

It is clear that many Arizona GOP leaders are Trump loyalists likely to continue supporting the former president. But the scope of Democratic victories in November should not be overstated, said Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a Republican former vice mayor of Phoenix.

“I think that there is still a lot of room for support from independents for the Republican Party,” he said. “We saw that in the November election and in pretty much every race except for president and Senate.”

Gates, a Republican, noted that the state legislature is still Republican-controlled and that Republicans remain well-represented in other high-profile roles throughout the state.