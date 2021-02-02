Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Rules Committee, defended the move in an impassioned floor speech in which he blasted the “elitist mentality” of those who have ignored the screening procedures, imploring his fellow lawmakers to recognize that “the rules apply to us, too — and it’s time all of us acted like it.”

“Apparently, some of my friends on the other side think differently,” McGovern said. “Some are acting as though by being elected to Congress, they have been anointed to some sort of special club — one that gets to pick and choose what rules to follow.”

Last month, metal detectors were installed outside some doors to the House chamber in a move aimed at tightening security in the wake of the deadly riot. Tense interactions between Republican lawmakers and U.S. Capitol Police soon followed.

Some House members, such as Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), refused to hand their bags over to police even after they had set off the magnetometers. Others, such as Reps. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) and Randy Weber (R-Tex.), walked right around the machines on their way into the House chamber.

Still others argued with the Capitol Police officers enforcing the new security measures, and one lawmaker, Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), delivered a floor speech in which he blasted the metal detectors as “appalling” and an “atrocity.”

The measure that was approved Tuesday night directs the House sergeant-at-arms to fine members for failure to complete security screening for entrance to the House chamber. If lawmakers do not pay the fine within 90 days, the amount will be deducted directly from their congressional salary.

In his remarks ahead of the vote, McGovern argued that “this is no messaging bill. This is as serious as it gets.”

“Apparently, it will take a rules change to ensure all members follow the rules, just like everyone else,” he said.

Boebert’s chief of staff, Jeff Small, sent an email to all other chiefs of staff Tuesday night urging lawmakers to vote against the measure, blasting the proposed fines as “unconstitutional.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday night that lawmakers will also be given increased security when traveling to and from Washington by air and train.

“Among other steps, USCP will be stationed at BWI, IAD, DCA and Union Station to provide extra security on days with increased Member travel,” Pelosi said in the letter, referring to Washington-area airports and other transit hubs.

“Given the serious and ongoing security threats facing Members and the Congress, it is clear that there is a need for an emergency supplemental funding bill to meet institutional security needs,” she added. “It is also clear that we will need to establish a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack on January 6.”